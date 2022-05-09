Log in
TechnipFMC : Investor Relations Overview - May 2022

05/09/2022
Investor Relations Overview

May 2022

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statement usually relate to future events and anticipated revenues, earnings, cash flows, or other aspects of our operations or operating results. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "guidance," "confident," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "foresee," "should," "would," "could," "may," "will," "likely," "predicated," "estimate," "outlook" and similar expressions, including t he negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on us. While management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. All of our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties (some of which are significant or beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections, including unpredictable trends in the demand for and price of crude oil and natural gas; competition and unanticipated changes relating to competitive factors in our industry, including ongoing industry consolidation; the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the demand for our products and services; our inability to develop, implement and protect new technologies and services; the cumulative loss of major contracts, customers or alliances; disruptions in the political, regulatory, economic and social conditions of the countries in which we conduct business; the refusal of DTC and Euroclear to act as depository and clearing agencies for our shares; the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union; the impact of our existing and future indebtedness and the restrictions on our operations by terms of the agreements governing our existing indebtedness; the risks caused by our ac quisition and divestiture activities; the risks caused by fixed-price contracts; any delays and cost overruns of new capital asset construction projects for vessels and manufacturing facili ties; our failure to deliver our backlog; our reliance on subcontractors, suppliers and our joint venture partners; a failure or breach of our IT infrastructure or that of our subcontractors, suppliers or joint venture partners, including as a result of cyber-attacks; the risks of pirates endangering our maritime employees and assets; potential liabilities inherent in the industries in which we operate or have operated; our failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations, including those related to environmental protection, health and safety, labor and employment, import/export controls, currency exchange, bribery and corruption, taxation, privacy, data protection and data security; the additional restrictions on dividend payouts or share repurchases as an English public limited company; uninsured claims and litigation against us, including intellectual property litigation; tax laws, treaties and regulations and any unfavorable findings by relevant tax authorities; the uncertainties related to the anticipated benefits or our future liabilities in connection with the spin-off of Technip Energies (the "Spin-off"); any negative changes in Technip Energies' results of operations, cash flows and financial position, which impact the value of our remaining investment therein; potential departure of our key managers and employees; adverse seasonal and weather conditions and unfavorable currency exchange rate and risk in connection with our defined benefit pension plan commitments and other risks as discussed in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, our results may be impacted by the uncertainty of transition to new energy, including the type, devel opment and demand for new energy sources; unpredictable trends in energy transition initiatives; geopolitical, legislative or regulatory initiatives and changes related to energy transition; and our ability to achieve the benefits of the energy transition related business strategies, initiatives, systems, collaborations and applications.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Contents

  • 1 Q1 2022 Operational and financial highlights

  • 2 Company overview

Section 1:

Q1 2022 Operational and financial highlights

Q1 2022 Operational summary

Highlights

  • Total Company inbound orders of $2.2 billion; sequential backlog growth to $8.9 billion

  • Subsea orders of $1.9 billion reflect breadth of operators, project scope and regional diversification

  • Subsea experiencing improvements in pricing and contractual arrangements

  • Energy security a global priority; sources of supply challenged by material and labor constraints

Takeaways

Completed sale of remaining ownership stake in Technip Energies (April '22)

~40% of Subsea inbound from smaller, unannounced project awards

Subsea opportunity list highlights $20+ billion of larger projects (>$250m)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TechnipFMC plc published this content on 09 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
