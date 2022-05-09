TechnipFMC : Investor Relations Overview - May 2022

Investor Relations Overview

May 2022

Contents

1 Q1 2022 Operational and financial highlights

2 Company overview

Section 1:

Q1 2022 Operational and financial highlights

Q1 2022 Operational summary

Highlights

 Total Company inbound orders of $2.2 billion; sequential backlog growth to $8.9 billion

 Subsea orders of $1.9 billion reflect breadth of operators, project scope and regional diversification

 Subsea experiencing improvements in pricing and contractual arrangements

 Energy security a global priority; sources of supply challenged by material and labor constraints

Takeaways

Completed sale of remaining ownership stake in Technip Energies (April '22)

~40% of Subsea inbound from smaller, unannounced project awards

Subsea opportunity list highlights $20+ billion of larger projects (>$250m)