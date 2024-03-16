Forward-Looking Statements

The Proxy Materials contain ''forward-looking statements'' as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the ''Exchange Act''). All statements other than statements of historical or current facts, including statements regarding our environmental and other environmental, social, and governance (''ESG'') plans and goals, made in this document are forward-looking. We use words such as ''believe,'' ''expect,'' ''anticipate,'' ''plan,'' ''intend,'' ''commit,'' ''foresee,'' ''should,'' ''would,'' ''could,'' ''may,'' ''estimate,'' ''outlook'' and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. All of our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties (some of which are significant or beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on us. While management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Known material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements include unpredictable trends in the demand for and price of oil and natural gas; competition and unanticipated changes relating to competitive factors in our industry, including ongoing industry consolidation; our inability to develop, implement and protect new technologies and services and intellectual property related thereto, including new technologies and services for our New Energy business; the cumulative loss of major contracts, customers or alliances and unfavorable credit and commercial terms of certain contracts; disruptions in the political, regulatory, economic and social conditions of the countries in which we conduct business; the refusal of the Depository Trust Company (''DTC'') to act as depository and clearing agency for our shares; the impact of our existing and future indebtedness and the restrictions on our operations by terms of the agreements governing our existing indebtedness; the risks caused by our acquisition and divestiture activities; additional costs or risks from increasing scrutiny and expectations regarding ESG matters; uncertainties related to our investments in New Energy business; the risks caused by fixed-price contracts; our failure to timely deliver our backlog; our reliance on subcontractors, suppliers and our joint venture partners; a failure or breach of our IT infrastructure or that of our subcontractors, suppliers or joint venture partners, including as a result of cyberattacks; risks of pirates and maritime conflicts endangering our maritime employees and assets; any delays and cost overruns of new capital asset construction projects for vessels and manufacturing facilities; potential liabilities inherent in the industries in which we operate or have operated; our failure to comply with existing and future laws and regulations, including those related to environmental protection, climate change, health and safety, labor and employment, import/export controls, currency exchange, bribery and corruption, taxation, privacy, data protection and data security; the additional restrictions on dividend payouts or share repurchases as an English public limited company; uninsured claims and litigation against us; tax laws, treaties and regulations and any unfavorable findings by relevant tax authorities; potential departure of our key managers and employees; adverse seasonal, weather, and other climatic conditions and unfavorable currency exchange rates; risk in connection with our defined benefit pension plan commitments; and our inability to obtain sufficient bonding capacity for certain contracts, as well as the risk factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (''SEC''), including our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, historical, current, and forward-lookingESG-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, and internal controls and processes that continue to evolve. Forward-looking and other statements in the Proxy Materials may also address our corporate responsibility and sustainability progress, plans, and goals, and the inclusion of such statements is not an indication that these contents are necessarily material for the purposes of complying with or reporting pursuant to the U.S. federal securities laws and regulations, even if we use the word ''material'' or ''materiality'' in this document. Additionally, any references to our website or other materials not included in our Proxy Materials are, absent express language to the contrary, not incorporated by reference into these documents. With respect to ESG information that pertains to our third-party vendors, suppliers and partners, we often rely on such third-parties' data and do not independently verify or audit, or commit to independently verifying or auditing, their information. Such information may also change over time as methodologies and data availability and quality continue to evolve. These factors, as well as any inaccuracies in third-party information we use, including in estimates or assumptions, may cause results to differ materially and adversely from statements, estimates, and beliefs made by us or third-parties. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements,