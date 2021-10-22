TechnipFMC : Q3 2021 Conference call transcript

OCTOBER 21, 2021 / 12:00PM, FTI.N - Q3 2021 TechnipFMC PLC Earnings Call

Results in the quarter reflect continued strength in operational performance and further support our confidence in achieving full year financial guidance. Total company revenue in the period was $1.6 billion. Total company adjusted EBITDA was $141 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.9%.

Total company inbound orders in the quarter were $1.3 billion. Subsea inbound orders were $1.1 billion, bringing the year-to-date segment total to $3.9 billion. The strength of our inbound in the quarter was driven by direct awards, subsea services, alliance partners and several long-term vessel charters. Additionally, our Subsea opportunity list expanded for the fourth consecutive quarter and now shows project opportunities totaling $19 billion for potential award over the next 24 months when assuming the midpoint of the project ranges.

Inbound orders for Surface Technologies were $250 million in the third quarter. It is important to note that we expect a significant increase in order activity in the fourth quarter as we anticipate several multiyear awards will be made in the Middle East.

Subsea inbound growth in 2021 partly reflects the momentum we are seeing in Brazil. This has always been an important region for TechnipFMC. We have been present in the country for over 5 decades with a well-established supply chain at over 98% local content, contributing significantly to our success.

Additionally, an important part of our global research and development is carried out at our technology center in Rio de Janeiro. This year, our Brazil teams have achieved several impressive milestones. We received 2 contract awards from Petrobras. The first for the Marlim and Voador fields where we will provide subsea manifolds utilizing our second-generationall-electric robotic valve controller. And the second award to supply equipment and services for the Buzios 6 through 9 fields, extending our backlog well beyond the first scheduled delivery in 2023. Karoon Energy awarded us with our first iEPCI project in Brazil, another significant step in the global adoption of our integrated model. And we delivered our 700th tree manufactured in-country, reflecting a leadership position that has been built upon a long history of innovation and strong project execution.

During the quarter, we also signed 3 long-term vessel charter contracts with Petrobras. These awards will serve the Brazilian market for the next 3-plus years. The first 2 charters were for pipelay support vessels owned and operated through our joint venture with DOF Subsea. The third was for a wholly owned vessel that provides us with the ability to install flexible pipe in any water depth up to 3,000 meters and one that has consistently been awarded the client's highest rating for operational performance, quality of work and health, safety and environment. These awards also serve as a leading indicator of the strong demand for the flexible pipe market in Brazil.

For decades, flexible pipe has been the preferred solution in Brazil. The pipe's versatility has allowed the technology to evolve with the industry, adapting from shallow water to deep and ultra-deepwater. TechnipFMC has been a pioneer in flexibles since the early 1970s. We are constantly improving quality and reliability in increasingly harsh environments, and our Açu facility is a showcase for advanced manufacturing automation. More than 11,000 kilometers have been installed across the region, more than half of which was supplied by TechnipFMC, and we remain the market leader today.

High concentrations of CO2 in presalt fields has posed industry challenges for some applications of flexible pipe, particularly presalt gas injection risers, leading to a reduction in flexible volumes since the market peak in 2017. Outside of these limited applications, the low CO2 flexibles market in Brazil remains robust, supported by recent industry awards and tendering activity, which we believe will result in annualized volumes over the next 3 years that are more than double the current levels.

In 2018, to address the high CO2 industry challenge, we created a strategic alliance and made a minority investment in Magma Global, a leader in advanced composite technologies. With the ongoing success of this technology alliance, we were pleased to announce we acquired the remaining interest in Magma, and we are excited to welcome them to the TechnipFMC family. By combining their proprietary technology with our flexible pipe, we are advancing the development of a hybrid flexible pipe solution for use in the Brazilian pre-salt fields.

Our long history in Brazil, our research capabilities, our investment in disruptive technologies, our leadership in flexibles, our high-performing fleet, and most notably, the women and men that continue to drive our success, positions us well in what is expected to be the strongest subsea market this decade.

