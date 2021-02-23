TechnipFMC : Technip Energies Capital Markets Day Presentation

Capital Markets Day
Today's speakers
Arnaud Pieton
CEO-electPhillip Lindsay Investor Relations
Bruno Vibert
CFO-elect
Alain Poincheval
Fellow Executive Project Director
Marco Villa COO-electStan Knez
SVP Process TechnologyMagali Castano SVP People & Culture
Charles Cessot
SVP Strategy
Key risk factors for consideration
The follow ing is a selection of the key risks that relate to the Company's industry and business, operations and financial conditions, based on the probability of their occurrence and the expected magnitude of their negative impact. In making this selection, Technip Energies has considered circumstances such as the probability of the risk materializing on the basis of the current state of affairs, the potential impact that the materialization of the risk could have on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, and the attention that management of Technip Energies would on the basis of the current expectations have to devote to these risks if they were to materialize. The risk factors listed below should not be regarded as a complete and comprehensive statement of all potential risks and uncertainties that the Company faces.
-
• The Company operates in a highly competitive environment and unanticipated changes relating to competitive factors in its industry may impact its results of operations.
-
• Demand for the Company's products and services depends on oil and gas industry activity and expenditure levels, w hich are directly affected by trends in the demand for and price of crude oil and natural gas.
-
• COVID-19 has significantly temporarily reduced demand for the Company's products and services, and has had, and may continue to have, an adverse impact on the
Company's financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows.
-
• The Company may lose money on fixed-price contracts.
-
• The Company's failure to timely deliver its backlog could affect future sales, profitability, and relationships with its customers.
-
• The Company faces risks relating to its reliance on subcontractors, suppliers, and its joint venture partners.
-
• The Company may not realize revenue on its current backlog due to customer order reductions, cancellations or acceptancedelays, which may negatively impact its financials.
-
• Currency exchange rate f luctuations could adversely af fect the Company's f inancial condition, results of operations, or cash f low s.
-
• The Company is subject to an ongoing investigation by the French Parquet National Financier related to historical projects in Equatorial Guinea and Ghana.
-
• Its operations require the Company to comply w ith numerous regulations, violations of w hich could have a material adverse eff ect on its financial condition, results of operations, or cash flow s.
-
• Compliance w ith environmental and climate change related law s and regulations may adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations.
-
• The Company is subject to the tax law s of numerous jurisdictions; challenges to the interpretation of, or future changes to, such laws could adversely affect it.
-
• Historically, the Technip Energies Business w as operated as a business segment of TechnipFMC and the Company's historical financial information is not necessarily representative of the results that the Technip Energies Business w ould have achieved as an independent public company and may not be a reliable indicator of its future results.
-
• The Company may not achieve some or all of the expected benefits of the separation and spin-off, and the separation and spin-off may adversely affect its business.
-
• The combined post-spin-off value of Technip Energies Shares and TechnipFMC Shares may not equal or exceed the aggregate pre-spin-off value of TechnipFMC Shares.
Transaction rationale and highlights
Create two independent companies via spin-off of 50.1% of Technip Energies
Targeting deal completion in Q1 2021
Safety at the heart of everything we do
|
TRIR1
|
0.25 0.16 0.07
0.04
20 17
20 18
20 19
H1 2020
|
LTIR2
|
0.03
0.03 0.02
0.01
20 17
20 18
20 19
H1 2020
BAPCO - 30 Mmh4 without LTI
HURL - 10 Mmh4 without LTI
|
SIFR3
|
0.05 0.03
0.02
0.03
20 17
20 18
20 19
H1 2020
M idor - 5 Mmh4 without LTI
ALNG 2 - 20 Mmh4 without LTI
1Total Recordable Incident Rate.
2Lost Time Injury Rate.
3Serious Incident and Fatality Rate. 4Mmh: Million manhours.
A compelling investment case
1WorldleaderinLNG-basedondeliveryofover20%ofoperatingLNGcapacity.Percentageisbasedonoperatingcapacity.delivered by Technip Energies / total industry operating capacity as of December 2019; source: IHS.
2World leader in ethy lene - based on the number of ethy lene production f acilities awarded or technology licences selected since 2010; source IHS.
Technip Energies at a glance
|
TE
|
Paris
|
The Netherlands
|
Euronext Paris listing ticker
|
Headquarters
|
Incorporated
|
ADRs for US investors
|
€6.1B1
|
€13.2B1
|
A leading E&T2 company
|
Revenue
|
Backlog
|
for the Energy Transition
|
60+
|
BBB
|
~15,000
|
Years of operations
|
Investment grade rating3
|
Employees in 34 countries
Note: Financial inf ormation is presented under adjusted IFRS f ramework, which records Technip Energies' proportionate share of equity.
af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on calculation.
1Rev enue f or 12-months ending June 30, 2020 and backlog position as of June 30, 2020. 2Engineering & Technology .
3Rating ev aluation of S&P Global: BBB negativ e outlook.
Technip Energies - what we do
A diversified provider of projects, technologies, products and services
Projects Delivery
€5.0B1 revenue
-
• Engineering and project management expertise
-
• Technology integration on complex projects
-
• Diverse commercial strategies, selective model
Technology, Products & Services
€1.1B1 revenue
-
• Process technologies and proprietary products
-
• Concept, feasibility, FEED, studies and licensing
-
• Advisory and consultancy enabled by digital
Note: Financial inf ormation is presented under adjusted IFRS f ramework, which records Technip Energies' proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on calculation.
1Rev enue f or Technip Energies f or 12 months ending June 30, 2020.
Our ESG pledge for a sustainable future
Making a better tomorrow
Energy transition is our business
-
• Deliver low-carbon technologies, solutions and projects
-
• Establish carbon footprint reduction targets for Scope 1, 2 & 3
-
• Minimize waste generation and water consumption; expand circularity
Valuing People is our priority
-
• Promote a culture of fair representation, diversity and inclusion
-
• Promote workplace well-being, with focus on mental and physical health
-
• Energize and collaborate with the communities where we live and work
Acting responsibly is our standard
-
• Accountability at CEO and Board-level; ESG-linked remuneration
-
• Ensure continuous improvement in HSE across Company
-
• Embed robust ethics & compliance culture across Company and supply chain
ESTGoAdmabyitions
To•daHySE and D&I policies
First year
First year
Roadmap
Every year
Every year
Accountability at CEO and Board-level
Aligning ESG performance with management compensation
Leadership team remuneration metrics
Restricted Stock
Financial and ESG KPIs to be implemented in 2021
8
Directors
A transforming energy market
More energy, less carbon: gas & renewables gaining share in the energy mix
2019-2040
Primary energy mix evolution
Natural gas
Renewables
Biomass
Nucle ar
OilCoal
Source: IEA World Energy Outlook 2020 - StatedPoliciesscenario&SustainableDevelopmentscenario.
Assisting customers towards net-zero
Technip Energies has a critical role to play
Meeting rising global demand for energy
Energy
Meeting environmental & climate targetsparadox facing our customers Rising social & political pressures
Needing affordable, reliable energy supply
O&G and energy companiesPure downstream players
Chemical companiesUtilities and developers
Lowering emissions of traditional industriesDecarbonizing the global energy systemDiversifying without diluting returnsEmerging clean energy technologies
Providing solutions to challenges
Central capabilities throughout the energy landscape
Technip Energies full-cycle offering - target best risk-reward scope
Base
Conventional energy chains
Growth
Expanding energy chains
Upside
Future energy chains
Energy Transition is our business
Applying our core capabilities to today and tomorrow's key energy challenges
Sustainable chemistry
Biofuels, biochemicals, circular economy
Carbon-free energy solutions
Green hydrogen, offshore wind, nuclear
Decarbonization
Energy efficiency, Blue hydrogen, CCUS1
1CCUS: Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage.
Strategic flexibility - 'architect mindset' meeting customer needs from energy source to end-use
-
• Feedstock agnostic - outstanding energy molecule transformation capabilities
-
• Technology-driven - integrate complex technologies, including proprietary, to meet project specificities and economic hurdlesExceptional execution - proven operating model, highly applicable to sustainable energy solutions
Significant and diversified market opportunity set
Leveraging capabilities to meet customer needs and energy transition challenges
Traditional markets LNG, downstream2 and offshore
Growth markets Hydrogen, Sustainable Chemistry, CO2 management
Adjacent markets Carbon-free portfolio expansion, services and other industries
Annual addressable market1
>€70B
>€15B
>€15B
1Technip Energies estimates deriv ed f rom IEA, IHS, Woodmac, Ry stad and Hy drogen Council. 2Def ined as ref ining, processing, petrochemicals and f ertilizers.
Mid-term trend1
1-5% CAGR
5-15% CAGR
5-15% CAGR
KEY DRIVERS
Global need to reduce CO2 emissions
GDP growthPopulation growthGovernment energy policies evolutionEnd-user needs
Pioneer downstream and gas evolution
Highly competitive offering to address significant market opportunity
Base - pioneer downstream and gas evolution
Highly competitive offering to address significant market opportunity
€10-15B
Annual addressable market
€10-15B
Annual addressable market
Note: TT- Technology, EE Early Engagement, P
-
• A world leader in
Floating LNG2
-
• Pioneer in gas FPSO
Project Delivery, S Products and Services
Technip Energies annual addressable market estimates derived from IEA, IHS, Woodmac and Rystad.
1Prov ided f ront-end engineering for the Fischer Tropsch section of more than 60% of Gas to Liquids capacity worldwide. 2Deliv ered three out of only four FLNG units ever built.
€40-45B
Annual addressable market
3World leader in ethy lene- based on the number of ethylene production facilities awarded or technology licences selected since 2010; source IHS.
Transition to a low carbon world - gas displacing coal
New LNG capacity to be sanctioned to meet demand
>690Mtpa1
Operating / Under construction
Estimated 2035 LNG Demand
Supply at year-end 2020
Equivalent to ~15 Mega2 projects to be sanctioned to meet LNG demand by 2035
1Expressed in Mtpa: Million metric tons per annum, and based on Technip Energies estimates (deriv ed f rom reported industry data
and IEA estimates).
2Def ined as projects with capacity of approximativ ely 10Mtpa.
An LNG leader and pioneer with 50+ year track record
An onshore & floating LNG leader
Pioneering LNG innovations
105Mtpa Global production delivered
>20%
Of operating LNG capacity1
LNGOnshore modularization
World's largest LNG trains delivered2
7.8Mtpa
Mid-scale LNG
1Percentage equal to operating capacity deliv ered by Technip Energies as a percentage of IHS aggregated industry operating capacity as of December 2019.
2Six AP-X mega-trains of 7.8Mtpa built between 2004 and 2010.
Floating LNG
Zoom on Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2
Yamal LNG "… an unprecedented achievement for the LNG industry…." 1
Arctic LNG 2 "…The Yamal team joins a larger, more innovative project…" 1
Mega ProjectHarsh environmentMulti-center execution
fabrication & integrationmanagement
|
• Modularized facility
|
Trains 1 & 2 commissioned
|
• Modularized facility
|
Gravity-based structures
|
in record time
|
concept
|
• 16.5 Mtpa (3 trains)
|
• 19.8 Mtpa (3 trains)
|
Train 3 delivered 12 months
|
Multi-center execution
|
• Partne rs: Chiyoda and JGC
|
• Partne rs: Saipem and
|
ahead of schedule
|
NIPIGas
|
Large module
|
Yard
1Source:ProjectquotesfrompublicpressreleasesbyNovatekonNovember22,2018,andMay20,2019.
Providing cleaner solutions for brownfield and greenfield LNG projects
Our solutions
-
• Compression of CO2
-
• Dehydration of CO2
-
• Venting / flaring reduction
-
• Minimize fugitive emissions
-
• Minimize water use, wastes and sludges
Unique combination of LNG, hydrogen, renewables and CCUS expertise
Extensive offshore expertise and track record
Bridging customer needs for decarbonized, economical offshore solutions
-
• Pioneer and leader in FLNG and near-shore LNG
-
• Optimizing economics through megamoduleTM concept
-
• Harsh environment and yard management expertise
High value module approach
Modular approach for new projects and existing infrastructure revamps:
Zoom on Coral South FLNG
A first for Mozambique, showcasing Technip Energies' offshore capabilities
Unique projectBuilt on experience
"Coral South is a pioneering project that will trigger further developments and new investments" 2
1Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, Commissioning and Start-up.
2Source: Project quotes f rom press release issued by Eni on January 14, 2020.
A diversified and innovative downstream offering
Creating value across the downstream value chain
>40% ethylene licensing market share1
>45 grassroot ethylene plants
>30 large refineries >350 fertilizer facilities
>200 modernization & revamping engagements
Emission reductions through efficiency gains and beyondSmart revamps for fe e dstock fle xibility and HSES upgrades
1Based on the number of ethy lene production f acilities awarded or technology licences selected since 2010; source IHS.
Digitally -enabled process monitoring, lifecycle servicesOptimize production, refining / petchem integration
Zoom on decarbonizing ethylene
Proprietary technology and equipment innovation to reduce environmental footprint
New cracking furnace design: significant modernizationcontractforShellMoerdijk
-
• Reduce total annual emissions at facility by 10%
-
• Replace 16 older units with eight new units, without reducing capacity
"Contributes to Shell's ambition of becoming a net-zero emissions business by 2050 or sooner"2
1Technip Energies estimates of in-house innov ations contribution to emissions reduction.
2Source: quotes f rom Shell Moerdijk general manager in press release issued by TechnipFMC on September 30, 2020.
Key takeaways
Pioneer downstream and gas evolution
-
• Recognized partner of choice globally with 50+ year track record and leading positions in LNG and ethylene
-
• Positioned to capitalize on robust medium-term outlook with highly competitive offering & technology portfolio
Accelerate the energy transition transition
Unlocking energy chains of tomorrow
Growth - accelerate the energy transition
Unlocking the energy chains of tomorrow
€5-10B
Annual addressable market
-
• A world leader1 with >270 plants delivered (>35% of installed base)
-
• Recognized partner of choice (Air Products, McPhy)
€5-10B
Annual addressable market
-
• Key proprietary technologies in biochemicals and biofuels
-
• Notable alliances such as with Neste, PLAnet
Note: TT- Technology, EE Early Engagement, PP- ProjectDelivery,S - ProductsandServices.
€1-5B
Annual addressable market
Technip Energies annual addressable market estimates deriv ed f rom IEA, IHS, Hy drogen Council and Technip Energies estimates. 1Market leader position based on installed base of hy drogen plants.
-
• >50 references for CO2 removal solutions
-
• Strategic alliance with
Shell CANSOLV® on CO2 capture
A hydrogen leader ready to tackle new megatrend
From refinery commodity to energy transition enabler
600
500
300 200 100
400
-
2025
2030
2035
2040
2045
2050
1Market leader position based on installed base of hy drogen plants. 2Global inv estment in hy drogen production.
#1 in hydrogen1 with >35% installed base
Chart source: world hy drogen demand data deriv ed f rom Hy drogen Council and IEA estimates.
Hydrogen future is both blue and green
Leverage leading position to provide decarbonized and carbon-free hydrogen solutions
Blue hydrogen - extensive capabilities
Green hydrogen - growth opportunity
-
• Several studies and pilot project references; actively bidding larger Green Hydrogen projects
-
• Working with customers and partners to improve economics to enable future large-scale projects, onshore and offshore
-
• Technology approach:
1Technip Energies internal estimates considering gov ernment regulations and customer self commitment.
Zoom on McPhy strategic investment & partnership
Accelerate the development of large-scale and competitive green hydrogen solutions
"An important milestone for the future of the green hydrogen industry"3
Tier 1
|
Shape today
|
Address commercial opportunities, integrate offerings and manage project delivery to drive production costs down
electrolyzer supplier1
#1
|
Prepare tomorrow
|
Leverage competencies for effective R&D on integrated technologies and system scale-up
leading
technology &
execution
pa rtne r2
Picturesource:copyright - Mc Phy .
1Tier 1 electroly zer supplier def ined as companies that hav e been awarded +20MW green hy drogen projects. 2Technip Energies market leading position based on installed base of hy drogen plants.
3McPhy press release October 14, 2020; CEO statement.
Proprietary technology portfolio
A leading portfolio of process technologies
Intellectual property portfolio expansion
1Based on installed base of hy drogen plants
2020
2Based on the number of ethy lene production f acilities awarded or technology licences selected since 2010; source IHS.
Sustainable chemistry
Biomass displacing fossil as feedstock, recycling for virtuous resource consumption
-
• +2G1 Bio-ethanol
-
• +2G1 Bio-diesel
Proprietary technologies:
Key partnerships:
1Second generation.
Proprietary technologies:
-
• Epicerol
-
• Polyesters (PEF, PTT,
PBAT, PBS2)
Key partnerships:
Key partnerships:
2Poly ethy lene f uranoate, poly trimethylene terephthalate, poly buty lene adipate terephthalate and poly buty lene succinate. 3Poly ethy lene terephthalate.
Zoom on Neste partnership
A collaboration for future NEXBTLTM renewable diesel projects
Successful realization of two world scale renewable diesel plants in the late 2000's "Neste's partner of choice for future NEXBTLTM projects"1
Ongoing expansion project in Singapore Significant reimbursable contract (EPCm)
1Technip Energies' press release March 11, 2020.
2Neste's public inf ormation regarding NEXBTL renewable diesel, comparison with conv entional f ossil f uel.
Picture Sulzer Ltd.
Futerro, Sulzer, Technip Energies
CO2 management throughout project lifecycle
Delivering innovative solutions to fulfill customer low-carbon ambitions
Early e ngagementTe chnologyOpe rations
Proje ct e xe cution
|
Digital advisory services
|
Gen-CAT TM - proprietary carbon assessment tool
|
Energy efficiency
|
Efficiency increase solutions
|
CCUS
|
Carbon capture, utilization and storage solutions
Zoom on Acorn CCS and Hydrogen
Making best use of existing assets to deliver low-carbon infrastructures
Objective: Create a major hydrogen and CCS hub in Scotland
Our scope: screening & feasibility study Deliver a cost-competitive and low-risk project
-
• Capture CO2 from Scotland's industrial central belt
-
• Export CO2 via existing pipeline infrastructure and; re-inject into depleted North Sea reservoir
-
• Build blue hydrogen plant benefitting from CO2 storage
Source:https://pale-blu.com/acorn/. 1pale-blue press release December 6, 2018.
"Cutting-edge technology to reduce emissions"1
Zoom on carbon capture as a product offering
Delivering high value carbon capture module to any industrial application
Pilot plant successfully delivered, paves way towards a full-scale solution
Pilot project in FOV waste-to-energy plant
-
• CO2 capture plant delivered in 21 weeks
-
• Based on Shell
CANSOLV® amine technology
-
• ~2,000 tons CO2 to be captured annually
FEED results supportive of potential full-scale plant at Klemetsrud designed to capture ~400,000 tons CO2
Key takeaways
Accelerate the energy transition
-
• Leveraging a pioneering mindset to remain at the forefront as the market evolves towards new energy chains
-
• Market shift towards hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and low-carbon infrastructures plays to our strengths
-
• Differentiate with full-cycle energy transformation offering from proprietary technologies to projects delivery and beyond
Leverage capabilities to expand opportunity set
Bring core capabilities to attractive new markets
Upside - leverage capabilities to expand opportunity set
Bring core capabilities to attractive new markets
€5-10B
Annual addressable market
Note: T Technology , EEE Early Engagement, PP- ProjectDelivery,S - ProductsandServices Technip Energies annual addressable market deriv ed f rom Technip Energies estimates.
€1-5B
Annual addressable market
-
• Offshore wind
-
• Offshore hydrogen
-
• Offshore CO2 hub
€5-10B
Annual addressable market
-
• Life sciences
-
• Metals & Nuclear
-
• Agritech
Enhance our high value services to customers
Display our unique capabilities through advisory and project management consulting
Project Management Consultancy (PMC)
Support customers to achieve investment and safety goals
Best-in-class project management competenceDe-risk execution from technology selection to delivery
Fully integrate with customer teams
3 2,5
2 1,5
0,5
1
0
2019
Mid-term
Zoom on Plant Performance Improvement
Support advisory by unlocking life-of-plant opportunities with real-time process monitoring
An ideal partner for floating offshore wind
Applying offshore capabilities to full-scale renewable energy projects
Development - from wind farm architecture to operations
Technology - economical floater design and scale-up
Project delivery - leverage harsh environment experience
PMC - support developer through project management oversight
Positioning in offshore electron to hydrogen
Bridging offshore wind and hydrogen transformation to unlock new possibilities
Integrating offshore, hydrogen process and architecture design capabilities
Zoom on Offshore C-HubTM concept
Innovative solution to overcome CO2 management challenges
1Internalestimatesconsideringa25-yearlifeoffield.
Adaptable, re locatable and
flexible
-
• Optimal for emissions from multiple locations with various sources / quantities
-
• Onshore CO2 capture and liquefaction
-
• LCO2 carriers transport liquefied CO2 to the injection host: Offshore C-HubTM
-
• CO2 is permanently sequestrated
Servicing other industries
Applying our core capabilities and leveraging international footprint beyond energy
-
• Resilient customer spending: steady baseload demand and relocation wave.
-
• Substantial track record with +300 facilities delivered worldwide
-
• A leading engineering service provider in
France1; international expansion potential
-
• Crucial market for energy transition: key carbon-free energy and raw material supply
-
• Key references in several metals including lithium and in nuclear waste circularity
-
• Provide high-value services and technologies for decarbonization
-
• Fast-evolving market adapting to decarbonization and circular trends
-
• Recent reference; Ynsect second production unit for insect vertical farming
-
• Leverage process scale-up expertise to support value creation
Selectivity mantra and services approach applied to new growth platforms
1Market position based on Technip Energies rev enue / market size ratio indicating a market share of approximativ ely 50% .
Propel innovation via platforms in key ecosystems
Incubating & developing technologies
Supporting scale-up of breakthrough technologies
Collaborating with institutions on R&D
Bringing external and internal energies together
Key takeaways
Leverage capabilities to expand opportunity set
-
• Expanded advisory and high value services offering without compromising selectivity
-
• Utilizing core skills in bridging electron to molecule and projectdelivery expertise to expand into carbon-free markets
Outstanding delivery
Selectivity in an opportunity-rich environment
60+ years of successful delivery
Transforming energies with a pioneering spirit
World's first LNG plant (1964)
One of the world's largest ethylene plants
World's first FLNGs
World's biggest Spar
Largest Arctic Project
World's first high capacity GTL plant
World's largest bio-diesel plant
Latin America's biggest petrochemical complex
World'sdeepestconversion refinery
World's biggest heavyoil residue hydrocracker
Proven and disciplined operating model
Selectivity, our recipe for outstanding delivery
Early engagement
Making projects economically viable
Apply optimal technologies & define specifications
Scenario Development
TechnipEnergies-CapitalMarketDays
FeasibilityConcept Selection
For best execution and project economics
-
• Reduce risk for project execution
-
• Ensure continuity through the project lifecycle
-
• Reduce overall investment cost, schedule and carbon impact
From value creation to value realization
Appraise/Select
Pre-FEED
FEED
Most of our major projects start with early engagement
EPC
Risk management & controls
Efficient, consistent and safe execution
Pre-bidding
-
• Pr e- qualif ic ation
-
• Early tendering
Risk management & control methodology
Proposal phase
Execution phase
-
• Continuous risk assessment
-
• Project Management Report
-
• Cost sensitivity analysis
✓ Authorization to tender
✓ Authorization to submit
✓ Executive projectreviews
Project selectivity
+
Partner selection
+
Flexible contracting models
+
Execution scheme
Culture of transparency reinforces strong risk management processes
1Quality , health, saf ety , env ironment and security .
Zoom on disciplined commercial approach
Project selectivity - key to delivering solid operational and financial performance
Early Engagement1
Technologies2
Known partnersKnown geography
NOVATEK - ARCTIC LNG 2
BAPCO - BMP REFINERY
MIDOR - REFINERY EXPANSION
BP - TORTUE FPSO
LONG SON PETROCHEMICALS
ENI - CORAL FLNG
NESTE - SINGAPORE EXPANSION
ANOPC - ASSIUT REFINERY
HURL - SINDRI & BARAUNI FERTILIZER PLANTS
ENERGEAN - KARISH FPSO
SEMPRA - ENERGIA COSTA AZUL
Note: Project list consists of Technip Energies top ongoing projects by v alue as of June 30, 2020 plus ANOPC Assiut ref inery and Sempra ECA LNG projects.
1Technip Energies has perf ormed FEED or Pre-FEED study on the project.
2TechnipEnergies'proprietarytechnologyoralliancepartnertechnology.
Digital - derisking execution, creating opportunities
Connecting proprietary solutions to optimize the full asset lifecycle
Innovative digital project execution
Data & analytics as foundationsDigital services offeringDigital asse t delivery
Zoom on Ultra Front EndTM Suite
Digital engagement with customers during the earliest planning phase
An open cloud platform
Framing and analyzing the solution set
Automated engineering & cost estimatingRealize greater carbon-conscious decisionsPresenting data to give clarity in decisions
Identification & ScreeningEngineering
-
• Unlock value in development - explore wider range of scenarios, technologies and profiles to identify optimum value.
Analysis
Clear decisions
-
• Gen-CAT™ - carbon assessment tool applicable to diverse set of assets
Zoom on SPEEDTM model
Taking system engineering to the next level
Talented global workforce across 34 countries
Experienced, diverse and dynamic workforce
1From project manager lev el 1 up to f ellow executiv e project director, including project engineering and control managers.
Human Energies - project organization at the core
Ability to drive execution from young engineers to fellow executive project directors
-
• 22Y experience w ith international exposure
-
• Business development & project experience
-
• Various project types: LNG, nuclear, mining
Paris
Marie-Aude Project director
Lay Menn
Senior project engineer
Enzo
Executive project director
-
• Joined company upon graduation
-
• 15Y on international construction sites
-
• Former quality director on Yamal
Paris
Elisabeth Project manager
Jean-Marc
Fellow executive project director
Human Energies - technical expertise at the core
Ability to integrate technologies from young engineers to fellow experts
-
• 25Y experience incl. leadership roles
-
• Led R&D, technology developments
-
• Expertise in gas conditioning and CCUS
Paris
Gauthier
Gas consulting services manager
Nicole
Senior process engineer
Nicola
Head of process engineering
-
• 28Y experience
-
• Design, engineering, implementation and ops
-
• Wide range of processes, onshore & offshore
Kuala Lumpur
Manikandan
Project development director
-
• +25Y experience in leadership roles
-
• Technology, BD and projects
-
• Industry-leading papers and lecturer
Paris
Dominique
Fellow technology expert
Technip Energies leadership team
Average 25+ years of industry expertise
Key takeaways
Outstanding delivery
-
• A disciplined commercial approach underpinned by stringent selectivity criteria
-
• Human Energies - a global team of ~15,000 professionals with deep technical and domain expertise
Financial strength and stability stability
A foundation for sustainable shareholder returns
Financial strength and stability
A foundation for sustainable shareholder returns
Early cash conversion of earnings
Asse t light & strong balance sheet
High ROIC pote ntial & Dividend commitment1
A unique platform for value creation in the Energy Transition
1Subject to approv al f rom Technip Energies Board of Directors
Two leading business units
Key financial highlights
Technology, Products & Services
|
€12.1B2
|
€1.1B1
|
€1.1B2
|
€5.0B1
|
Revenue
|
Backlog
|
Revenue
|
Backlog
Note:FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies'proportionateshare of equityaf f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation. 1Trailing 12-month rev enue ending June 30, 2020.
2 Backlog position as of June 30, 2020.
Delivering industry leading performance
Selectivity and execution driving robust margins
EBIT 1
€ Billion
€ Million
€ Billion
6,0
470
5,0
4,0
3,0
2,0
1,0
0,0
420
7.1% 6.4%
16,08,0% 14,07,0%
1.0
370
320
270
220
170
120
70
20
12,06,0%
10,05,0%
8,0 4,0%
6,0 3,0%
4,0 2,0%
2,0 1,0%
2018
2019
-30
2017
2018
2019
0,0%
2018
2019
Proj ects Del i veryTechnology,Products& Services
Note:FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies' proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation.
-
1 Adjusted recurring EBIT: adjusted prof it bef ore net f inancial expense and income taxes adjusted f or items considered as non-recurring.
-
2 Backlog comprises secured & conf irmed orders f rom customers which will generate f uture rev enues with a high probability .
Strong earnings delivery
Financial resilience in unprecedented times
€ Billion
9 8 7
6
5 4
H2 2019
7.1%
5.6 - 5.8%
3
2 1 0
8,0%
7,0%
H1 2020
6,0%
5,0%
4,0%
-3,0
2019
H2
2020E3,0%
2,0%
-
• Resilient performance despite COVID-19; significant year-over-year revenue growth
1,0%
H1 0,0%
-
• Margin decrease as anticipated; lower Yamal LNG contribution and projects in early phases of execution
2020
-1,0% -2,0%
2020
-
• No backlog cancellations; strong resilience of TPS with book to bill of 1.2x in H1 2020 (€645M of orders)
Project DeliveryTechnology,Products& Services
7,0
Note:FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies' proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91f or f urther inf ormation.
-
1 Adjusted recurring EBIT: adjusted prof it bef ore net f inancial expense and income taxes adjusted f or items considered as non-recurring.
-
2 Backlog comprises secured & conf irmed orders f rom customers which will generate f uture rev enues with a high probability .
€ Billion
1.0
12,0
17,0
Well diversified and Energy Transition-ready backlog
Providing strong future earnings visibility
Backlog € Billion
H1 Revenue € Billion
1
> €1B
5 projects
8 projects
160+ projects
€500M-1BEnergy Transition incl. LNG
€100-500M
< €100M
2020
2021
2022+
Strong medium-term visibilityExtensive portfolio beyond mega projectsEnergy transition is our business
Note 1: FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies'proportionateshareofequi ty af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation.
Note 2: Backlog comprises secured & conf irmed orders f rom customers which will generate f uture rev enues with a high probability . Note 3: Data deriv ed f rom backlog as of June 30, 2020.
Selective growth and upside potential
Clear momentum of Energy Transition prospects beyond LNG
By traditional markets and geography
3000,0
Energy transition (ex-LNG)
Balanced opportunity; early engagement strategy
Well diversified by region; low concentration risk
Note:Pipelinebasedonaggregateofinternalestimatesofprospectswithactiveengagement.
2500,0
2000,0
1500,0
1000,0
500,0
2018 / 19 2020 2021 ave.
Accelerating opportunity set led by sustainable chemistry and decarbonization
Financial outlook and guidance
Selective growth and upside potential
-
• Target 100bps+ increase for medium-term
-
• Cost reduction, project mix & maturity
Yamal net adjusted contract liability expected to decrease by circa €20 0 - 250M in 2020 and €150 - 200M in 2021
Note : FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies'proportionateshareofequi ty af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation.
-
1 2020 rev enue guidance ref lects f oreign exchange mov ements in H2 2020 v s backlog calendarization calculated as of June 30, 2020.
-
2 Adjusted recurring EBIT: adjusted prof it bef ore net f inancial expense and income taxes adjusted f or items considered as non-recurring.
Depreciation and amortization expense f or 2021 is expected to be in line with 2019 with implied Adjusted Recurring EBITDA in a range from6.9%to7.4%ofAdjustedRevenues
A clear path to increased profitability
Investment focused on growth while improving margins
Medium-term margin potential
2020 EBIT 1 margin
Medium term EBIT 1 margin
Note : FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies'proportionateshareofequi ty af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation.
1Adjusted recurring EBIT: adjusted prof it bef ore net f inancial expense and income taxes adjusted f or items considered as non-recurring.
Financial principles - project cash flow curve
Key business objective - a positive cash position through project lifecycle
Strong balance sheet enables strategic growth
Platform for high returns on invested capital
Proformaadjustedcapitalstructure (EUR billion)
Other current asset 1.5B
(incl. receivables 0.9B)
Non-current liability 0.5B
Capital structure highlights
Note 1: FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies'proportionateshareofequi ty af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation oncalculation.
Note 2 : Adjusted capital structure deriv ed f rom Nov ember 30 capitalization and indebtedness table. See slide 104 f or detail
Cash flow conversion of earnings through NCL
Net contract liability includes future earnings already cashed-in
Net contract liability (NCL)1
As of June 30, 2020
Note 1: FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies'proportionateshareofequi ty af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation.
Note 2 : H1 2020 Yamal net adjusted contract liability reduced by €75 million; expect f ull y ear 2020 reduction of €150-200 million
1Adjusted net contract liability as of June 30, 2020.
Continued strong execution and plant performancewill reduce project risks & costs, increasing
Technip Energies profit
Differentiated capital structure
Strong liquidity and limited leverage
€ Million
3 500
750
3 000
3,678
2 500
3,053
2 000
1 500
1 000
CashRCFOutstanding Liquidity,Commercial
Paper
Commercial Paper
3,053
Bridge to Bond
CashGross Debt
Note:FinancialinformationispresentedunderIFRSframework.Seeslide104formoredetails 1Based on 2021 mid-range guidance presented slide 77.
2,302
Gross Debt / 2021 EBIT1
-7.5x
Net Cash
Net Debt / 2021 EBIT1
Capital allocation focused on strong balance sheet
Consistency in financial performance drives high returns on invested capital
1Return on inv ested capital calculated as : NOPAT (Net Operating Prof it Af ter Tax) / Inv ested Equity (Equity + Financial Debt excl. IFRS16lease).Equity&financialdebtbasedontargetopeningcapitalstructure.2019NOPATbasedonIFRSadjustedactualfigures Technip Energies - Capital Markets Day and 2020/2021 based on implied [min;max] outlook presented.
20
18
16
14
12
10
8
6
4
2
0
|
12% - 15% 12-15%
|
13%
|
11-13%
2019
2020E
2021E
Consistent dividend policy
-
• Asset light, low capital intensity
Subject to Board approval:
-
• Strong through-cycle free cash flow generation
Key takeaways
Financial strength and stability
-
• Industry leading financial performance supported by commercial astuteness and robust project execution
-
• Quality backlog and strong prospective pipeline underpinningguidance; initiatives to drive medium-term margin expansion
Closing remarks
Making a better tomorrow
A compelling investment case
|
Pioneer
|
Accelerate the
|
Leverage
|
Outstanding
|
Financial
|
downstream
|
energy
|
capabilities to
|
delivery
|
strength and
|
and gas
|
transition
|
expand
|
stability
|
evolution
|
opportunity set
A leading Engineering and Technology company for the Energy Transition
Note: world leader in LNG - based on deliv ery of ov er 20% of operating LNG capacity . Percentage is based on operating capacity . deliveredbyTechnipEnergies/totalindustryoperatingcapacityasofDecember2019;source:IHS.
World leader in ethy lene - based on the number of ethy lene production f acilities awarded or technology licences selected since 2010; source IHS.
Unique capability set to enable the energy transition
Selectivity underpinning 60+ years of operational excellence
Asset light model with sustainable returns potential
Appendix
Leadership Team
Average 25+ years of diverse industry expertise
Arnaud Pieton CEO-elect
Current: President Technip Energies
Prior experience: 22 years of industry experience. With TechnipFMC for over 15 years; ELT member since merger.
Bruno Vibert CFO-elect
Current: SVP Finance Technip Energies
Prior experience: 20 years in global oil & gas industry, across finance and consultancy. Joined TechnipFMC in 2015.
Marco Villa COO-elect
Current: President Operations, Technip Energies
Prior experience: 30 years in operations and finance. With TechnipFMC for 25 years.
Stan Knez
SVP Process Technology
Current: SVP Process Technology, Technip Energies
Prior experience: 25 years in global upstream and downstream industry - focused on technology portfolios and alliances. Joined TechnipFMC in 2012.
Magali Castano SVP People & Culture
Current: VP People & Culture, Technip Energies
Prior experience: 10 years with Shell, holding various positions in HR management, in Downstream Europe business. Joined TechnipFMC in2011.
Alain Poincheval
Fellow Executive Project Director of Arctic LNG 2
Current: Fellow Executive Project Director
Prior experience: With TechnipFMC for 34 years; held various positions across onshore and offshore, including project director for Shell FLNG Prelude.
Charles Cessot SVP Strategy
Current: SVP Strategy, Technip Energies
Prior experience: 15 years of industry experience including Manager at Ernst & Young across transaction services and advisory. Joined TechnipFMC in2011.
Christophe Virondaud SVP Commercial
Current: SVP Business Development, Technip Energies
Prior experience: 28 years in global business development, operational and sales. With TechnipFMC for 17 years.
Christophe Bélorgeot SVP Communications
Current: SVP Corporate Engagement, TechnipFMC
Previous experience: 28 years of energy industry experience. With TechnipFMC for 15 years; ELT member since 2018.
Peers landscape
Technology, Products & Services
Energy transition pure players
Accounting principles explained
Adjusted IFRS - our approach for greater transparency
Showing the economical view of project Joint Ventures; integrating line by line for respective share of joint venture project entities
Leading to an Adjusted Recurring View to isolate non-recurring items from operational performance
Yamal LNG
BAPCO Sitra refinery
Arctic LNG 2 in-country scope
ExxonMobil Rovuma LNG
Financial principles - gross margin recognition
A prudent approach to gross margin recognition
Recognition on a typical project
Gross margin recognition
Non-linear margin recognition; conservative recognition in early stages of a project
Gross margin recognition subject to:
Risk assessment model built over 60 years of project execution experience
Financial principles - net contract liabilities
Balance sheet mirror revenue recognition and cash collection
Cash / Revenue
Payment received from customer (project to date)
Expenses (costs incurred) - project to date
Gross margin
100 A
70 5
Revenue recognized - cost-to-cost progress
75 B
Net contract liabilities
-
• Net contract liability (NCL) corresponds to future project costs and profits already cashed-in
25
-
• Contract liability evolution linked to backlog evolution; mega project inbound and maturity a key factor
A-B
Income statement
in € Million
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
H1 2020
|
Order Intake
|
3,787.4
|
6,924.0
|
12,779.6
|
1,162.1
|
Revenues
|
5,242.3
|
4,467.1
|
5,529.8
|
3,011.1
|
Gross Margin
|
699.8
|
682.7
|
853.3
|
412.5
|
% Gross Margin
|
13.3%
|
15.3%
|
15.4%
|
13.7%
|
Indirect costs
|
(364.3)
|
(374.8)
|
(363.0)
|
(196.2)
|
EBITDA (excl. Charges)
|
335.5
|
307.9
|
490.3
|
216.3
|
% EBITDAMargin
|
6.4%
|
6.9%
|
8.9%
|
7.2%
|
Total Depreciation & Amortization
|
(33.0)
|
(20.4)
|
(97.0)
|
(52.1)
|
Recurring EBIT
|
302.5
|
287.5
|
393.3
|
164.2
|
% Recurring EBIT
|
5.8%
|
6.4%
|
7.1%
|
5.5%
Note: Financial inf ormation is presented under adjusted IFRS f ramework, which records the Company 's proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er toslide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on methodology .
Income statement - adjusted recurring EBIT
in € Million
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020
Profit before financial expense, net and income taxes - Adjusted
Restructuring and other non-recurring items
Exceptional Items
Merger and integration costs allocated
Separation costs
Litigation costs
Adjusted recurring EBIT
Amortization and Depreciation
Adjusted recurring EBITDA
Note 1 : Financial information is presented under adjusted IFRS framework, which records the Company's proportionate share of equity a ffiliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Refer to slide 91 for further information on methodology.
Note 2 : Adjusted recurring EBIT: adjusted profit before net financial expense and income taxes adjusted for items consideredasnon-recurring. Technip Energies - Capital Markets Day Note 3 : Adjusted recurring EBITDA: adjusted profit before net financial expense, income taxes and Amortization & Depreciation adjusted for items considered as non-recurring.
Balance sheet
in € Million
Goodwill & non-current assets
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020
Trade receivables
Cash and cash equivalents Contract assets
Other current assets
Total assets
Total equity and liabilities
Total invested equity
2,186
1,731
1,728
2,015
Financial debt Accounts payables Contract liabilities
Other current & non current liabilities
718 1,498 1,539 1,068
630 1,073 2,097 1,308
583 513
1,409 1,392
2,749 3,088
1,392 1,414
Note: Financial inf ormation is presented under adjusted IFRS f ramework, which records the Company 's proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on methodology .
Cash flow statement
In € Million
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
3,545.9
2,681.1
2,469.5
3,053.1
Cash provided (required) by operating activities
Cash provided (required) by investing activities
Cash provided (required) by financing activities
Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
183.7
492.8
1,193.2
697.8
(13.4)
(11.7)
(36.8)
(20.4)
(627.1)
(800.7)
(618.0)
(225.2)
(408.0)
108.0
45.1
3.8
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
2,681.1
2,469.5
3,053.1
3,509.0
Note: Financial inf ormation is presented under adjusted IFRS f ramework, which records the Company 's proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on methodology .
H1 2020 Income statement
Reconciliations from IFRS consolidated to adjusted IFRS
in € Million
H1 2020
ConsolidatedAdjustmentsH1 2020 Adjusted
Revenues
2,829.4
181.7
3,011.1
Total Costs and expenses Other income (expense), net Income from equity affiliates
2,552.0 (23.8) 5.0
231.5 2,783.5
(5.2) (29.0)
(4.8) 0.2
Profit (loss) before financial expense, net and income taxes
Financial income (expense), net
258.6
(59.8)
198.8
(75.1)
74.4
(0.7)
Profit (loss) before income taxes Provision for income taxes (expense)
Net profit (loss)
183.5
14.6 3.1 17.7
198.1
(68.5) 115.0
(65.4) 132.7
Note: Financial inf ormation is presented under adjusted IFRS f ramework, which records the Company 's proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on methodology .
H1 2020 Tax statement (interim)
Reconciliations from IFRS consolidated to adjusted IFRS
in € Million
H1 2020 ConsolidatedAdjustmentsH1 2020 Adjusted
YTD PBT
183.5
14.6
198.1
YTD projected tax (expense)/benefit
Discrete adjustments (expense)/benefit
(73.3)
(73.3)
4.8
3.1
7.9
Total Tax expense
(68.5)
(65.4)
Effective tax rate
37.4%
33.0%
Note: Financial inf ormation is presented under adjusted IFRS f ramework, which records the Company 's proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on methodology .
H1 2020 Balance sheet
Reconciliations from IFRS consolidated to adjusted IFRS
in € Million
Goodwill & non-current assets Trade receivables
Cash and cash equivalents Contract assets
Other current assets
Total assets
Total equity and liabilities
Total invested equity Financial debt Accounts payables Contract liabilities
Other current & non current liabilities
Consolidated AdjustmentsH1 2020
H1 2020 Adjusted
2,910
Adjustments
(68)
942
2,842
47
3,672
(33)
989
(163)
362
(73)
3,509
-
688
(619)1
362
32
720
(72)2
Note: FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordstheCompany'sproportionateshareofequity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on methodology .
1 Ref er to slide 104 on Capitalization and indebtedness.
2OtherreceivableallocatedtoTechnipFMC asperCapitalStructureallocation
Pro-forma
Capital
Structure
Day 1 of trading
2,809
916
2,890
-
362
648
100