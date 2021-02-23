Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TechnipFMC plc    FTI   GB00BDSFG982

TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)

TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/23 10:23:27 am

7.075 USD   -2.01%
7.075 USD   -2.01%
10:12aTECHNIPFMC : Technip Energies Capital Markets Day Presentation
PU
07:41aEUROIL : TechnipFMC does the splits
AQ
05:44aTECHNIPFMC : Malaysian Unit Secures 'Substantial' Engineering Contract from Petronas
MT
TechnipFMC : Technip Energies Capital Markets Day Presentation

02/23/2021 | 10:12am EST
Technip Energies

Capital Markets Day

Today's speakers

Arnaud Pieton

CEO-electPhillip Lindsay Investor Relations

Bruno Vibert

CFO-elect

Alain Poincheval

Fellow Executive Project Director

Marco Villa COO-electStan Knez

SVP Process TechnologyMagali Castano SVP People & Culture

Charles Cessot

SVP Strategy

Disclaimer

This presentation is an advertisement relating to the intention of the Company (as defined below) to proceed with the listing and admission of shares in Technip Energies (the "Shares") on Euronext Paris (the "Listing"). This presentation does not constitute a prospectus.

This document was prepared by TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") and Technip Energies B.V. ("Technip Energies" or the "Company") for the sole purpose of the presentation made to you on January 28th 2021. The information contained in this document has not been independently verified. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law , no representation or w arranty of the "Company", express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed upon, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this document. None of TechnipFMC, Technip Energies, their respective affiliates, directors, advisors, employees and representatives, or anyone acting on their behalf accepts any responsibility in this respect.

BNP Paribas, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and Société Générale (the "ECM Advisors") are acting exclusively for TechnipFMC and no one else in connection with this matter and will not regard any other person as their client in relation to such matter and will not be responsible to anyone other than TechnipFMC for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients or for giving advice in relation to any such matter or the contents of this presentation. Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank is also acting as an advisor on the distribution of Technip Energies shares to the holders of TechnipFMC shares.

This document contains statistics, data and other information about Technip Energies' markets, market sizes, market shares and other industry data pertaining to Techn ip Energies' business and markets. The market information presented in this document has been obtained from various sources. Such information is provided solely for information purposes. Although Technip Energies believes the market information included herein to be reliable as of the date of this document, Technip Energies has not independently verified such information for accuracy or completeness. Additionally, competitors may define the markets in which they operate or key performance indicators in a manner different from that of Technip Energies.

This document may contain certain statements that are forw ard-looking. Such forw ard-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our present expectations or projections, please also refer to the risk factors on slide 5.

These statements may refer in particular to Technip Energies' business strategies, its expansion and grow th of operations, future events, trends or objectives and expectations, w hich are naturally subject to risks and contingencies. Any such factors, individually or in the aggregate, may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. TechnipFMC, Technip Energies, their respective affiliates, directors, advisors, employees and representatives, as w ell as the ECM Advisors expressly disclaim any liability w hatsoever for such forward-looking statements. Neither TechnipFMC nor Technip Energies undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements that may be presented in this document to reflect new information, future events or for any other reason and any opinion expressed in this presentation is subject to change w ithout notice.

Disclaimer contd.

If and w hen the Listing is launched, further details about the Listing w ill be included in a prospectus to be published by the Company in relation to the Listing (the "Prospectus"). Once the Prospectus has been approved by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) (the "AFM") and passported to the Autorité des marchés financiers, the Prospectus w ill be published and made available at no cost through the corporate w ebsite of the Company (www.technipenergies.com). Any potential investor should make their investment solely on the basis of information that will be contained in the Prospectus. Potential investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rew ards associated w ith the decision to invest in the Shares. The approval of the Prospectus by the A FM should not be understood as an endorsement of the quality of the Shares and the Company (as defined below ).

This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Technip Energies in France, the Netherlands, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered, subscribed or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirementsthereof.Neitherthispresentation,noranypartofit,shallformthebasisof,orberelieduponinconnectionwith,anycontractorcommitment whatsoever. The contemplated listing of the shares of Technip Energies in France on the regulated market of Euronext Paris will only be made pursuant to a prospectus that has been approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten), and by passporting the prospectus to the Autorité des marchés financiers. When made generally available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained at no cost from Technip Energies or through the w ebsite of Technip Energies at w w w.technipenergies.com.

In member states of the European Union, this presentation is directed at "qualified investors" w ithin the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. The distribution of this presentation is not made, and has not been approved, by an "authorized person" within the meaning of Article 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 of the United Kingdom (the "Financial Services and Markets Act 2000"). As a consequence, this presentation is directed only at persons w ho (i) are located outside the United Kingdom, (ii) have professional experience in matters relating to investments and fall w ithin Article 19(5) ("investment professionals") of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005 (as amended), (iii) are persons falling w ithin Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net w orth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended)or(iv)arepersonstowhomthispresentationmayotherwiselawfullybecommunicated(allsuchpersonstogetherbeingreferredtoas "Relevant Persons"). Any person other than a Relevant Person may not act or rely on this presentation or any provision thereof. This presentation is not a prospectus w hich has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority or any other United Kingdom regulatory authority for the purposes of Section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

The distribution of this presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this presentation comes should make themselves aw are of the existence of, and observe, any such restriction.

Key risk factors for consideration

The follow ing is a selection of the key risks that relate to the Company's industry and business, operations and financial conditions, based on the probability of their occurrence and the expected magnitude of their negative impact. In making this selection, Technip Energies has considered circumstances such as the probability of the risk materializing on the basis of the current state of affairs, the potential impact that the materialization of the risk could have on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, and the attention that management of Technip Energies would on the basis of the current expectations have to devote to these risks if they were to materialize. The risk factors listed below should not be regarded as a complete and comprehensive statement of all potential risks and uncertainties that the Company faces.

  • The Company operates in a highly competitive environment and unanticipated changes relating to competitive factors in its industry may impact its results of operations.

  • Demand for the Company's products and services depends on oil and gas industry activity and expenditure levels, w hich are directly affected by trends in the demand for and price of crude oil and natural gas.

  • COVID-19 has significantly temporarily reduced demand for the Company's products and services, and has had, and may continue to have, an adverse impact on the

    Company's financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows.

  • The Company may lose money on fixed-price contracts.

  • The Company's failure to timely deliver its backlog could affect future sales, profitability, and relationships with its customers.

  • The Company faces risks relating to its reliance on subcontractors, suppliers, and its joint venture partners.

  • The Company may not realize revenue on its current backlog due to customer order reductions, cancellations or acceptancedelays, which may negatively impact its financials.

  • Currency exchange rate f luctuations could adversely af fect the Company's f inancial condition, results of operations, or cash f low s.

  • The Company is subject to an ongoing investigation by the French Parquet National Financier related to historical projects in Equatorial Guinea and Ghana.

  • Its operations require the Company to comply w ith numerous regulations, violations of w hich could have a material adverse eff ect on its financial condition, results of operations, or cash flow s.

  • Compliance w ith environmental and climate change related law s and regulations may adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations.

  • The Company is subject to the tax law s of numerous jurisdictions; challenges to the interpretation of, or future changes to, such laws could adversely affect it.

  • Historically, the Technip Energies Business w as operated as a business segment of TechnipFMC and the Company's historical financial information is not necessarily representative of the results that the Technip Energies Business w ould have achieved as an independent public company and may not be a reliable indicator of its future results.

  • The Company may not achieve some or all of the expected benefits of the separation and spin-off, and the separation and spin-off may adversely affect its business.

  • The combined post-spin-off value of Technip Energies Shares and TechnipFMC Shares may not equal or exceed the aggregate pre-spin-off value of TechnipFMC Shares.

Today's Agenda

Technip Energies Capital Markets Day

14:00 - 14:30

Opening remarks

Phillip Lindsay, Investor Relations

Introduction

Arnaud Pieton, CEO Technip Energies

14:30 - 15:45

Pioneer downstream and gas evolution

Alain Poincheval, Fellow Executive Project Director

Accelerate the energy transition

Stan Knez, SVP Process Technology

Leverage capabilities to expand opportunity set

Charles Cessot, SVP Strategy

15:45 - 16:15

Q&A

16:15 - 16:30

Break

16:30 - 17:45

Outstanding delivery

Marco Villa, COO Technip Energies Magali Castano, SVP People & Culture

Financial strength and delivery

Bruno Vibert, CFO Technip Energies

17:45 - 18:30

Closing remarks

Arnaud Pieton, CEO Technip Energies

Q&A

Transaction rationale and highlights

Create two independent companies via spin-off of 50.1% of Technip Energies

Targeting deal completion in Q1 2021

Safety at the heart of everything we do

TRIR1

0.25 0.16 0.07

0.04

20 17

20 18

20 19

H1 2020

LTIR2

0.03

0.03 0.02

0.01

20 17

20 18

20 19

H1 2020

BAPCO - 30 Mmh4 without LTI

HURL - 10 Mmh4 without LTI

SIFR3

0.05 0.03

0.02

0.03

20 17

20 18

20 19

H1 2020

M idor - 5 Mmh4 without LTI

ALNG 2 - 20 Mmh4 without LTI

1Total Recordable Incident Rate.

2Lost Time Injury Rate.

3Serious Incident and Fatality Rate. 4Mmh: Million manhours.

A compelling investment case

1WorldleaderinLNG-basedondeliveryofover20%ofoperatingLNGcapacity.Percentageisbasedonoperatingcapacity.delivered by Technip Energies / total industry operating capacity as of December 2019; source: IHS.

2World leader in ethy lene - based on the number of ethy lene production f acilities awarded or technology licences selected since 2010; source IHS.

Technip Energies at a glance

TE

Paris

The Netherlands

Euronext Paris listing ticker

Headquarters

Incorporated

ADRs for US investors

€6.1B1

€13.2B1

A leading E&T2 company

Revenue

Backlog

for the Energy Transition

60+

BBB

~15,000

Years of operations

Investment grade rating3

Employees in 34 countries

Note: Financial inf ormation is presented under adjusted IFRS f ramework, which records Technip Energies' proportionate share of equity.

af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on calculation.

1Rev enue f or 12-months ending June 30, 2020 and backlog position as of June 30, 2020. 2Engineering & Technology .

3Rating ev aluation of S&P Global: BBB negativ e outlook.

Technip Energies - what we do

A diversified provider of projects, technologies, products and services

Projects Delivery

€5.0B1 revenue

  • Engineering and project management expertise

  • Technology integration on complex projects

  • Diverse commercial strategies, selective model

Technology, Products & Services

€1.1B1 revenue

  • Process technologies and proprietary products

  • Concept, feasibility, FEED, studies and licensing

  • Advisory and consultancy enabled by digital

Note: Financial inf ormation is presented under adjusted IFRS f ramework, which records Technip Energies' proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on calculation.

1Rev enue f or Technip Energies f or 12 months ending June 30, 2020.

Our ESG pledge for a sustainable future

Making a better tomorrow

Energy transition is our business

  • Deliver low-carbon technologies, solutions and projects

  • Establish carbon footprint reduction targets for Scope 1, 2 & 3

  • Minimize waste generation and water consumption; expand circularity

Valuing People is our priority

  • Promote a culture of fair representation, diversity and inclusion

  • Promote workplace well-being, with focus on mental and physical health

  • Energize and collaborate with the communities where we live and work

Acting responsibly is our standard

  • Accountability at CEO and Board-level; ESG-linked remuneration

  • Ensure continuous improvement in HSE across Company

  • Embed robust ethics & compliance culture across Company and supply chain

ESTGoAdmabyitions

  • Code of business conduct

TodaHySE and D&I policies

  • Code of business conduct, HSE and D&I policies

  • Committed to UN Global Compactand UN SDGs

First year

First year

  • Launch Sustainability

Roadmap

  • LaunIcnhteSgursatateininabtoilibtyusRionaedsms ap

  • Integsrtartaetiengtoy business strategy

Every year

Every year

  • AnnuAanl nSuastlaSinuasbtailintyaRbeilpitoyrt and scoreRceaprdort and scorecard

Accountability at CEO and Board-level

Aligning ESG performance with management compensation

Leadership team remuneration metrics

Individual targets

Restricted Stock

Financial and ESG KPIs to be implemented in 2021

8

Directors

  • Board Continuity - 5 non-executive directors joining from TechnipFMC Board

  • Independent non-executive Chairman Joseph Rinaldi

  • CEO Arnaud Pieton

A transforming energy market

More energy, less carbon: gas & renewables gaining share in the energy mix

2019-2040

Primary energy mix evolution

Natural gas

Renewables

Biomass

Nucle ar

OilCoal

Source: IEA World Energy Outlook 2020 - StatedPoliciesscenario&SustainableDevelopmentscenario.

Assisting customers towards net-zero

Technip Energies has a critical role to play

Meeting rising global demand for energy

Energy

Meeting environmental & climate targetsparadox facing our customers Rising social & political pressures

Needing affordable, reliable energy supply

O&G and energy companiesPure downstream players

Chemical companiesUtilities and developers

Lowering emissions of traditional industriesDecarbonizing the global energy systemDiversifying without diluting returnsEmerging clean energy technologies

Providing solutions to challenges

Central capabilities throughout the energy landscape

Technip Energies full-cycle offering - target best risk-reward scope

Base

Conventional energy chains

Growth

Expanding energy chains

Upside

Future energy chains

Energy Transition is our business

Applying our core capabilities to today and tomorrow's key energy challenges

LNG

Sustainable chemistry

Biofuels, biochemicals, circular economy

Carbon-free energy solutions

Green hydrogen, offshore wind, nuclear

Decarbonization

Energy efficiency, Blue hydrogen, CCUS1

1CCUS: Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage.

Strategic flexibility - 'architect mindset' meeting customer needs from energy source to end-use

  • Feedstock agnostic - outstanding energy molecule transformation capabilities

  • Technology-driven - integrate complex technologies, including proprietary, to meet project specificities and economic hurdlesExceptional execution - proven operating model, highly applicable to sustainable energy solutions

Significant and diversified market opportunity set

Leveraging capabilities to meet customer needs and energy transition challenges

BASE

Traditional markets LNG, downstream2 and offshore

GROWTH

Growth markets Hydrogen, Sustainable Chemistry, CO2 management

UPSIDE

Adjacent markets Carbon-free portfolio expansion, services and other industries

Annual addressable market1

>€70B

>€15B

>€15B

1Technip Energies estimates deriv ed f rom IEA, IHS, Woodmac, Ry stad and Hy drogen Council. 2Def ined as ref ining, processing, petrochemicals and f ertilizers.

Mid-term trend1

1-5% CAGR

5-15% CAGR

5-15% CAGR

KEY DRIVERS

Global need to reduce CO2 emissions

GDP growthPopulation growthGovernment energy policies evolutionEnd-user needs

Pioneer downstream and gas evolution

Highly competitive offering to address significant market opportunity

Base - pioneer downstream and gas evolution

Highly competitive offering to address significant market opportunity

€10-15B

Annual addressable market

  • A world leader in LNG and GTL1

  • Proprietary technologies for gas processing and natural gas liquids

€10-15B

Annual addressable market

Note: TT- Technology, EE Early Engagement, P

  • A world leader in

    Floating LNG2

  • Pioneer in gas FPSO

Project Delivery, S Products and Services

Technip Energies annual addressable market estimates derived from IEA, IHS, Woodmac and Rystad.

1Prov ided f ront-end engineering for the Fischer Tropsch section of more than 60% of Gas to Liquids capacity worldwide. 2Deliv ered three out of only four FLNG units ever built.

€40-45B

Annual addressable market

3World leader in ethy lene- based on the number of ethylene production facilities awarded or technology licences selected since 2010; source IHS.

  • A world leader in ethylene3

  • Proprietary technology and equipment provider in petrochemicals

Transition to a low carbon world - gas displacing coal

New LNG capacity to be sanctioned to meet demand

~550Mtpa1

Coal LNG

>690Mtpa1

Operating / Under construction

Estimated 2035 LNG Demand

Supply at year-end 2020

Equivalent to ~15 Mega2 projects to be sanctioned to meet LNG demand by 2035

1Expressed in Mtpa: Million metric tons per annum, and based on Technip Energies estimates (deriv ed f rom reported industry data

and IEA estimates).

2Def ined as projects with capacity of approximativ ely 10Mtpa.

An LNG leader and pioneer with 50+ year track record

An onshore & floating LNG leader

Pioneering LNG innovations

105Mtpa Global production delivered

>20%

Of operating LNG capacity1

Low -to-zero carbon

LNGOnshore modularization

World's largest LNG trains delivered2

7.8Mtpa

Mid-scale LNG

1Percentage equal to operating capacity deliv ered by Technip Energies as a percentage of IHS aggregated industry operating capacity as of December 2019.

2Six AP-X mega-trains of 7.8Mtpa built between 2004 and 2010.

Floating LNG

Zoom on Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2

Yamal LNG "… an unprecedented achievement for the LNG industry…." 1

Arctic LNG 2 "…The Yamal team joins a larger, more innovative project…" 1

Mega ProjectHarsh environmentMulti-center execution

fabrication & integrationmanagement

Modularized facility

Trains 1 & 2 commissioned

Modularized facility

Gravity-based structures

in record time

concept

16.5 Mtpa (3 trains)

19.8 Mtpa (3 trains)

Train 3 delivered 12 months

Multi-center execution

Partne rs: Chiyoda and JGC

Partne rs: Saipem and

ahead of schedule

NIPIGas

Large module

Yard

1Source:ProjectquotesfrompublicpressreleasesbyNovatekonNovember22,2018,andMay20,2019.

Providing cleaner solutions for brownfield and greenfield LNG projects

Our solutions

  • Compression of CO2

  • Dehydration of CO2

  • Increase process & power generation efficiency

  • Fuel gas decarbonization through H2 substitution and/or CCUS

  • Power generation with CCUS or renewables

  • Venting / flaring reduction

  • Minimize fugitive emissions

  • Minimize water use, wastes and sludges

Unique combination of LNG, hydrogen, renewables and CCUS expertise

Extensive offshore expertise and track record

Bridging customer needs for decarbonized, economical offshore solutions

Leader in offshore LNG

  • Pioneer and leader in FLNG and near-shore LNG

  • Optimizing economics through megamoduleTM concept

  • Harsh environment and yard management expertise

High value module approach

Modular approach for new projects and existing infrastructure revamps:

  • Gas processing

  • Utilities management

  • Unmanned options

  • Decarbonization enablers

Zoom on Coral South FLNG

A first for Mozambique, showcasing Technip Energies' offshore capabilities

Unique projectBuilt on experience

"Coral South is a pioneering project that will trigger further developments and new investments" 2

1Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, Commissioning and Start-up.

2Source: Project quotes f rom press release issued by Eni on January 14, 2020.

A diversified and innovative downstream offering

Creating value across the downstream value chain

>40% ethylene licensing market share1

>45 grassroot ethylene plants

>30 large refineries >350 fertilizer facilities

>200 modernization & revamping engagements

Differentiated offering

Emission reductions through efficiency gains and beyondSmart revamps for fe e dstock fle xibility and HSES upgrades

1Based on the number of ethy lene production f acilities awarded or technology licences selected since 2010; source IHS.

Digitally -enabled process monitoring, lifecycle servicesOptimize production, refining / petchem integration

Zoom on decarbonizing ethylene

Proprietary technology and equipment innovation to reduce environmental footprint

Continuous innovation

New cracking furnace design: significant modernizationcontractforShellMoerdijk

  • Reduce total annual emissions at facility by 10%

  • Replace 16 older units with eight new units, without reducing capacity

  • Modular approach to enable continuous operations throughout project

"Contributes to Shell's ambition of becoming a net-zero emissions business by 2050 or sooner"2

1Technip Energies estimates of in-house innov ations contribution to emissions reduction.

2Source: quotes f rom Shell Moerdijk general manager in press release issued by TechnipFMC on September 30, 2020.

Key takeaways

Pioneer downstream and gas evolution

  • Recognized partner of choice globally with 50+ year track record and leading positions in LNG and ethylene

  • Positioned to capitalize on robust medium-term outlook with highly competitive offering & technology portfolio

  • Decarbonization and efficiency innovations enabling sustainable solutions for greenfield and brownfield projects

Accelerate the energy transition transition

Unlocking energy chains of tomorrow

Growth - accelerate the energy transition

Unlocking the energy chains of tomorrow

€5-10B

Annual addressable market

  • A world leader1 with >270 plants delivered (>35% of installed base)

  • Recognized partner of choice (Air Products, McPhy)

€5-10B

Annual addressable market

  • Key proprietary technologies in biochemicals and biofuels

  • Notable alliances such as with Neste, PLAnet

Note: TT- Technology, EE Early Engagement, PP- ProjectDelivery,S - ProductsandServices.

€1-5B

Annual addressable market

Technip Energies annual addressable market estimates deriv ed f rom IEA, IHS, Hy drogen Council and Technip Energies estimates. 1Market leader position based on installed base of hy drogen plants.

  • >50 references for CO2 removal solutions

  • Strategic alliance with

    Shell CANSOLV® on CO2 capture

A hydrogen leader ready to tackle new megatrend

From refinery commodity to energy transition enabler

Mtpa

600

500

300 200 100

400

-

2020

2025

2030

2035

2040

2045

2050

1Market leader position based on installed base of hy drogen plants. 2Global inv estment in hy drogen production.

#1 in hydrogen1 with >35% installed base

Chart source: world hy drogen demand data deriv ed f rom Hy drogen Council and IEA estimates.

Hydrogen future is both blue and green

Leverage leading position to provide decarbonized and carbon-free hydrogen solutions

Blue hydrogen - extensive capabilities

  • 50+ references with CO2 removal solution; in-house capabilities to deliver blue hydrogen plants

  • 10-20 CO2 capture units expected to be retrofitted to existing assets in medium-term1

  • Technology approach:

    • Proprietary steam methane reforming technology and license agreement for Autothermal reforming technology

    • Strategic alliance with Shell CANSOLV on CO2 capture

Green hydrogen - growth opportunity

  • Several studies and pilot project references; actively bidding larger Green Hydrogen projects

  • Working with customers and partners to improve economics to enable future large-scale projects, onshore and offshore

  • Technology approach:

    • MOU and technology collaboration with Tier 1 electrolyzer supplier McPhy

1Technip Energies internal estimates considering gov ernment regulations and customer self commitment.

Zoom on McPhy strategic investment & partnership

Accelerate the development of large-scale and competitive green hydrogen solutions

"An important milestone for the future of the green hydrogen industry"3

Tier 1

Shape today

Address commercial opportunities, integrate offerings and manage project delivery to drive production costs down

electrolyzer supplier1

#1

Prepare tomorrow

Leverage competencies for effective R&D on integrated technologies and system scale-up

leading

technology &

execution

pa rtne r2

Picturesource:copyright - Mc Phy .

1Tier 1 electroly zer supplier def ined as companies that hav e been awarded +20MW green hy drogen projects. 2Technip Energies market leading position based on installed base of hy drogen plants.

3McPhy press release October 14, 2020; CEO statement.

Proprietary technology portfolio

A leading portfolio of process technologies

Intellectual property portfolio expansion

2012

1Based on installed base of hy drogen plants

  • Key growth platforms in sustainable chemistry & polymers

  • R&D to enhance existing portfolio and develop new processes

  • Process technology as a key enabler for project pull-through

2020

2Based on the number of ethy lene production f acilities awarded or technology licences selected since 2010; source IHS.

Sustainable chemistry

Biomass displacing fossil as feedstock, recycling for virtuous resource consumption

  • +2G1 Bio-ethanol

  • +2G1 Bio-diesel

Proprietary technologies:

  • Hummingbird® on bioethanol

Key partnerships:

  • Neste on NEXBTLTM renewable diesel

  • BTG-BTL on bio-oil

1Second generation.

Proprietary technologies:

  • Epicerol

  • Polyesters (PEF, PTT,

    PBAT, PBS2)

Key partnerships:

  • PLAnet with Sulzer and Futerro on polylactic acid

Key partnerships:

  • BP on Infinia PET3 plastic waste technology

2Poly ethy lene f uranoate, poly trimethylene terephthalate, poly buty lene adipate terephthalate and poly buty lene succinate. 3Poly ethy lene terephthalate.

Zoom on Neste partnership

A collaboration for future NEXBTLTM renewable diesel projects

Successful realization of two world scale renewable diesel plants in the late 2000's "Neste's partner of choice for future NEXBTLTM projects"1

Ongoing expansion project in Singapore Significant reimbursable contract (EPCm)

1Technip Energies' press release March 11, 2020.

2Neste's public inf ormation regarding NEXBTL renewable diesel, comparison with conv entional f ossil f uel.

Picture Sulzer Ltd.

Futerro, Sulzer, Technip Energies

CO2 management throughout project lifecycle

Delivering innovative solutions to fulfill customer low-carbon ambitions

Early e ngagementTe chnologyOpe rations

Proje ct e xe cution

Digital advisory services

Gen-CAT TM - proprietary carbon assessment tool

  • Assessment of direct / indirect emissions throughout entire project lifecycle

  • Enable customers to make carbon-conscious choices

Energy efficiency

Efficiency increase solutions

  • Increase efficiency of proprietary and alliance technologies and equipment

  • Decarbonize existing assets (e.g. electrification)

CCUS

Carbon capture, utilization and storage solutions

  • Develop affordable and scalable capture solutions

  • Enable permanent sequestration and utilization of CO 2

Zoom on Acorn CCS and Hydrogen

Making best use of existing assets to deliver low-carbon infrastructures

Objective: Create a major hydrogen and CCS hub in Scotland

Our scope: screening & feasibility study Deliver a cost-competitive and low-risk project

  • Capture CO2 from Scotland's industrial central belt

  • Export CO2 via existing pipeline infrastructure and; re-inject into depleted North Sea reservoir

  • Build blue hydrogen plant benefitting from CO2 storage

Source:https://pale-blu.com/acorn/. 1pale-blue press release December 6, 2018.

"Cutting-edge technology to reduce emissions"1

Zoom on carbon capture as a product offering

Delivering high value carbon capture module to any industrial application

Pilot plant successfully delivered, paves way towards a full-scale solution

Pilot project in FOV waste-to-energy plant

  • CO2 capture plant delivered in 21 weeks

  • Based on Shell

    CANSOLV® amine technology

  • ~2,000 tons CO2 to be captured annually

FEED results supportive of potential full-scale plant at Klemetsrud designed to capture ~400,000 tons CO2

Key takeaways

Accelerate the energy transition

  • Leveraging a pioneering mindset to remain at the forefront as the market evolves towards new energy chains

  • Market shift towards hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and low-carbon infrastructures plays to our strengths

  • Differentiate with full-cycle energy transformation offering from proprietary technologies to projects delivery and beyond

Leverage capabilities to expand opportunity set

Bring core capabilities to attractive new markets

Upside - leverage capabilities to expand opportunity set

Bring core capabilities to attractive new markets

€5-10B

Annual addressable market

Note: T Technology , EEE Early Engagement, PP- ProjectDelivery,S - ProductsandServices Technip Energies annual addressable market deriv ed f rom Technip Energies estimates.

  • Advisory & consulting

  • Project Management

    Consultancy

  • Digital plant performance improvement

€1-5B

Annual addressable market

  • Offshore wind

  • Offshore hydrogen

  • Offshore CO2 hub

€5-10B

Annual addressable market

  • Life sciences

  • Metals & Nuclear

  • Agritech

Enhance our high value services to customers

Display our unique capabilities through advisory and project management consulting

Advisory services

Project Management Consultancy (PMC)

Support customers to achieve investment and safety goals

Best-in-class project management competenceDe-risk execution from technology selection to delivery

Fully integrate with customer teams

3 2,5

2 1,5

0,5

1

0

2012

2019

Mid-term

Zoom on Plant Performance Improvement

Support advisory by unlocking life-of-plant opportunities with real-time process monitoring

An ideal partner for floating offshore wind

Applying offshore capabilities to full-scale renewable energy projects

Development - from wind farm architecture to operations

Technology - economical floater design and scale-up

Project delivery - leverage harsh environment experience

PMC - support developer through project management oversight

Positioning in offshore electron to hydrogen

Bridging offshore wind and hydrogen transformation to unlock new possibilities

Integrating offshore, hydrogen process and architecture design capabilities

Zoom on Offshore C-HubTM concept

Innovative solution to overcome CO2 management challenges

1Internalestimatesconsideringa25-yearlifeoffield.

Adaptable, re locatable and

flexible

  • Optimal for emissions from multiple locations with various sources / quantities

  • Onshore CO2 capture and liquefaction

  • LCO2 carriers transport liquefied CO2 to the injection host: Offshore C-HubTM

  • CO2 is permanently sequestrated

Servicing other industries

Applying our core capabilities and leveraging international footprint beyond energy

  • Resilient customer spending: steady baseload demand and relocation wave.

  • Substantial track record with +300 facilities delivered worldwide

  • A leading engineering service provider in

    France1; international expansion potential

  • Crucial market for energy transition: key carbon-free energy and raw material supply

  • Key references in several metals including lithium and in nuclear waste circularity

  • Provide high-value services and technologies for decarbonization

  • Fast-evolving market adapting to decarbonization and circular trends

  • Recent reference; Ynsect second production unit for insect vertical farming

  • Leverage process scale-up expertise to support value creation

Selectivity mantra and services approach applied to new growth platforms

1Market position based on Technip Energies rev enue / market size ratio indicating a market share of approximativ ely 50% .

Propel innovation via platforms in key ecosystems

Incubating & developing technologies

Supporting scale-up of breakthrough technologies

Collaborating with institutions on R&D

Bringing external and internal energies together

Key takeaways

Leverage capabilities to expand opportunity set

  • Expanded advisory and high value services offering without compromising selectivity

  • Utilizing core skills in bridging electron to molecule and projectdelivery expertise to expand into carbon-free markets

  • Applying core capabilities to diversifying business lines beyond energy

Outstanding delivery

Selectivity in an opportunity-rich environment

60+ years of successful delivery

Transforming energies with a pioneering spirit

Camel LNG

World's first LNG plant (1964)

CP Chem

One of the world's largest ethylene plants

Prelude and Satu

World's first FLNGs

Aasta Hansteen

World's biggest Spar

Yamal LNG

Largest Arctic Project

Oryx gas-to-liquids

World's first high capacity GTL plant

Neste Singapore

World's largest bio-diesel plant

Etileno XXI

Latin America's biggest petrochemical complex

Jubail

World'sdeepestconversion refinery

Burgas

World's biggest heavyoil residue hydrocracker

Proven and disciplined operating model

Selectivity, our recipe for outstanding delivery

Digital as an enabler

Early engagement

Making projects economically viable

Apply optimal technologies & define specifications

Scenario Development

TechnipEnergies-CapitalMarketDays

FeasibilityConcept Selection

For best execution and project economics

  • Reduce risk for project execution

  • Ensure continuity through the project lifecycle

  • Reduce overall investment cost, schedule and carbon impact

From value creation to value realization

Appraise/Select

Pre-FEED

FEED

Most of our major projects start with early engagement

EPC

Risk management & controls

Efficient, consistent and safe execution

Pre-bidding

  • Pr e- qualif ic ation

  • Early tendering

Risk management & control methodology

Proposal phase

  • Risk evaluation

Execution phase

  • Continuous risk assessment

  • Project Management Report

  • Cost sensitivity analysis

Authorization to tender

Authorization to submit

Executive projectreviews

Project selectivity

+

Partner selection

+

Flexible contracting models

+

Execution scheme

Culture of transparency reinforces strong risk management processes

1Quality , health, saf ety , env ironment and security .

Zoom on disciplined commercial approach

Project selectivity - key to delivering solid operational and financial performance

Early Engagement1

Technologies2

Known partnersKnown geography

NOVATEK - ARCTIC LNG 2

BAPCO - BMP REFINERY

MIDOR - REFINERY EXPANSION

BP - TORTUE FPSO

LONG SON PETROCHEMICALS

ENI - CORAL FLNG

NESTE - SINGAPORE EXPANSION

ANOPC - ASSIUT REFINERY

HURL - SINDRI & BARAUNI FERTILIZER PLANTS

ENERGEAN - KARISH FPSO

SEMPRA - ENERGIA COSTA AZUL

Note: Project list consists of Technip Energies top ongoing projects by v alue as of June 30, 2020 plus ANOPC Assiut ref inery and Sempra ECA LNG projects.

1Technip Energies has perf ormed FEED or Pre-FEED study on the project.

2TechnipEnergies'proprietarytechnologyoralliancepartnertechnology.

Digital - derisking execution, creating opportunities

Connecting proprietary solutions to optimize the full asset lifecycle

Innovative digital project execution

Data & analytics as foundationsDigital services offeringDigital asse t delivery

Zoom on Ultra Front EndTM Suite

Digital engagement with customers during the earliest planning phase

An open cloud platform

Framing and analyzing the solution set

Automated engineering & cost estimatingRealize greater carbon-conscious decisionsPresenting data to give clarity in decisions

Identification & ScreeningEngineering

  • Digital toolbox - help customers to evaluate asset development opportunities faster, with greater clarity

  • Reduce impact of changes - leverage cloud to reduce the impact of changes

  • Unlock value in development - explore wider range of scenarios, technologies and profiles to identify optimum value.

    Analysis

    Clear decisions

  • Gen-CAT™ - carbon assessment tool applicable to diverse set of assets

Zoom on SPEEDTM model

Taking system engineering to the next level

Talented global workforce across 34 countries

Experienced, diverse and dynamic workforce

1From project manager lev el 1 up to f ellow executiv e project director, including project engineering and control managers.

Human Energies - project organization at the core

Ability to drive execution from young engineers to fellow executive project directors

  • 22Y experience w ith international exposure

  • Business development & project experience

  • Various project types: LNG, nuclear, mining

Paris

Marie-Aude Project director

  • 16Y experience on both FEED and EPC

  • Offshore & dow nstream experience

  • PMP certified

Kuala Lumpur

Lay Menn

Senior project engineer

  • +30Y experience

  • Functional senior leadership roles

  • Former project director on major projects

Rome

Enzo

Executive project director

  • Joined company upon graduation

  • 15Y on international construction sites

  • Former quality director on Yamal

Paris

Elisabeth Project manager

  • Former regional CEO

  • Former project director on major projects

  • Fellow EPD on Yamal and Arctic projects

Paris

Jean-Marc

Fellow executive project director

Human Energies - technical expertise at the core

Ability to integrate technologies from young engineers to fellow experts

  • 25Y experience incl. leadership roles

  • Led R&D, technology developments

  • Expertise in gas conditioning and CCUS

Paris

Gauthier

Gas consulting services manager

  • 8Y experience

  • Experience as process lead

  • Expertise in failure trend and fluid dynamics

Claremont

Nicole

Senior process engineer

  • 35Y experience

  • From chemical engineer to leadership role

  • Gasification and CO2 capture background

Houston

Nicola

Head of process engineering

  • 28Y experience

  • Design, engineering, implementation and ops

  • Wide range of processes, onshore & offshore

Kuala Lumpur

Manikandan

Project development director

  • +25Y experience in leadership roles

  • Technology, BD and projects

  • Industry-leading papers and lecturer

Paris

Dominique

Fellow technology expert

Technip Energies leadership team

Average 25+ years of industry expertise

Key takeaways

Outstanding delivery

  • Proven operating model combining digital solutions, early engagement, technology and risk management

  • A disciplined commercial approach underpinned by stringent selectivity criteria

  • Human Energies - a global team of ~15,000 professionals with deep technical and domain expertise

Financial strength and stability stability

A foundation for sustainable shareholder returns

Financial strength and stability

A foundation for sustainable shareholder returns

Early cash conversion of earnings

Asse t light & strong balance sheet

High ROIC pote ntial & Dividend commitment1

A unique platform for value creation in the Energy Transition

1Subject to approv al f rom Technip Energies Board of Directors

Two leading business units

Key financial highlights

Projects Delivery

Technology, Products & Services

€12.1B2

€1.1B1

€1.1B2

5.0B1

Revenue

Backlog

Revenue

Backlog

Note:FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies'proportionateshare of equityaf f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation. 1Trailing 12-month rev enue ending June 30, 2020.

2 Backlog position as of June 30, 2020.

Delivering industry leading performance

Selectivity and execution driving robust margins

Revenue1

EBIT 1

Backlog2

€ Billion

€ Million

€ Billion

6,0

470

5,0

4,0

3,0

2,0

1,0

0,0

2017

420

7.1% 6.4%

16,08,0% 14,07,0%

1.0

370

320

270

220

170

120

70

20

0,0

393

303

288

12,06,0%

10,05,0%

8,0 4,0%

6,0 3,0%

4,0 2,0%

2,0 1,0%

2018

2019

-30

2017

2018

2019

0,0%

2017

2018

2019

Proj ects Del i veryTechnology,Products& Services

Note:FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies' proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation.

  • 1 Adjusted recurring EBIT: adjusted prof it bef ore net f inancial expense and income taxes adjusted f or items considered as non-recurring.

  • 2 Backlog comprises secured & conf irmed orders f rom customers which will generate f uture rev enues with a high probability .

Strong earnings delivery

Financial resilience in unprecedented times

Revenue & EBIT1 margin

€ Billion

9 8 7

6

5 4

H2 2019

7.1%

5.6 - 5.8%

3

2 1 0

H1 2019

2019

Backlog2

8,0%

7,0%

H1 2020

6,0%

5,0%

4,0%

-3,0

2019

2,0

H2

2020E3,0%

2,0%

  • Resilient performance despite COVID-19; significant year-over-year revenue growth

    1,0%

    H1 0,0%

  • Margin decrease as anticipated; lower Yamal LNG contribution and projects in early phases of execution

    2020

    -1,0% -2,0%

    2020

  • No backlog cancellations; strong resilience of TPS with book to bill of 1.2x in H1 2020 (€645M of orders)

Project DeliveryTechnology,Products& Services

7,0

Note:FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies' proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91f or f urther inf ormation.

  • 1 Adjusted recurring EBIT: adjusted prof it bef ore net f inancial expense and income taxes adjusted f or items considered as non-recurring.

  • 2 Backlog comprises secured & conf irmed orders f rom customers which will generate f uture rev enues with a high probability .

€ Billion

1.0

12,0

17,0

Well diversified and Energy Transition-ready backlog

Providing strong future earnings visibility

Backlog scheduling

By project value

Backlog Billion

By market

H1 Revenue Billion

3.0

1

> €1B

5 projects

8 projects

160+ projects

€500M-1BEnergy Transition incl. LNG

€100-500M

< €100M

2020

2021

2022+

Strong medium-term visibilityExtensive portfolio beyond mega projectsEnergy transition is our business

Note 1: FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies'proportionateshareofequi ty af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation.

Note 2: Backlog comprises secured & conf irmed orders f rom customers which will generate f uture rev enues with a high probability . Note 3: Data deriv ed f rom backlog as of June 30, 2020.

Selective growth and upside potential

Clear momentum of Energy Transition prospects beyond LNG

By traditional markets and geography

3000,0

Energy transition (ex-LNG)

0,0

Balanced opportunity; early engagement strategy

Well diversified by region; low concentration risk

Note:Pipelinebasedonaggregateofinternalestimatesofprospectswithactiveengagement.

2500,0

2000,0

1500,0

1000,0

500,0

2018 / 19 2020 2021 ave.

Accelerating opportunity set led by sustainable chemistry and decarbonization

Financial outlook and guidance

Selective growth and upside potential

2020e

2021e

Medium-term outlook

  • Single-digit growth, constant currency

  • Backlog execution & substantial pipeline

  • Target 100bps+ increase for medium-term

  • Cost reduction, project mix & maturity

    Yamal net adjusted contract liability expected to decrease by circa €20 0 - 250M in 2020 and €150 - 200M in 2021

    Note : FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies'proportionateshareofequi ty af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation.

    • 1 2020 rev enue guidance ref lects f oreign exchange mov ements in H2 2020 v s backlog calendarization calculated as of June 30, 2020.

    • 2 Adjusted recurring EBIT: adjusted prof it bef ore net f inancial expense and income taxes adjusted f or items considered as non-recurring.

    Depreciation and amortization expense f or 2021 is expected to be in line with 2019 with implied Adjusted Recurring EBITDA in a range from6.9%to7.4%ofAdjustedRevenues

A clear path to increased profitability

Investment focused on growth while improving margins

Medium-term margin potential

2020 EBIT 1 margin

> 100 bps potential

Medium term EBIT 1 margin

Note : FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies'proportionateshareofequi ty af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation.

1Adjusted recurring EBIT: adjusted prof it bef ore net f inancial expense and income taxes adjusted f or items considered as non-recurring.

Financial principles - project cash flow curve

Key business objective - a positive cash position through project lifecycle

Strong balance sheet enables strategic growth

Platform for high returns on invested capital

Proformaadjustedcapitalstructure (EUR billion)

Goodwill 2.2B

Non-current asset 0.6B

Contract Asset 0.4B

Other current asset 1.5B

(incl. receivables 0.9B)

Cash 2.9B

Equity 1.2B

Debt 0.7B

Non-current liability 0.5B

Current liability

2.2B

Contract liability 3.0B

Capital structure highlights

  • "People" business - low tangible fixed assets and low capital investment needs

  • Adjusted Gross cash of €2.9B after final contemplated capital structure allocations

  • Gross debt of €0.75B (targeting Gross

    Leverage Ratio of ~1.0x over long term)

  • Negative working capital with net contract liabilities of €2.6B

Note 1: FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies'proportionateshareofequi ty af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation oncalculation.

Note 2 : Adjusted capital structure deriv ed f rom Nov ember 30 capitalization and indebtedness table. See slide 104 f or detail

Cash flow conversion of earnings through NCL

Net contract liability includes future earnings already cashed-in

Net contract liability (NCL)1

As of June 30, 2020

  • NCL corresponds to future project costs and profits already cashed-in

  • NCL eliminated by milestone achievement; execution enables contingency releases

Yamal illustration

Note 1: FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies'proportionateshareofequi ty af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation.

Note 2 : H1 2020 Yamal net adjusted contract liability reduced by €75 million; expect f ull y ear 2020 reduction of €150-200 million

1Adjusted net contract liability as of June 30, 2020.

Continued strong execution and plant performancewill reduce project risks & costs, increasing

Technip Energies profit

Differentiated capital structure

Strong liquidity and limited leverage

Strong liquidity

Limited leverage

€ Million

3 500

125

750

3 000

3,678

2 500

3,053

2 000

1 500

1 000

CashRCFOutstanding Liquidity,Commercial

Paper

  • €3.7B liquidity incl. €3.1B of cash

    net

  • Commercial paper fully backstopped by the RCF

Commercial Paper

3,053

125

Bridge to Bond

CashGross Debt

  • "BBB" investment grade rating provided by S&P Global

  • Net cash position and no financial covenant on debt instruments

Note:FinancialinformationispresentedunderIFRSframework.Seeslide104formoredetails 1Based on 2021 mid-range guidance presented slide 77.

2,302

1.9x

Gross Debt / 2021 EBIT1

-7.5x

Net Cash

Net Debt / 2021 EBIT1

Capital allocation focused on strong balance sheet

Consistency in financial performance drives high returns on invested capital

1Return on inv ested capital calculated as : NOPAT (Net Operating Prof it Af ter Tax) / Inv ested Equity (Equity + Financial Debt excl. IFRS16lease).Equity&financialdebtbasedontargetopeningcapitalstructure.2019NOPATbasedonIFRSadjustedactualfigures Technip Energies - Capital Markets Day and 2020/2021 based on implied [min;max] outlook presented.

Sustainable high ROIC1

20

18

16

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

12% - 15% 12-15%

13%

11-13%

2019

2020E

2021E

Consistent dividend policy

  • Asset light, low capital intensity

    Subject to Board approval:

  • Strong through-cycle free cash flow generation

  • Solid balance sheet

  • Target to pay annual dividend in 2022; initially aimed at a minimum of 30% of 2021 Net profit

Key takeaways

Financial strength and stability

  • Industry leading financial performance supported by commercial astuteness and robust project execution

  • Quality backlog and strong prospective pipeline underpinningguidance; initiatives to drive medium-term margin expansion

  • A unique platform for high returns on invested capital through the cycle

Closing remarks

Making a better tomorrow

A compelling investment case

Pioneer

Accelerate the

Leverage

Outstanding

Financial

downstream

energy

capabilities to

delivery

strength and

and gas

transition

expand

stability

evolution

opportunity set

A leading Engineering and Technology company for the Energy Transition

Note: world leader in LNG - based on deliv ery of ov er 20% of operating LNG capacity . Percentage is based on operating capacity . deliveredbyTechnipEnergies/totalindustryoperatingcapacityasofDecember2019;source:IHS.

World leader in ethy lene - based on the number of ethy lene production f acilities awarded or technology licences selected since 2010; source IHS.

Unique capability set to enable the energy transition

Selectivity underpinning 60+ years of operational excellence

Asset light model with sustainable returns potential

Appendix

Leadership Team

Average 25+ years of diverse industry expertise

Arnaud Pieton CEO-elect

Current: President Technip Energies

Prior experience: 22 years of industry experience. With TechnipFMC for over 15 years; ELT member since merger.

Bruno Vibert CFO-elect

Current: SVP Finance Technip Energies

Prior experience: 20 years in global oil & gas industry, across finance and consultancy. Joined TechnipFMC in 2015.

Marco Villa COO-elect

Current: President Operations, Technip Energies

Prior experience: 30 years in operations and finance. With TechnipFMC for 25 years.

Stan Knez

SVP Process Technology

Current: SVP Process Technology, Technip Energies

Prior experience: 25 years in global upstream and downstream industry - focused on technology portfolios and alliances. Joined TechnipFMC in 2012.

Magali Castano SVP People & Culture

Current: VP People & Culture, Technip Energies

Prior experience: 10 years with Shell, holding various positions in HR management, in Downstream Europe business. Joined TechnipFMC in2011.

Alain Poincheval

Fellow Executive Project Director of Arctic LNG 2

Current: Fellow Executive Project Director

Prior experience: With TechnipFMC for 34 years; held various positions across onshore and offshore, including project director for Shell FLNG Prelude.

Charles Cessot SVP Strategy

Current: SVP Strategy, Technip Energies

Prior experience: 15 years of industry experience including Manager at Ernst & Young across transaction services and advisory. Joined TechnipFMC in2011.

Christophe Virondaud SVP Commercial

Current: SVP Business Development, Technip Energies

Prior experience: 28 years in global business development, operational and sales. With TechnipFMC for 17 years.

Christophe Bélorgeot SVP Communications

Current: SVP Corporate Engagement, TechnipFMC

Previous experience: 28 years of energy industry experience. With TechnipFMC for 15 years; ELT member since 2018.

Peers landscape

Projects Delivery

Technology, Products & Services

Energy transition pure players

Accounting principles explained

Adjusted IFRS - our approach for greater transparency

The adjusted view

Showing the economical view of project Joint Ventures; integrating line by line for respective share of joint venture project entities

Leading to an Adjusted Recurring View to isolate non-recurring items from operational performance

  • Restructuring expenses

  • Merger and integration costs

  • Litigation costs

Proportional adjustments

Yamal LNG

  • 50% proportional share

  • Adjusted financial statements free from the

    JV partners redeemable liability complexity Eni Coral FLNG

  • 50% proportional share

BAPCO Sitra refinery

  • 36% proportional share

Arctic LNG 2 in-country scope

  • 33.3% proportional share

ExxonMobil Rovuma LNG

  • 33.3% proportional share

Financial principles - gross margin recognition

A prudent approach to gross margin recognition

Recognition on a typical project

Gross margin recognition

Time

Key drivers

Non-linear margin recognition; conservative recognition in early stages of a project

Gross margin recognition subject to:

  • Project specificities

  • Milestones and project maturity

  • Risks evaluation & mitigation

Risk assessment model built over 60 years of project execution experience

Financial principles - net contract liabilities

Balance sheet mirror revenue recognition and cash collection

Contract liabilities

Cash / Revenue

Time

Typical project example

Payment received from customer (project to date)

Expenses (costs incurred) - project to date

Gross margin

100 A

70 5

Revenue recognized - cost-to-cost progress

75 B

Net contract liabilities

  • Net contract liability (NCL) corresponds to future project costs and profits already cashed-in

    25

  • Contract liability evolution linked to backlog evolution; mega project inbound and maturity a key factor

  • NCL eliminated by milestone achievement; effective execution enables contingency releases

  • Mega project inbound and maturity a key factor;

A-B

Income statement

in € Million

2017

2018

2019

H1 2020

Order Intake

3,787.4

6,924.0

12,779.6

1,162.1

Revenues

5,242.3

4,467.1

5,529.8

3,011.1

Gross Margin

699.8

682.7

853.3

412.5

% Gross Margin

13.3%

15.3%

15.4%

13.7%

Indirect costs

(364.3)

(374.8)

(363.0)

(196.2)

EBITDA (excl. Charges)

335.5

307.9

490.3

216.3

% EBITDAMargin

6.4%

6.9%

8.9%

7.2%

Total Depreciation & Amortization

(33.0)

(20.4)

(97.0)

(52.1)

Recurring EBIT

302.5

287.5

393.3

164.2

% Recurring EBIT

5.8%

6.4%

7.1%

5.5%

Note: Financial inf ormation is presented under adjusted IFRS f ramework, which records the Company 's proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er toslide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on methodology .

Income statement - adjusted recurring EBIT

in € Million

2017

2018

2019

H1 2020

Profit before financial expense, net and income taxes - Adjusted

Restructuring and other non-recurring items

Exceptional Items

Merger and integration costs allocated

Separation costs

Litigation costs

Adjusted recurring EBIT

Amortization and Depreciation

Adjusted recurring EBITDA

Note 1 : Financial information is presented under adjusted IFRS framework, which records the Company's proportionate share of equity a ffiliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Refer to slide 91 for further information on methodology.

Note 2 : Adjusted recurring EBIT: adjusted profit before net financial expense and income taxes adjusted for items consideredasnon-recurring. Technip Energies - Capital Markets Day Note 3 : Adjusted recurring EBITDA: adjusted profit before net financial expense, income taxes and Amortization & Depreciation adjusted for items considered as non-recurring.

Balance sheet

in € Million

Goodwill & non-current assets

2017

2018

2019

H1 2020

Trade receivables

Cash and cash equivalents Contract assets

Other current assets

Total assets

7,008

6,838

7,861

8,422

Total equity and liabilities

Total invested equity

2,186

1,731

1,728

2,015

Financial debt Accounts payables Contract liabilities

Other current & non current liabilities

718 1,498 1,539 1,068

630 1,073 2,097 1,308

583 513

1,409 1,392

2,749 3,088

1,392 1,414

7,008

6,838

7,861

Note: Financial inf ormation is presented under adjusted IFRS f ramework, which records the Company 's proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on methodology .

8,422

Cash flow statement

In € Million

2017

2018

2019

H1 2020

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

3,545.9

2,681.1

2,469.5

3,053.1

Cash provided (required) by operating activities

Cash provided (required) by investing activities

Cash provided (required) by financing activities

Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

183.7

492.8

1,193.2

697.8

(13.4)

(11.7)

(36.8)

(20.4)

(627.1)

(800.7)

(618.0)

(225.2)

(408.0)

108.0

45.1

3.8

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

2,681.1

2,469.5

3,053.1

3,509.0

Note: Financial inf ormation is presented under adjusted IFRS f ramework, which records the Company 's proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on methodology .

H1 2020 Income statement

Reconciliations from IFRS consolidated to adjusted IFRS

in € Million

H1 2020

ConsolidatedAdjustmentsH1 2020 Adjusted

Revenues

2,829.4

181.7

3,011.1

Total Costs and expenses Other income (expense), net Income from equity affiliates

2,552.0 (23.8) 5.0

231.5 2,783.5

(5.2) (29.0)

(4.8) 0.2

Profit (loss) before financial expense, net and income taxes

Financial income (expense), net

258.6

(59.8)

198.8

(75.1)

74.4

(0.7)

Profit (loss) before income taxes Provision for income taxes (expense)

Net profit (loss)

183.5

14.6 3.1 17.7

198.1

(68.5) 115.0

(65.4) 132.7

Note: Financial inf ormation is presented under adjusted IFRS f ramework, which records the Company 's proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on methodology .

H1 2020 Tax statement (interim)

Reconciliations from IFRS consolidated to adjusted IFRS

in € Million

H1 2020 ConsolidatedAdjustmentsH1 2020 Adjusted

YTD PBT

183.5

14.6

198.1

YTD projected tax (expense)/benefit

Discrete adjustments (expense)/benefit

(73.3)

(73.3)

4.8

3.1

7.9

Total Tax expense

(68.5)

(65.4)

Effective tax rate

37.4%

33.0%

Note: Financial inf ormation is presented under adjusted IFRS f ramework, which records the Company 's proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on methodology .

H1 2020 Balance sheet

Reconciliations from IFRS consolidated to adjusted IFRS

in € Million

Goodwill & non-current assets Trade receivables

Cash and cash equivalents Contract assets

Other current assets

Total assets

Total equity and liabilities

Total invested equity Financial debt Accounts payables Contract liabilities

Other current & non current liabilities

Consolidated AdjustmentsH1 2020

H1 2020 Adjusted

2,910

Adjustments

(68)

942

2,842

47

3,672

(33)

989

(163)

362

(73)

3,509

-

688

(619)1

362

32

720

(72)2

(797)

7,625

(797)

7,625

Note: FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordstheCompany'sproportionateshareofequity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on methodology .

1 Ref er to slide 104 on Capitalization and indebtedness.

2OtherreceivableallocatedtoTechnipFMC asperCapitalStructureallocation

Pro-forma

Capital

Structure

Day 1 of trading

2,809

916

2,890

-

362

648

100

Disclaimer

TechnipFMC plc published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 15:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
