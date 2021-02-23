TechnipFMC : Technip Energies Capital Markets Day Presentation 02/23/2021 | 10:12am EST Send by mail :

In making this selection, Technip Energies has considered circumstances such as the probability of the risk materializing on the basis of the current state of affairs, the potential impact that the materialization of the risk could have on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, and the attention that management of Technip Energies would on the basis of the current expectations have to devote to these risks if they were to materialize. The risk factors listed below should not be regarded as a complete and comprehensive statement of all potential risks and uncertainties that the Company faces. • The Company operates in a highly competitive environment and unanticipated changes relating to competitive factors in its industry may impact its results of operations.

• Demand for the Company's products and services depends on oil and gas industry activity and expenditure levels, w hich are directly affected by trends in the demand for and price of crude oil and natural gas.

• COVID-19 has significantly temporarily reduced demand for the Company's products and services, and has had, and may continue to have, an adverse impact on the Company's financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows.

• The Company may lose money on fixed-price contracts.

• The Company's failure to timely deliver its backlog could affect future sales, profitability, and relationships with its customers.

• The Company faces risks relating to its reliance on subcontractors, suppliers, and its joint venture partners.

• The Company may not realize revenue on its current backlog due to customer order reductions, cancellations or acceptancedelays, which may negatively impact its financials. • Currency exchange rate f luctuations could adversely af fect the Company's f inancial condition, results of operations, or cash f low s.

• The Company is subject to an ongoing investigation by the French Parquet National Financier related to historical projects in Equatorial Guinea and Ghana.

• Its operations require the Company to comply w ith numerous regulations, violations of w hich could have a material adverse eff ect on its financial condition, results of operations, or cash flow s.

• Compliance w ith environmental and climate change related law s and regulations may adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations.

• The Company is subject to the tax law s of numerous jurisdictions; challenges to the interpretation of, or future changes to, such laws could adversely affect it.

• Historically, the Technip Energies Business w as operated as a business segment of TechnipFMC and the Company's historical financial information is not necessarily representative of the results that the Technip Energies Business w ould have achieved as an independent public company and may not be a reliable indicator of its future results.

• The Company may not achieve some or all of the expected benefits of the separation and spin-off, and the separation and spin-off may adversely affect its business.

• The combined post-spin-off value of Technip Energies Shares and TechnipFMC Shares may not equal or exceed the aggregate pre-spin-off value of TechnipFMC Shares. Today's Agenda Technip Energies Capital Markets Day 14:00 - 14:30 Opening remarks Phillip Lindsay, Investor Relations Introduction Arnaud Pieton, CEO Technip Energies 14:30 - 15:45 Pioneer downstream and gas evolution Alain Poincheval, Fellow Executive Project Director Accelerate the energy transition Stan Knez, SVP Process Technology Leverage capabilities to expand opportunity set Charles Cessot, SVP Strategy 15:45 - 16:15 Q&A 16:15 - 16:30 Break 16:30 - 17:45 Outstanding delivery Marco Villa, COO Technip Energies Magali Castano, SVP People & Culture Financial strength and delivery Bruno Vibert, CFO Technip Energies 17:45 - 18:30 Closing remarks Arnaud Pieton, CEO Technip Energies Q&A Transaction rationale and highlights Create two independent companies via spin-off of 50.1% of Technip Energies Targeting deal completion in Q1 2021 Safety at the heart of everything we do TRIR1 0.25 0.16 0.07 0.04 20 17 20 18 20 19 H1 2020 LTIR2 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.01 20 17 20 18 20 19 H1 2020 BAPCO - 30 Mmh4 without LTI HURL - 10 Mmh4 without LTI SIFR3 0.05 0.03 0.02 0.03 20 17 20 18 20 19 H1 2020 M idor - 5 Mmh4 without LTI ALNG 2 - 20 Mmh4 without LTI 1Total Recordable Incident Rate. 2Lost Time Injury Rate. 3Serious Incident and Fatality Rate. 4Mmh: Million manhours. A compelling investment case 1WorldleaderinLNG-basedondeliveryofover20%ofoperatingLNGcapacity.Percentageisbasedonoperatingcapacity.delivered by Technip Energies / total industry operating capacity as of December 2019; source: IHS. 2World leader in ethy lene - based on the number of ethy lene production f acilities awarded or technology licences selected since 2010; source IHS. Technip Energies at a glance TE Paris The Netherlands Euronext Paris listing ticker Headquarters Incorporated ADRs for US investors €6.1B1 €13.2B1 A leading E&T2 company Revenue Backlog for the Energy Transition 60+ BBB ~15,000 Years of operations Investment grade rating3 Employees in 34 countries Note: Financial inf ormation is presented under adjusted IFRS f ramework, which records Technip Energies' proportionate share of equity. af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on calculation. 1Rev enue f or 12-months ending June 30, 2020 and backlog position as of June 30, 2020. 2Engineering & Technology . 3Rating ev aluation of S&P Global: BBB negativ e outlook. Technip Energies - what we do A diversified provider of projects, technologies, products and services Projects Delivery €5.0B1 revenue • Engineering and project management expertise

• Technology integration on complex projects

• Diverse commercial strategies, selective model Technology, Products & Services €1.1B1 revenue • Process technologies and proprietary products

• Concept, feasibility, FEED, studies and licensing

• Advisory and consultancy enabled by digital Note: Financial inf ormation is presented under adjusted IFRS f ramework, which records Technip Energies' proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on calculation. 1Rev enue f or Technip Energies f or 12 months ending June 30, 2020. Our ESG pledge for a sustainable future Making a better tomorrow Energy transition is our business • Deliver low-carbon technologies, solutions and projects

• Establish carbon footprint reduction targets for Scope 1, 2 & 3

• Minimize waste generation and water consumption; expand circularity Valuing People is our priority • Promote a culture of fair representation, diversity and inclusion

• Promote workplace well-being, with focus on mental and physical health

• Energize and collaborate with the communities where we live and work Acting responsibly is our standard • Accountability at CEO and Board-level; ESG-linked remuneration

• Ensure continuous improvement in HSE across Company

• Embed robust ethics & compliance culture across Company and supply chain ESTGoAdmabyitions • Code of business conduct To•daHySE and D&I policies • Code of business conduct, HSE and D&I policies

• Committed to UN Global Compactand UN SDGs First year First year • Launch Sustainability Roadmap • La•unIcnhteSgursatateininabtoilibtyusRionaedsms ap

• Integsrtartaetiengtoy business strategy Every year Every year • An•nuAanl nSuastlaSinuasbtailintyaRbeilpitoyrt and scoreRceaprdort and scorecard Accountability at CEO and Board-level Aligning ESG performance with management compensation Leadership team remuneration metrics Individual targets Restricted Stock Financial and ESG KPIs to be implemented in 2021 8 Directors • Board Continuity - 5 non-executive directors joining from TechnipFMC Board

• Independent non-executive Chairman Joseph Rinaldi

• CEO Arnaud Pieton A transforming energy market More energy, less carbon: gas & renewables gaining share in the energy mix 2019-2040 Primary energy mix evolution Natural gas Renewables Biomass Nucle ar OilCoal Source: IEA World Energy Outlook 2020 - StatedPoliciesscenario&SustainableDevelopmentscenario. Assisting customers towards net-zero Technip Energies has a critical role to play Meeting rising global demand for energy Energy Meeting environmental & climate targetsparadox facing our customers Rising social & political pressures Needing affordable, reliable energy supply O&G and energy companiesPure downstream players Chemical companiesUtilities and developers Lowering emissions of traditional industriesDecarbonizing the global energy systemDiversifying without diluting returnsEmerging clean energy technologies Providing solutions to challenges Central capabilities throughout the energy landscape Technip Energies full-cycle offering - target best risk-reward scope Base Conventional energy chains Growth Expanding energy chains Upside Future energy chains Energy Transition is our business Applying our core capabilities to today and tomorrow's key energy challenges LNG Sustainable chemistry Biofuels, biochemicals, circular economy Carbon-free energy solutions Green hydrogen, offshore wind, nuclear Decarbonization Energy efficiency, Blue hydrogen, CCUS1 1CCUS: Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage. Strategic flexibility - 'architect mindset' meeting customer needs from energy source to end-use • Feedstock agnostic - outstanding energy molecule transformation capabilities

• Technology-driven - integrate complex technologies, including proprietary, to meet project specificities and economic hurdlesExceptional execution - proven operating model, highly applicable to sustainable energy solutions Significant and diversified market opportunity set Leveraging capabilities to meet customer needs and energy transition challenges BASE Traditional markets LNG, downstream2 and offshore GROWTH Growth markets Hydrogen, Sustainable Chemistry, CO2 management UPSIDE Adjacent markets Carbon-free portfolio expansion, services and other industries Annual addressable market1 >€70B >€15B >€15B 1Technip Energies estimates deriv ed f rom IEA, IHS, Woodmac, Ry stad and Hy drogen Council. 2Def ined as ref ining, processing, petrochemicals and f ertilizers. Mid-term trend1 1-5% CAGR 5-15% CAGR 5-15% CAGR KEY DRIVERS Global need to reduce CO2 emissions GDP growthPopulation growthGovernment energy policies evolutionEnd-user needs Pioneer downstream and gas evolution Highly competitive offering to address significant market opportunity Base - pioneer downstream and gas evolution Highly competitive offering to address significant market opportunity €10-15B Annual addressable market • A world leader in LNG and GTL1

• Proprietary technologies for gas processing and natural gas liquids €10-15B Annual addressable market Note: TT- Technology, EE Early Engagement, P • A world leader in Floating LNG2

• Pioneer in gas FPSO Project Delivery, S Products and Services Technip Energies annual addressable market estimates derived from IEA, IHS, Woodmac and Rystad. 1Prov ided f ront-end engineering for the Fischer Tropsch section of more than 60% of Gas to Liquids capacity worldwide. 2Deliv ered three out of only four FLNG units ever built. €40-45B Annual addressable market 3World leader in ethy lene- based on the number of ethylene production facilities awarded or technology licences selected since 2010; source IHS. • A world leader in ethylene3

• Proprietary technology and equipment provider in petrochemicals Transition to a low carbon world - gas displacing coal New LNG capacity to be sanctioned to meet demand ~550Mtpa1 Coal LNG >690Mtpa1 Operating / Under construction Estimated 2035 LNG Demand Supply at year-end 2020 Equivalent to ~15 Mega2 projects to be sanctioned to meet LNG demand by 2035 1Expressed in Mtpa: Million metric tons per annum, and based on Technip Energies estimates (deriv ed f rom reported industry data and IEA estimates). 2Def ined as projects with capacity of approximativ ely 10Mtpa. An LNG leader and pioneer with 50+ year track record An onshore & floating LNG leader Pioneering LNG innovations 105Mtpa Global production delivered >20% Of operating LNG capacity1 Low -to-zero carbon LNGOnshore modularization World's largest LNG trains delivered2 7.8Mtpa Mid-scale LNG 1Percentage equal to operating capacity deliv ered by Technip Energies as a percentage of IHS aggregated industry operating capacity as of December 2019. 2Six AP-X mega-trains of 7.8Mtpa built between 2004 and 2010. Floating LNG Zoom on Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2 Yamal LNG "… an unprecedented achievement for the LNG industry…." 1 Arctic LNG 2 "…The Yamal team joins a larger, more innovative project…" 1 Mega ProjectHarsh environmentMulti-center execution fabrication & integrationmanagement • Modularized facility Trains 1 & 2 commissioned • Modularized facility Gravity-based structures in record time concept • 16.5 Mtpa (3 trains) • 19.8 Mtpa (3 trains) Train 3 delivered 12 months Multi-center execution • Partne rs: Chiyoda and JGC • Partne rs: Saipem and ahead of schedule NIPIGas Large module Yard 1Source:ProjectquotesfrompublicpressreleasesbyNovatekonNovember22,2018,andMay20,2019. Providing cleaner solutions for brownfield and greenfield LNG projects Our solutions • Compression of CO2

• Dehydration of CO2 • Increase process & power generation efficiency

• Fuel gas decarbonization through H2 substitution and/or CCUS • Power generation with CCUS or renewables • Venting / flaring reduction

• Minimize fugitive emissions

• Minimize water use, wastes and sludges Unique combination of LNG, hydrogen, renewables and CCUS expertise Extensive offshore expertise and track record Bridging customer needs for decarbonized, economical offshore solutions Leader in offshore LNG • Pioneer and leader in FLNG and near-shore LNG

• Optimizing economics through megamoduleTM concept

• Harsh environment and yard management expertise High value module approach Modular approach for new projects and existing infrastructure revamps: • Gas processing

• Utilities management

• Unmanned options

• Decarbonization enablers Zoom on Coral South FLNG A first for Mozambique, showcasing Technip Energies' offshore capabilities Unique projectBuilt on experience "Coral South is a pioneering project that will trigger further developments and new investments" 2 1Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, Commissioning and Start-up. 2Source: Project quotes f rom press release issued by Eni on January 14, 2020. A diversified and innovative downstream offering Creating value across the downstream value chain >40% ethylene licensing market share1 >45 grassroot ethylene plants >30 large refineries >350 fertilizer facilities >200 modernization & revamping engagements Differentiated offering Emission reductions through efficiency gains and beyondSmart revamps for fe e dstock fle xibility and HSES upgrades 1Based on the number of ethy lene production f acilities awarded or technology licences selected since 2010; source IHS. Digitally -enabled process monitoring, lifecycle servicesOptimize production, refining / petchem integration Zoom on decarbonizing ethylene Proprietary technology and equipment innovation to reduce environmental footprint Continuous innovation New cracking furnace design: significant modernizationcontractforShellMoerdijk • Reduce total annual emissions at facility by 10%

• Replace 16 older units with eight new units, without reducing capacity • Modular approach to enable continuous operations throughout project "Contributes to Shell's ambition of becoming a net-zero emissions business by 2050 or sooner"2 1Technip Energies estimates of in-house innov ations contribution to emissions reduction. 2Source: quotes f rom Shell Moerdijk general manager in press release issued by TechnipFMC on September 30, 2020. Key takeaways Pioneer downstream and gas evolution • Recognized partner of choice globally with 50+ year track record and leading positions in LNG and ethylene

• Positioned to capitalize on robust medium-term outlook with highly competitive offering & technology portfolio • Decarbonization and efficiency innovations enabling sustainable solutions for greenfield and brownfield projects Accelerate the energy transition transition Unlocking energy chains of tomorrow Growth - accelerate the energy transition Unlocking the energy chains of tomorrow €5-10B Annual addressable market • A world leader1 with >270 plants delivered (>35% of installed base)

• Recognized partner of choice (Air Products, McPhy) €5-10B Annual addressable market • Key proprietary technologies in biochemicals and biofuels

• Notable alliances such as with Neste, PLAnet Note: TT- Technology, EE Early Engagement, PP- ProjectDelivery,S - ProductsandServices. €1-5B Annual addressable market Technip Energies annual addressable market estimates deriv ed f rom IEA, IHS, Hy drogen Council and Technip Energies estimates. 1Market leader position based on installed base of hy drogen plants. • >50 references for CO2 removal solutions

• Strategic alliance with Shell CANSOLV® on CO2 capture A hydrogen leader ready to tackle new megatrend From refinery commodity to energy transition enabler Mtpa 600 500 300 200 100 400 - 2020 2025 2030 2035 2040 2045 2050 1Market leader position based on installed base of hy drogen plants. 2Global inv estment in hy drogen production. #1 in hydrogen1 with >35% installed base Chart source: world hy drogen demand data deriv ed f rom Hy drogen Council and IEA estimates. Hydrogen future is both blue and green Leverage leading position to provide decarbonized and carbon-free hydrogen solutions Blue hydrogen - extensive capabilities • 50+ references with CO2 removal solution; in-house capabilities to deliver blue hydrogen plants

• 10-20 CO2 capture units expected to be retrofitted to existing assets in medium-term1 • Technology approach: • Proprietary steam methane reforming technology and license agreement for Autothermal reforming technology • Strategic alliance with Shell CANSOLV on CO2 capture

Green hydrogen - growth opportunity • Several studies and pilot project references; actively bidding larger Green Hydrogen projects

• Working with customers and partners to improve economics to enable future large-scale projects, onshore and offshore

• Technology approach: • MOU and technology collaboration with Tier 1 electrolyzer supplier McPhy

1Technip Energies internal estimates considering gov ernment regulations and customer self commitment. Zoom on McPhy strategic investment & partnership Accelerate the development of large-scale and competitive green hydrogen solutions "An important milestone for the future of the green hydrogen industry"3 Tier 1 Shape today Address commercial opportunities, integrate offerings and manage project delivery to drive production costs down electrolyzer supplier1 #1 Prepare tomorrow Leverage competencies for effective R&D on integrated technologies and system scale-up leading technology & execution pa rtne r2 Picturesource:copyright - Mc Phy . 1Tier 1 electroly zer supplier def ined as companies that hav e been awarded +20MW green hy drogen projects. 2Technip Energies market leading position based on installed base of hy drogen plants. 3McPhy press release October 14, 2020; CEO statement. Proprietary technology portfolio A leading portfolio of process technologies Intellectual property portfolio expansion 2012 1Based on installed base of hy drogen plants • Key growth platforms in sustainable chemistry & polymers • R&D to enhance existing portfolio and develop new processes

• Process technology as a key enabler for project pull-through 2020 2Based on the number of ethy lene production f acilities awarded or technology licences selected since 2010; source IHS. Sustainable chemistry Biomass displacing fossil as feedstock, recycling for virtuous resource consumption • +2G1 Bio-ethanol

• +2G1 Bio-diesel Proprietary technologies: • Hummingbird® on bioethanol Key partnerships: • Neste on NEXBTLTM renewable diesel

• BTG-BTL on bio-oil 1Second generation. Proprietary technologies: • Epicerol

• Polyesters (PEF, PTT, PBAT, PBS2) Key partnerships: • PLAnet with Sulzer and Futerro on polylactic acid Key partnerships: • BP on Infinia PET3 plastic waste technology 2Poly ethy lene f uranoate, poly trimethylene terephthalate, poly buty lene adipate terephthalate and poly buty lene succinate. 3Poly ethy lene terephthalate. Zoom on Neste partnership A collaboration for future NEXBTLTM renewable diesel projects Successful realization of two world scale renewable diesel plants in the late 2000's "Neste's partner of choice for future NEXBTLTM projects"1 Ongoing expansion project in Singapore Significant reimbursable contract (EPCm) 1Technip Energies' press release March 11, 2020. 2Neste's public inf ormation regarding NEXBTL renewable diesel, comparison with conv entional f ossil f uel. Picture Sulzer Ltd. Futerro, Sulzer, Technip Energies CO2 management throughout project lifecycle Delivering innovative solutions to fulfill customer low-carbon ambitions Early e ngagementTe chnologyOpe rations Proje ct e xe cution Digital advisory services Gen-CAT TM - proprietary carbon assessment tool • Assessment of direct / indirect emissions throughout entire project lifecycle

• Enable customers to make carbon-conscious choices Energy efficiency Efficiency increase solutions • Increase efficiency of proprietary and alliance technologies and equipment

• Decarbonize existing assets (e.g. electrification) CCUS Carbon capture, utilization and storage solutions • Develop affordable and scalable capture solutions

• Enable permanent sequestration and utilization of CO 2 Zoom on Acorn CCS and Hydrogen Making best use of existing assets to deliver low-carbon infrastructures Objective: Create a major hydrogen and CCS hub in Scotland Our scope: screening & feasibility study Deliver a cost-competitive and low-risk project • Capture CO2 from Scotland's industrial central belt

• Export CO2 via existing pipeline infrastructure and; re-inject into depleted North Sea reservoir

• Build blue hydrogen plant benefitting from CO2 storage Source:https://pale-blu.com/acorn/. 1pale-blue press release December 6, 2018. "Cutting-edge technology to reduce emissions"1 Zoom on carbon capture as a product offering Delivering high value carbon capture module to any industrial application Pilot plant successfully delivered, paves way towards a full-scale solution Pilot project in FOV waste-to-energy plant • CO2 capture plant delivered in 21 weeks

• Based on Shell CANSOLV® amine technology

• ~2,000 tons CO2 to be captured annually FEED results supportive of potential full-scale plant at Klemetsrud designed to capture ~400,000 tons CO2 Key takeaways Accelerate the energy transition • Leveraging a pioneering mindset to remain at the forefront as the market evolves towards new energy chains

• Market shift towards hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and low-carbon infrastructures plays to our strengths

• Differentiate with full-cycle energy transformation offering from proprietary technologies to projects delivery and beyond Leverage capabilities to expand opportunity set Bring core capabilities to attractive new markets Upside - leverage capabilities to expand opportunity set Bring core capabilities to attractive new markets €5-10B Annual addressable market Note: T Technology , EEE Early Engagement, PP- ProjectDelivery,S - ProductsandServices Technip Energies annual addressable market deriv ed f rom Technip Energies estimates. • Advisory & consulting

• Project Management Consultancy

• Digital plant performance improvement €1-5B Annual addressable market • Offshore wind

• Offshore hydrogen

• Offshore CO2 hub €5-10B Annual addressable market • Life sciences

• Metals & Nuclear

• Agritech Enhance our high value services to customers Display our unique capabilities through advisory and project management consulting Advisory services Project Management Consultancy (PMC) Support customers to achieve investment and safety goals Best-in-class project management competenceDe-risk execution from technology selection to delivery Fully integrate with customer teams 3 2,5 2 1,5 0,5 1 0 2012 2019 Mid-term Zoom on Plant Performance Improvement Support advisory by unlocking life-of-plant opportunities with real-time process monitoring An ideal partner for floating offshore wind Applying offshore capabilities to full-scale renewable energy projects Development - from wind farm architecture to operations Technology - economical floater design and scale-up Project delivery - leverage harsh environment experience PMC - support developer through project management oversight Positioning in offshore electron to hydrogen Bridging offshore wind and hydrogen transformation to unlock new possibilities Integrating offshore, hydrogen process and architecture design capabilities Zoom on Offshore C-HubTM concept Innovative solution to overcome CO2 management challenges 1Internalestimatesconsideringa25-yearlifeoffield. Adaptable, re locatable and flexible • Optimal for emissions from multiple locations with various sources / quantities

• Onshore CO2 capture and liquefaction

• LCO2 carriers transport liquefied CO2 to the injection host: Offshore C-HubTM

• CO2 is permanently sequestrated Servicing other industries Applying our core capabilities and leveraging international footprint beyond energy • Resilient customer spending: steady baseload demand and relocation wave.

• Substantial track record with +300 facilities delivered worldwide

• A leading engineering service provider in France1; international expansion potential • Crucial market for energy transition: key carbon-free energy and raw material supply

• Key references in several metals including lithium and in nuclear waste circularity

• Provide high-value services and technologies for decarbonization • Fast-evolving market adapting to decarbonization and circular trends

• Recent reference; Ynsect second production unit for insect vertical farming

• Leverage process scale-up expertise to support value creation Selectivity mantra and services approach applied to new growth platforms 1Market position based on Technip Energies rev enue / market size ratio indicating a market share of approximativ ely 50% . Propel innovation via platforms in key ecosystems Incubating & developing technologies Supporting scale-up of breakthrough technologies Collaborating with institutions on R&D Bringing external and internal energies together Key takeaways Leverage capabilities to expand opportunity set • Expanded advisory and high value services offering without compromising selectivity

• Utilizing core skills in bridging electron to molecule and projectdelivery expertise to expand into carbon-free markets • Applying core capabilities to diversifying business lines beyond energy Outstanding delivery Selectivity in an opportunity-rich environment 60+ years of successful delivery Transforming energies with a pioneering spirit Camel LNG World's first LNG plant (1964) CP Chem One of the world's largest ethylene plants Prelude and Satu World's first FLNGs Aasta Hansteen World's biggest Spar Yamal LNG Largest Arctic Project Oryx gas-to-liquids World's first high capacity GTL plant Neste Singapore World's largest bio-diesel plant Etileno XXI Latin America's biggest petrochemical complex Jubail World'sdeepestconversion refinery Burgas World's biggest heavyoil residue hydrocracker Proven and disciplined operating model Selectivity, our recipe for outstanding delivery Digital as an enabler Early engagement Making projects economically viable Apply optimal technologies & define specifications Scenario Development TechnipEnergies-CapitalMarketDays FeasibilityConcept Selection For best execution and project economics • Reduce risk for project execution

• Ensure continuity through the project lifecycle

• Reduce overall investment cost, schedule and carbon impact From value creation to value realization Appraise/Select Pre-FEED FEED Most of our major projects start with early engagement EPC Risk management & controls Efficient, consistent and safe execution Pre-bidding • Pr e- qualif ic ation

• Early tendering Risk management & control methodology Proposal phase • Risk evaluation Execution phase • Continuous risk assessment

• Project Management Report

• Cost sensitivity analysis ✓ Authorization to tender ✓ Authorization to submit ✓ Executive projectreviews Project selectivity + Partner selection + Flexible contracting models + Execution scheme Culture of transparency reinforces strong risk management processes 1Quality , health, saf ety , env ironment and security . Zoom on disciplined commercial approach Project selectivity - key to delivering solid operational and financial performance Early Engagement1 Technologies2 Known partnersKnown geography NOVATEK - ARCTIC LNG 2 BAPCO - BMP REFINERY MIDOR - REFINERY EXPANSION BP - TORTUE FPSO LONG SON PETROCHEMICALS ENI - CORAL FLNG NESTE - SINGAPORE EXPANSION ANOPC - ASSIUT REFINERY HURL - SINDRI & BARAUNI FERTILIZER PLANTS ENERGEAN - KARISH FPSO SEMPRA - ENERGIA COSTA AZUL Note: Project list consists of Technip Energies top ongoing projects by v alue as of June 30, 2020 plus ANOPC Assiut ref inery and Sempra ECA LNG projects. 1Technip Energies has perf ormed FEED or Pre-FEED study on the project. 2TechnipEnergies'proprietarytechnologyoralliancepartnertechnology. Digital - derisking execution, creating opportunities Connecting proprietary solutions to optimize the full asset lifecycle Innovative digital project execution Data & analytics as foundationsDigital services offeringDigital asse t delivery Zoom on Ultra Front EndTM Suite Digital engagement with customers during the earliest planning phase An open cloud platform Framing and analyzing the solution set Automated engineering & cost estimatingRealize greater carbon-conscious decisionsPresenting data to give clarity in decisions Identification & ScreeningEngineering • Digital toolbox - help customers to evaluate asset development opportunities faster, with greater clarity • Reduce impact of changes - leverage cloud to reduce the impact of changes • Unlock value in development - explore wider range of scenarios, technologies and profiles to identify optimum value. Analysis Clear decisions

• Gen-CAT™ - carbon assessment tool applicable to diverse set of assets Zoom on SPEEDTM model Taking system engineering to the next level Talented global workforce across 34 countries Experienced, diverse and dynamic workforce 1From project manager lev el 1 up to f ellow executiv e project director, including project engineering and control managers. Human Energies - project organization at the core Ability to drive execution from young engineers to fellow executive project directors • 22Y experience w ith international exposure

• Business development & project experience

• Various project types: LNG, nuclear, mining Paris Marie-Aude Project director • 16Y experience on both FEED and EPC

• Offshore & dow nstream experience

• PMP certified Kuala Lumpur Lay Menn Senior project engineer • +30Y experience

• Functional senior leadership roles

• Former project director on major projects Rome Enzo Executive project director • Joined company upon graduation

• 15Y on international construction sites

• Former quality director on Yamal Paris Elisabeth Project manager • Former regional CEO

• Former project director on major projects

• Fellow EPD on Yamal and Arctic projects Paris Jean-Marc Fellow executive project director Human Energies - technical expertise at the core Ability to integrate technologies from young engineers to fellow experts • 25Y experience incl. leadership roles

• Led R&D, technology developments

• Expertise in gas conditioning and CCUS Paris Gauthier Gas consulting services manager • 8Y experience

• Experience as process lead

• Expertise in failure trend and fluid dynamics Claremont Nicole Senior process engineer • 35Y experience

• From chemical engineer to leadership role • Gasification and CO2 capture background Houston Nicola Head of process engineering • 28Y experience

• Design, engineering, implementation and ops

• Wide range of processes, onshore & offshore Kuala Lumpur Manikandan Project development director • +25Y experience in leadership roles

• Technology, BD and projects

• Industry-leading papers and lecturer Paris Dominique Fellow technology expert Technip Energies leadership team Average 25+ years of industry expertise Key takeaways Outstanding delivery • Proven operating model combining digital solutions, early engagement, technology and risk management • A disciplined commercial approach underpinned by stringent selectivity criteria

• Human Energies - a global team of ~15,000 professionals with deep technical and domain expertise Financial strength and stability stability A foundation for sustainable shareholder returns Financial strength and stability A foundation for sustainable shareholder returns Early cash conversion of earnings Asse t light & strong balance sheet High ROIC pote ntial & Dividend commitment1 A unique platform for value creation in the Energy Transition 1Subject to approv al f rom Technip Energies Board of Directors Two leading business units Key financial highlights Projects Delivery Technology, Products & Services €12.1B2 €1.1B1 €1.1B2 €5.0B1 Revenue Backlog Revenue Backlog Note:FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies'proportionateshare of equityaf f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation. 1Trailing 12-month rev enue ending June 30, 2020. 2 Backlog position as of June 30, 2020. Delivering industry leading performance Selectivity and execution driving robust margins Revenue1 EBIT 1 Backlog2 € Billion € Million € Billion 6,0 470 5,0 4,0 3,0 2,0 1,0 0,0 2017 420 7.1% 6.4% 16,08,0% 14,07,0% 1.0 370 320 270 220 170 120 70 20 0,0 393 303 288 12,06,0% 10,05,0% 8,0 4,0% 6,0 3,0% 4,0 2,0% 2,0 1,0% 2018 2019 -30 2017 2018 2019 0,0% 2017 2018 2019 Proj ects Del i veryTechnology,Products& Services Note:FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies' proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation. 1 Adjusted recurring EBIT: adjusted prof it bef ore net f inancial expense and income taxes adjusted f or items considered as non-recurring.

2 Backlog comprises secured & conf irmed orders f rom customers which will generate f uture rev enues with a high probability . Strong earnings delivery Financial resilience in unprecedented times Revenue & EBIT1 margin € Billion 9 8 7 6 5 4 H2 2019 7.1% 5.6 - 5.8% 3 2 1 0 H1 2019 2019 Backlog2 8,0% 7,0% H1 2020 6,0% 5,0% 4,0% -3,0 2019 2,0 H2 2020E3,0% 2,0% • Resilient performance despite COVID-19; significant year-over-year revenue growth 1,0% H1 0,0%

• Margin decrease as anticipated; lower Yamal LNG contribution and projects in early phases of execution 2020 -1,0% -2,0% 2020

• No backlog cancellations; strong resilience of TPS with book to bill of 1.2x in H1 2020 (€645M of orders) Project DeliveryTechnology,Products& Services 7,0 Note:FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies' proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91f or f urther inf ormation. 1 Adjusted recurring EBIT: adjusted prof it bef ore net f inancial expense and income taxes adjusted f or items considered as non-recurring.

2 Backlog comprises secured & conf irmed orders f rom customers which will generate f uture rev enues with a high probability . € Billion 1.0 12,0 17,0 Well diversified and Energy Transition-ready backlog Providing strong future earnings visibility Backlog scheduling By project value Backlog € Billion By market H1 Revenue € Billion 3.0 1 > €1B 5 projects 8 projects 160+ projects €500M-1BEnergy Transition incl. LNG €100-500M < €100M 2020 2021 2022+ Strong medium-term visibilityExtensive portfolio beyond mega projectsEnergy transition is our business Note 1: FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies'proportionateshareofequi ty af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation. Note 2: Backlog comprises secured & conf irmed orders f rom customers which will generate f uture rev enues with a high probability . Note 3: Data deriv ed f rom backlog as of June 30, 2020. Selective growth and upside potential Clear momentum of Energy Transition prospects beyond LNG By traditional markets and geography 3000,0 Energy transition (ex-LNG) 0,0 Balanced opportunity; early engagement strategy Well diversified by region; low concentration risk Note:Pipelinebasedonaggregateofinternalestimatesofprospectswithactiveengagement. 2500,0 2000,0 1500,0 1000,0 500,0 2018 / 19 2020 2021 ave. Accelerating opportunity set led by sustainable chemistry and decarbonization Financial outlook and guidance Selective growth and upside potential 2020e 2021e Medium-term outlook • Single-digit growth, constant currency

• Backlog execution & substantial pipeline • Target 100bps+ increase for medium-term

• Cost reduction, project mix & maturity Yamal net adjusted contract liability expected to decrease by circa €20 0 - 250M in 2020 and €150 - 200M in 2021 Note : FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies'proportionateshareofequi ty af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation. 1 2020 rev enue guidance ref lects f oreign exchange mov ements in H2 2020 v s backlog calendarization calculated as of June 30, 2020. 2 Adjusted recurring EBIT: adjusted prof it bef ore net f inancial expense and income taxes adjusted f or items considered as non-recurring. Depreciation and amortization expense f or 2021 is expected to be in line with 2019 with implied Adjusted Recurring EBITDA in a range from6.9%to7.4%ofAdjustedRevenues

A clear path to increased profitability Investment focused on growth while improving margins Medium-term margin potential 2020 EBIT 1 margin > 100 bps potential Medium term EBIT 1 margin Note : FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies'proportionateshareofequi ty af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation. 1Adjusted recurring EBIT: adjusted prof it bef ore net f inancial expense and income taxes adjusted f or items considered as non-recurring. Financial principles - project cash flow curve Key business objective - a positive cash position through project lifecycle Strong balance sheet enables strategic growth Platform for high returns on invested capital Proformaadjustedcapitalstructure (EUR billion) Goodwill 2.2B Non-current asset 0.6B Contract Asset 0.4B Other current asset 1.5B (incl. receivables 0.9B) Cash 2.9B Equity 1.2B Debt 0.7B Non-current liability 0.5B Current liability 2.2B Contract liability 3.0B Capital structure highlights • "People" business - low tangible fixed assets and low capital investment needs • Adjusted Gross cash of €2.9B after final contemplated capital structure allocations • Gross debt of €0.75B (targeting Gross Leverage Ratio of ~1.0x over long term) • Negative working capital with net contract liabilities of €2.6B Note 1: FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies'proportionateshareofequi ty af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation oncalculation. Note 2 : Adjusted capital structure deriv ed f rom Nov ember 30 capitalization and indebtedness table. See slide 104 f or detail Cash flow conversion of earnings through NCL Net contract liability includes future earnings already cashed-in Net contract liability (NCL)1 As of June 30, 2020 • NCL corresponds to future project costs and profits already cashed-in

• NCL eliminated by milestone achievement; execution enables contingency releases Yamal illustration Note 1: FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordsTechnipEnergies'proportionateshareofequi ty af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation. Note 2 : H1 2020 Yamal net adjusted contract liability reduced by €75 million; expect f ull y ear 2020 reduction of €150-200 million 1Adjusted net contract liability as of June 30, 2020. Continued strong execution and plant performancewill reduce project risks & costs, increasing Technip Energies profit Differentiated capital structure Strong liquidity and limited leverage Strong liquidity Limited leverage € Million 3 500 125 750 3 000 3,678 2 500 3,053 2 000 1 500 1 000 CashRCFOutstanding Liquidity,Commercial Paper • €3.7B liquidity incl. €3.1B of cash net

• Commercial paper fully backstopped by the RCF Commercial Paper 3,053 125 Bridge to Bond CashGross Debt • "BBB" investment grade rating provided by S&P Global

• Net cash position and no financial covenant on debt instruments Note:FinancialinformationispresentedunderIFRSframework.Seeslide104formoredetails 1Based on 2021 mid-range guidance presented slide 77. 2,302 1.9x Gross Debt / 2021 EBIT1 -7.5x Net Cash Net Debt / 2021 EBIT1 Capital allocation focused on strong balance sheet Consistency in financial performance drives high returns on invested capital 1Return on inv ested capital calculated as : NOPAT (Net Operating Prof it Af ter Tax) / Inv ested Equity (Equity + Financial Debt excl. IFRS16lease).Equity&financialdebtbasedontargetopeningcapitalstructure.2019NOPATbasedonIFRSadjustedactualfigures Technip Energies - Capital Markets Day and 2020/2021 based on implied [min;max] outlook presented. Sustainable high ROIC1 20 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 12% - 15% 12-15% 13% 11-13% 2019 2020E 2021E Consistent dividend policy • Asset light, low capital intensity Subject to Board approval:

• Strong through-cycle free cash flow generation • Solid balance sheet • Target to pay annual dividend in 2022; initially aimed at a minimum of 30% of 2021 Net profit Key takeaways Financial strength and stability • Industry leading financial performance supported by commercial astuteness and robust project execution

• Quality backlog and strong prospective pipeline underpinningguidance; initiatives to drive medium-term margin expansion • A unique platform for high returns on invested capital through the cycle Closing remarks Making a better tomorrow A compelling investment case Pioneer Accelerate the Leverage Outstanding Financial downstream energy capabilities to delivery strength and and gas transition expand stability evolution opportunity set A leading Engineering and Technology company for the Energy Transition Note: world leader in LNG - based on deliv ery of ov er 20% of operating LNG capacity . Percentage is based on operating capacity . deliveredbyTechnipEnergies/totalindustryoperatingcapacityasofDecember2019;source:IHS. World leader in ethy lene - based on the number of ethy lene production f acilities awarded or technology licences selected since 2010; source IHS. Unique capability set to enable the energy transition Selectivity underpinning 60+ years of operational excellence Asset light model with sustainable returns potential Appendix Leadership Team Average 25+ years of diverse industry expertise Arnaud Pieton CEO-elect Current: President Technip Energies Prior experience: 22 years of industry experience. With TechnipFMC for over 15 years; ELT member since merger. Bruno Vibert CFO-elect Current: SVP Finance Technip Energies Prior experience: 20 years in global oil & gas industry, across finance and consultancy. Joined TechnipFMC in 2015. Marco Villa COO-elect Current: President Operations, Technip Energies Prior experience: 30 years in operations and finance. With TechnipFMC for 25 years. Stan Knez SVP Process Technology Current: SVP Process Technology, Technip Energies Prior experience: 25 years in global upstream and downstream industry - focused on technology portfolios and alliances. Joined TechnipFMC in 2012. Magali Castano SVP People & Culture Current: VP People & Culture, Technip Energies Prior experience: 10 years with Shell, holding various positions in HR management, in Downstream Europe business. Joined TechnipFMC in2011. Alain Poincheval Fellow Executive Project Director of Arctic LNG 2 Current: Fellow Executive Project Director Prior experience: With TechnipFMC for 34 years; held various positions across onshore and offshore, including project director for Shell FLNG Prelude. Charles Cessot SVP Strategy Current: SVP Strategy, Technip Energies Prior experience: 15 years of industry experience including Manager at Ernst & Young across transaction services and advisory. Joined TechnipFMC in2011. Christophe Virondaud SVP Commercial Current: SVP Business Development, Technip Energies Prior experience: 28 years in global business development, operational and sales. With TechnipFMC for 17 years. Christophe Bélorgeot SVP Communications Current: SVP Corporate Engagement, TechnipFMC Previous experience: 28 years of energy industry experience. With TechnipFMC for 15 years; ELT member since 2018. Peers landscape Projects Delivery Technology, Products & Services Energy transition pure players Accounting principles explained Adjusted IFRS - our approach for greater transparency The adjusted view Showing the economical view of project Joint Ventures; integrating line by line for respective share of joint venture project entities Leading to an Adjusted Recurring View to isolate non-recurring items from operational performance • Restructuring expenses

• Merger and integration costs • Litigation costs Proportional adjustments Yamal LNG • 50% proportional share

• Adjusted financial statements free from the JV partners redeemable liability complexity Eni Coral FLNG • 50% proportional share BAPCO Sitra refinery • 36% proportional share Arctic LNG 2 in-country scope • 33.3% proportional share ExxonMobil Rovuma LNG • 33.3% proportional share Financial principles - gross margin recognition A prudent approach to gross margin recognition Recognition on a typical project Gross margin recognition Time Key drivers Non-linear margin recognition; conservative recognition in early stages of a project Gross margin recognition subject to: • Project specificities

• Milestones and project maturity

• Risks evaluation & mitigation Risk assessment model built over 60 years of project execution experience Financial principles - net contract liabilities Balance sheet mirror revenue recognition and cash collection Contract liabilities Cash / Revenue Time Typical project example Payment received from customer (project to date) Expenses (costs incurred) - project to date Gross margin 100 A 70 5 Revenue recognized - cost-to-cost progress 75 B Net contract liabilities • Net contract liability (NCL) corresponds to future project costs and profits already cashed-in 25

• Contract liability evolution linked to backlog evolution; mega project inbound and maturity a key factor • NCL eliminated by milestone achievement; effective execution enables contingency releases

• Mega project inbound and maturity a key factor; A-B Income statement in € Million 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 Order Intake 3,787.4 6,924.0 12,779.6 1,162.1 Revenues 5,242.3 4,467.1 5,529.8 3,011.1 Gross Margin 699.8 682.7 853.3 412.5 % Gross Margin 13.3% 15.3% 15.4% 13.7% Indirect costs (364.3) (374.8) (363.0) (196.2) EBITDA (excl. Charges) 335.5 307.9 490.3 216.3 % EBITDAMargin 6.4% 6.9% 8.9% 7.2% Total Depreciation & Amortization (33.0) (20.4) (97.0) (52.1) Recurring EBIT 302.5 287.5 393.3 164.2 % Recurring EBIT 5.8% 6.4% 7.1% 5.5% Note: Financial inf ormation is presented under adjusted IFRS f ramework, which records the Company 's proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er toslide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on methodology . Income statement - adjusted recurring EBIT in € Million 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 Profit before financial expense, net and income taxes - Adjusted Restructuring and other non-recurring items Exceptional Items Merger and integration costs allocated Separation costs Litigation costs Adjusted recurring EBIT Amortization and Depreciation Adjusted recurring EBITDA Note 1 : Financial information is presented under adjusted IFRS framework, which records the Company's proportionate share of equity a ffiliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Refer to slide 91 for further information on methodology. Note 2 : Adjusted recurring EBIT: adjusted profit before net financial expense and income taxes adjusted for items consideredasnon-recurring. Technip Energies - Capital Markets Day Note 3 : Adjusted recurring EBITDA: adjusted profit before net financial expense, income taxes and Amortization & Depreciation adjusted for items considered as non-recurring. Balance sheet in € Million Goodwill & non-current assets 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 Trade receivables Cash and cash equivalents Contract assets Other current assets Total assets 7,008 6,838 7,861 8,422 Total equity and liabilities Total invested equity 2,186 1,731 1,728 2,015 Financial debt Accounts payables Contract liabilities Other current & non current liabilities 718 1,498 1,539 1,068 630 1,073 2,097 1,308 583 513 1,409 1,392 2,749 3,088 1,392 1,414 7,008 6,838 7,861 Note: Financial inf ormation is presented under adjusted IFRS f ramework, which records the Company 's proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on methodology . 8,422 Cash flow statement In € Million 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,545.9 2,681.1 2,469.5 3,053.1 Cash provided (required) by operating activities Cash provided (required) by investing activities Cash provided (required) by financing activities Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 183.7 492.8 1,193.2 697.8 (13.4) (11.7) (36.8) (20.4) (627.1) (800.7) (618.0) (225.2) (408.0) 108.0 45.1 3.8 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 2,681.1 2,469.5 3,053.1 3,509.0 Note: Financial inf ormation is presented under adjusted IFRS f ramework, which records the Company 's proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on methodology . H1 2020 Income statement Reconciliations from IFRS consolidated to adjusted IFRS in € Million H1 2020 ConsolidatedAdjustmentsH1 2020 Adjusted Revenues 2,829.4 181.7 3,011.1 Total Costs and expenses Other income (expense), net Income from equity affiliates 2,552.0 (23.8) 5.0 231.5 2,783.5 (5.2) (29.0) (4.8) 0.2 Profit (loss) before financial expense, net and income taxes Financial income (expense), net 258.6 (59.8) 198.8 (75.1) 74.4 (0.7) Profit (loss) before income taxes Provision for income taxes (expense) Net profit (loss) 183.5 14.6 3.1 17.7 198.1 (68.5) 115.0 (65.4) 132.7 Note: Financial inf ormation is presented under adjusted IFRS f ramework, which records the Company 's proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on methodology . H1 2020 Tax statement (interim) Reconciliations from IFRS consolidated to adjusted IFRS in € Million H1 2020 ConsolidatedAdjustmentsH1 2020 Adjusted YTD PBT 183.5 14.6 198.1 YTD projected tax (expense)/benefit Discrete adjustments (expense)/benefit (73.3) (73.3) 4.8 3.1 7.9 Total Tax expense (68.5) (65.4) Effective tax rate 37.4% 33.0% Note: Financial inf ormation is presented under adjusted IFRS f ramework, which records the Company 's proportionate share of equity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. Ref er to slide 91 f or f urther inf ormation on methodology . H1 2020 Balance sheet Reconciliations from IFRS consolidated to adjusted IFRS in € Million Goodwill & non-current assets Trade receivables Cash and cash equivalents Contract assets Other current assets Total assets Total equity and liabilities Total invested equity Financial debt Accounts payables Contract liabilities Other current & non current liabilities Consolidated AdjustmentsH1 2020 H1 2020 Adjusted 2,910 Adjustments (68) 942 2,842 47 3,672 (33) 989 (163) 362 (73) 3,509 - 688 (619)1 362 32 720 (72)2 (797) 7,625 (797) 7,625 Note: FinancialinformationispresentedunderadjustedIFRSframework,whichrecordstheCompany'sproportionateshareofequity af f iliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. 