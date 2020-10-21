TechnipFMC : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "guidance," "confident," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "foresee," "should," "would," "could," "may," "will," "likely," "predicated," "estimate," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature.

Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections, including the following known material factors: risks associated with disease outbreaks and other public health issues, including the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), their impact on the global economy and the business of our company, customers, suppliers and other partners, changes in, and the administration of, treaties, laws, and regulations, including in response to such issues and the potential for such issues to exacerbate other risks we face, including those related to the factors listed or referenced below; risks associated with our ability to consummate our proposed separation and spin-off; unanticipated changes relating to competitive factors in our industry; demand for our products and services, which is affected by changes in the price of, and demand for, crude oil and natural gas in domestic and international markets; our ability to develop and implement new technologies and services, as well as our ability to protect and maintain critical intellectual property assets; potential liabilities arising out of the installation or use of our products; cost overruns related to our fixed price contracts or capital asset construction projects that may affect revenues; our ability to timely deliver our backlog and its effect on our future sales, profitability, and our relationships with our customers; our reliance on subcontractors, suppliers and joint venture partners in the performance of our contracts; our ability to hire and retain key personnel; piracy risks for our maritime employees and assets; the potential impacts of seasonal and weather conditions; the cumulative loss of major contracts or alliances; U.S. and international laws and regulations, including existing or future environmental regulations, that may increase our costs, limit the demand for our products and services or restrict our operations; disruptions in the political, regulatory, economic and social conditions of the countries in which we conduct business; risks associated with The Depository Trust Company and Euroclear for clearance services for shares traded on the NYSE and Euronext Paris, respectively; the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union; risks associated with being an English public limited company, including the need for "distributable profits", shareholder approval of certain capital structure decisions, and the risk that we may not be able to pay dividends or repurchase shares in accordance with our announced capital allocation plan; compliance with covenants under our debt instruments and conditions in the credit markets; downgrade in the ratings of our debt could restrict our ability to access the debt capital markets; the outcome of uninsured claims and litigation against us; the risks of currency exchange rate fluctuations associated with our international operations; risks related to our acquisition and divestiture activities; failure of our information technology infrastructure or any significant breach of security, including related to cyber attacks, and actual or perceived failure to comply with data security and privacy obligations; risks associated with tax liabilities, changes in U.S. federal or international tax laws or interpretations to which they are subject; and such other risk factors as set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and in our filings with the Autorité des marchés financiers or the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

