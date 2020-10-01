TechnipFMC Wins Subsea Contract From Exxon Mobil Subsidiary in Guyana

By Olivia Bugault

TechnipFMC PLC said Thursday that it has won a contract from Exxon Mobil Corp. subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Ltd. for the subsea system of a project in Guyana.

Under the contract--which is worth between $500 million and $1 billion--the company will manufacture and deliver the subsea system for the proposed Payara project, TechnipFMC said. It includes "41 enhanced vertical deep water trees and associated tooling, six flexible risers and ten manifolds along with associated controls and tie-in equipment," the oil-and-gas sector company said.

Payara is the second oil discovery in the Stabroek Block which is located roughly 193 kilometers offshore Guyana, TechnipFMC said.

