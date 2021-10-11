Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  TechnipFMC plc
  News
  Summary
    FTI   GB00BDSFG982

TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
  Report
TechnipFMC Wins Third Pipelay Support Vessel Contract With Petrobras

10/11/2021 | 05:17pm EDT
By Kimberly Chin

TechnipFMC PLC said Monday it has won a long-term charter and services contract for one of its pipelay support vessels from Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras.

Petrobras has awarded TechnipFMC, which provides an array of services to the oil and gas industry, a three-year contract for the company's Brazilian-registered vessel Coral do Atlantico. The contract can be extended, TechnipFMC said.

It expects operations off the Brazilian coastline to begin in the second quarter of 2022.

This is the third pipelay support vessel to be contracted by Petrobras this year, TechnipFMC said. Coral do Atlântico is part of TechnipFMC's flexible pipe ecosystem in Brazil, which has the ability to be deployed in ultra-deepwater of up to 3,000 meters, the company said.

"Coral do Atlantico's versatility and ability to work in deep or shallow water is a large part of the vessel's appeal," Jonathan Landes, TechnipFMC's president of subsea, said in prepared remarks.

While the company didn't specify the financial terms of the deal, it said the contract was worth around $250 million to $500 million.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-21 1716ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS 0.69% 29.32 End-of-day quote.3.46%
TECHNIPFMC PLC -3.07% 7.89 Delayed Quote.-13.40%
WTI 0.88% 80.352 Delayed Quote.63.55%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 489 M - -
Net income 2021 247 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 500 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 1,52%
Capitalization 3 556 M 3 556 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 31 395
Free-Float 99,0%
Duration : Period :
TechnipFMC plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIPFMC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 7,89 $
Average target price 10,57 $
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas J. Pferdehirt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alf T. Melin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Justin Rounce Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Claire Scobee Farley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNIPFMC PLC-13.40%3 669
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED45.03%44 274
HALLIBURTON COMPANY26.67%21 319
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY21.06%20 911
NOV INC.6.48%5 712
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED28.45%5 048