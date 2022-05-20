TechnipFMC : Working together to build primary school children's soft skills

News | May 20 2022

A new generation had fun learning about working together when volunteers from TechnipFMC's Mumbai, India office visited a local school - and joined them for a day full of activities to show the value of cooperation.

The team in Mumbai fosters relationships with schools as part of the company's commitment to encouraging young people's interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) - part of the company's ESG commitments.

Through TechnipFMC's iVolunteer community involvement program, they spent the morning with 100 children in grades one to eight at Zilla Parishad Primary School.

Housila Tiwari, Managing Director, TechnipFMC India, said the focus of the event was on hygiene and on helping the children build soft skills through some fun activities.

"The three-legged race paired an adult and a child to show the value of working together - you only succeed if you do that," said Housila.

"This initiative gave the students an opportunity to step away from classroom learning and participate in a collaborative group environment. It was a Tuesday filled with fun, inspiration and creativity", added Niranjan Desai, Country Manager, People & Culture.

"The iVolunteers conducted an awareness session on health and personal hygiene for the children, followed by the signing of the World Health Day pledge. There were creative activities planned for the students - a drawing competition, games and activities, three-legged races, for example.

"We are very cognizant of our impact on the planet, people, and communities where we live and work. Our ESG goals encourage us to become responsible corporate citizens, and giving back to the community feels great.

"It's also important to get children interested in STEM-based careers as early as possible, so that they can see the opportunities that learning these subjects opens up. We want the next generation to be excited about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics because they will be the innovators of the future."

TechnipFMC's facility in Mumbai is home to members of our Measurement & Production Solutions organization. The company has three other facilities in India - in Hyderabad, Noida, and Chennai.