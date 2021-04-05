Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TechnipFMC plc    FTI   GB00BDSFG982

TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TechnipFMC : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Teleconference Schedule

04/05/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) will issue its first quarter 2021 earnings release after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The Company will also host its first quarter 2021 earnings release teleconference on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. London time (8 a.m. New York time).

To participate in the conference call, you may call any of the following telephone numbers approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

France:

+33 (0) 1 70 80 71 53

United Kingdom:

+44 (0) 203 107 0289

United States:

+1 844 304 0775

International (Other):

+1 970 297 2369

Callers should reference Conference ID 9651217.

The event will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a5d5k9an.

Those interested in listening to the webcast should register on the website at least 10 minutes before the call begins.

An audio replay of the call will be available online at approximately 8 p.m. London time (3 p.m. New York time) on April 28, 2021.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TECHNIPFMC PLC
04:17pTECHNIPFMC  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Teleconference S..
BU
04/01TECHNIPFMC  : Bombora Form Partnership to Develop Floating Wave, Wind Power Proj..
MT
04/01TECHNIPFMC  : and Bombora Form Strategic Partnership to Develop a Floating Wave ..
BU
04/01TECHNIPFMC  : BTIG Starts TechnipFMC at Buy With $12 Price Target
MT
04/01TECHNIPFMC  : Shareholder Bpifrance to Invest $100 Million in Technip Energies
MT
03/31TECHNIPFMC  : Completes Share Purchase Agreement with Bpifrance
BU
03/24TECHNIPFMC  : Teamwork Through COVID-19 Across Five Countries Delivers Shallow W..
PU
03/19TECHNIPFMC  : Investor Relations Overview
PU
03/18MAGNORA  : enters into partnership with TechnipFMC to develop floating offshore ..
AQ
03/18SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Trading Lower During Premarket Thursday
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 338 M - -
Net income 2021 -58,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 639 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -51,6x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 3 596 M 3 596 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 31 395
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TECHNIPFMC PLC
Duration : Period :
TechnipFMC plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIPFMC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 10,89 $
Last Close Price 7,98 $
Spread / Highest target 220%
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas J. Pferdehirt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alf T. Melin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Justin Rounce Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Claire Scobee Farley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHNIPFMC PLC-15.11%3 596
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED28.72%39 291
HALLIBURTON COMPANY15.98%19 479
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY4.22%16 653
NOV INC.3.35%5 509
ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION18.29%4 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ