Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TechnipFMC plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTI   GB00BDSFG982

TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TechnipFMC : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

06/24/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The Company will also host its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. London time (8 a.m. New York time).

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com) or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vphuo83k.

An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TECHNIPFMC PLC
04:16pTECHNIPFMC  : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
06/18TECHNIPFMC  : Ghana team's help for front-line COVID-19 medics
PU
06/17TECHNIPFMC  : to Address Attendees at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power and Ren..
BU
06/17TECHNIPFMC  : Cowen Adjusts Price Target on TechnipFMC to $12 From $11, Keeps Ou..
MT
06/16TECHNIPFMC  : Singapore site switches on solar cells to supply sustainable power
PU
06/16SUBSEA STUDIO™ : Our portfolio of digital solutions
PU
06/10TECHNIPFMC  : Tablet donations help five UK charities
PU
06/09FACTBOX-Potential bidders in Norway's first offshore wind tender
RE
06/08FACTBOX-Potential bidders in Norway's first offshore wind tender
RE
06/03TECHNIPFMC  : Awarded First iEPCI in Brazil for the Karoon Patola Field
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 409 M - -
Net income 2021 237 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 632 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 0,91%
Capitalization 4 160 M 4 160 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 31 395
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TECHNIPFMC PLC
Duration : Period :
TechnipFMC plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIPFMC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 9,23 $
Average target price 10,79 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas J. Pferdehirt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alf T. Melin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Justin Rounce Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Claire Scobee Farley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHNIPFMC PLC-1.81%4 160
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED51.26%45 977
HALLIBURTON COMPANY24.29%20 917
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY11.89%18 054
NOV INC.9.69%5 883
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED14.23%4 318