    FTI   GB00BDSFG982

TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
  Report
TechnipFMC : Awarded a Significant Subsea Contract for Petrobras' Marlim and Voador Fields

04/20/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) today announced that it has been awarded a significant(1) subsea contract from Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) for the Marlim and Voador fields, located offshore Brazil.

TechnipFMC will supply up to eight manifolds for production and injection, utilizing the all-electric Robotic Valve Controller (RVC). The contract also includes associated tools, spares and services.

The RVC is a unique robotic technology that replaces traditional subsea hydraulics, as well as thousands of mechanical parts, while providing real-time data and analysis on system performance. This results in a manifold that is smaller, less complex and less costly with a significantly reduced carbon footprint. Moreover, the RVC’s software can be remotely upgraded and maintained subsea, increasing the overall reliability and availability of the subsea system.

Jonathan Landes, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented:We are honored that Petrobras has selected us to support the ongoing development of the Marlim and Voador fields. We look forward to executing this project using our local capabilities in Brazil and contributing to another important development in the country.

“We are very excited to bring new technology and automation capabilities to this project through the use of the RVC to operate the manifolds. Our innovations in automation and electrification are helping our clients lower their operational expenditures and reduce the carbon intensity of their subsea projects.”

(1) For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract is between $75 million and $250 million.

Note: this inbound order was included in the Company’s first quarter financial results.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “believe”, “estimated” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 323 M - -
Net income 2021 -70,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -39,2x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 3 281 M 3 281 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 31 395
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TECHNIPFMC PLC
Duration : Period :
TechnipFMC plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIPFMC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 10,80 $
Last Close Price 7,28 $
Spread / Highest target 250%
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas J. Pferdehirt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alf T. Melin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Justin Rounce Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Claire Scobee Farley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHNIPFMC PLC-22.55%3 281
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED21.53%37 096
HALLIBURTON COMPANY9.37%18 368
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-3.93%15 350
NOV INC.-2.99%5 204
DIALOG GROUP-10.14%4 241
