TechnipFMC : Awarded a Substantial Subsea Contract for Petrobras' Búzios 6-9 Fields

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) announced today that it has been awarded a substantial(1) subsea contract by Petrobras for the Búzios 6-9 fields. Located in the Santos basin offshore Brazil, these fields are part of the pre-salt area, with a water depth of 2,000 meters.

TechnipFMC will supply subsea trees with controls, electrical and hydraulic distribution units, topside systems, and installation and intervention support services with rental tooling. Delivery is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea, at TechnipFMC, commented, “The Búzios 6-9 fields are major developments in Brazil, and we are very honored to support Petrobras in this subsea project, which further strengthens our long-term partnership. This contract demonstrates TechnipFMC’s unique ability to deliver comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ needs and leverages our expertise in the pre-salt field.

“Sustainability will be at the core of our project delivery. All of the subsea trees will be manufactured at our facilities in Brazil, which are powered entirely from renewable energy sources.

“This contract arrives only weeks after achieving our recent milestone of manufacturing and delivering 700 trees in-country – a further testament to our long-term commitment in Brazil, where local content makes up over 97 percent of our workforce.”

TechnipFMC’s demonstrated history of project and technology delivery for Petrobras helped solidify the Lean manufacturing methodologies employed at its Rio Manufacturing Hub, improving safety and quality, while reducing waste and costs.

(1) For TechnipFMC, a “substantial” contract is between $250 million and $500 million.

