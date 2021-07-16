Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TechnipFMC plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTI   GB00BDSFG982

TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TechnipFMC : TechnipFMCs subsea digital twin

07/16/2021 | 08:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feature | July 16 2021

TechnipFMCs subsea digital twin

As a virtual representation of a system or asset to provide decision support over its lifecycle, subsea digital twins ensure that system information is widely available in real-time, providing decision support over its lifecycle and enabling more effective collaboration.

TechnipFMC's subsea digital twin offering utilizes our Subsea StudioTM portfolio of digital solutions and our cloud-based architecture to connect all relevant data throughout the lifecycle of a field. Static and dynamic data is incorporated into our data platform from multiple core systems during field development, tender, execution, and operation. That information is then contextualized in our data models to provide high-quality insight.

Data insights

User-centric applications are designed to improve performance and enhance decision-making from data insights. Our digital ecosystem enables secure access for internal and external users to the digital twin applications. Data can also be exchanged with clients, suppliers, and third-party platforms for efficient execution and connected solutions.

Within our digital twin framework, Subsea StudioTM is our collaboration portal that connects data about TechnipFMC's installed base, assets in storage, tools, and spares related to our internal process applications. Our operational data are then used to optimize the performance of our products and services, and enable collaboration within our engineering teams ,to leverage continuous improvements and innovation to support and deliver our customer services excellence every day.

The information flow is automated and on-demand, removing cumbersome transactions between systems and the risk of human error and oversight. Insights on product and services will be instant, allowing for optimized designs with improved reliability for our clients.

Partnerships with DNV

To provide a robust digital twin, we must be able to trust the data and insights provided. TechnipFMC identified the need for an industry standard to ensure safety, quality and robustness, and we developed in close collaboration with DNV the industry's first recommended practice for quality assurance of digital twins. This standard, DNVGL-RP-A204, was released in October 2020. It provides guidance on:

  • assessing whether a digital twin will deliver to stakeholders' expectations from the inception of a project
  • establishing confidence in the data and computational models that a digital twin runs on
  • evaluating an organization's readiness to work with and evolve alongside a digital twin.

Moving business forward

Subsea digital twins are enabling new business models and ways of working. Contracted services are efficiently based on condition, overview of spare parts, tools, vessels, personnel, and other relevant information. The information flow will be automated and on-demand, removing cumbersome transactions between systems and reducing the risk of error. Insights on product and services will be instant, allowing for optimized designs with improved reliability. Subsea digital twins will allow the industry to shift towards a proactive mindset, where recommendations for integrated services are available instantaneously.

Disclaimer

TechnipFMC plc published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2021 12:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TECHNIPFMC PLC
08:18aTECHNIPFMC  : TechnipFMCs subsea digital twin
PU
07:42aTECHNIPFMC  : Moments of joy as TechnipFMC team helps sick children in hospital
AQ
07/15TECHNIPFMC  : Moments of joy as TechnipFMC team helps sick children in hospital
PU
07/12TECHNIPFMC  : EDP, TechnipFMC to Study Green Hydrogen Produced from Offshore Win..
MT
07/12TECHNIPFMC  : EDP, TechnipFMC and Partners Join Forces to Develop a Concept Stud..
PU
07/12TECHNIPFMC  : EDP, TechnipFMC and Partners Join Forces to Develop a Concept Stud..
BU
07/08SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
07/08SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
07/08ExxonMobil To Use TechnipFMC, Halliburton's Fiber Optic System In Guyana Proj..
MT
07/07ExxonMobil Picks Subsea Fiber Optic Solution from TechnipFMC, Halliburton for..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 302 M - -
Net income 2021 237 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 632 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 488 M 3 488 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 31 395
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TECHNIPFMC PLC
Duration : Period :
TechnipFMC plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIPFMC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 7,74 $
Average target price 10,80 $
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas J. Pferdehirt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alf T. Melin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Justin Rounce Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Claire Scobee Farley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNIPFMC PLC-17.66%4 286
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED35.36%46 634
HALLIBURTON COMPANY9.47%21 300
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY1.77%18 224
NOV INC.4.81%6 117
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED6.69%4 299