TechnipFMC plc: Notification of Home Member State

01/29/2021 | 04:06pm EST
29 January 2021

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC”) (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that following the end of the Brexit implementation period on 31 December 2020, the United Kingdom has ceased to be its Home Member State for the purposes of Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 December 2004 (the “Transparency Directive”). In accordance with article 2(1)(i) of the Transparency Directive, TechnipFMC announces that France is now its Home Member State and the French financial markets authority, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), is its competent authority for the purposes of the Transparency Directive.

Category: UK regulatory


© Business Wire 2021
