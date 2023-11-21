TechnipFMC has announced an agreement to sell the Measurement Solutions business to One Equity Partners for $205 million in cash.
Part of the Surface Technologies segment, the Measurement Solutions business encompasses terminal management solutions and measurement products and systems, and includes engineering and manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe.
Doug Pferdehirt, Chairman and CEO of TechnipFMC, said: ' This transaction reflects TechnipFMC's broader portfolio strategy to focus more on our market-leading products and technologies, as well as on integrated solutions and services for our customers.
Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
TechnipFMC: sale of a business for $205 million
November 21, 2023 at 07:41 am EST
Share
Share
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correctionLegal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
© Cercle Finance - 2023