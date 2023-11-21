TechnipFMC plc is a United Kingdom-based technology company that operates in the energy industry. The Company is focused on delivering fully integrated projects, products, technologies, and services. The Company operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. Its Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its Surface Technologies segment designs, manufactures and supplies technologically advanced wellhead systems and high-pressure valves and pumps used in stimulation activities for oilfield service companies and provides installation, flowback and other services for exploration and production companies. The Company operates across various countries, which include Netherlands, United States, Norway, Brazil, United Kingdom, Angola, and all other countries.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment