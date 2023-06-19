Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TechnipFMC plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTI   GB00BDSFG982

TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
14.72 USD   +0.07%
04:16pTechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference
BU
06/16Sector Update: Energy Stocks Softer Late Friday
MT
06/16Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Friday Afternoon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference

06/19/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) announced today that Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will address attendees on Thursday, June 22, at 10:20 a.m. EDT at the following event:

J.P. Morgan 2023 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference

June 20 – 22, 2023

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, 111 East 48th St, New York, NY 10017

The live webcast will be available at the time of the event and can be accessed at the Investor Relations website. There will be no presentation materials associated with the event.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments – Subsea and Surface Technologies – we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TECHNIPFMC PLC
04:16pTechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Energy, Power and Renewables Co..
BU
06/16Sector Update: Energy Stocks Softer Late Friday
MT
06/16Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Friday Afternoon
MT
06/16Sector Update: Energy
MT
06/16TechnipFMC Awarded Contract from Woodside Energy for Julimar Project in Australia
MT
06/16TechnipFMC Awarded Significant Contract by Woodside for Julimar Phase 3 Development
BU
06/16Technipfmc Wins Significant Contract by Woodside Energy for Julimar Phase 3 Development
CI
06/16TechnipFMC Signs 20-Year Subsea 2.0 Frame Agreement with Chevron Australia
AQ
06/15Technipfmc : Signs 20-Year Subsea 2.0™ Frame Agreement with Chevron Australia
PU
06/14Technipfmc : Awarded Significant Contract by Woodside for Julimar Phase 3 Development
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TECHNIPFMC PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 491 M - -
Net income 2023 220 M - -
Net Debt 2023 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,3x
Yield 2023 0,71%
Capitalization 6 500 M 6 500 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 20 301
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart TECHNIPFMC PLC
Duration : Period :
TechnipFMC plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNIPFMC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 14,72 $
Average target price 17,93 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas J. Pferdehirt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alf T. Melin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Justin Rounce Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Claire Scobee Farley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNIPFMC PLC20.75%6 500
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-10.62%68 102
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY3.52%30 948
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-17.20%29 394
NOV INC.-25.37%6 138
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED7.29%4 408
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer