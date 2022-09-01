Log in
    FTI   GB00BDSFG982

TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-01 pm EDT
8.030 USD   -1.83%
TechnipFMC to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
BU
08/25Benchmark Starts TechnipFMC at Buy With $12 Price Target
MT
08/02TECHNIPFMC : Investor Relations Overview - August 2022
PU
TechnipFMC to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

09/01/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) announced today that Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will address attendees on Tuesday, September 6, at 1:50 p.m. EDT at the following event:

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
September 6 – 8, 2022

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square, 811 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10019

The live webcast and accompanying presentation slides will be available at the time of the event and can be accessed at the Investor Relations website. An audio replay of the webcast for the presentation will be available on this same website for 180 days.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments – Subsea and Surface Technologies – we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 673 M - -
Net income 2022 30,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 314 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 69,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 699 M 3 699 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 19 103
Free-Float 98,7%
Managers and Directors
Douglas J. Pferdehirt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alf T. Melin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Justin Rounce Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Claire Scobee Farley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNIPFMC PLC38.18%3 699
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED27.38%53 959
HALLIBURTON COMPANY31.74%27 326
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY4.99%25 557
NOV INC.30.41%6 941
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-10.24%3 880