TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) announced today that Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will address attendees on Tuesday, September 5, at 12:40 p.m. EDT at the following event:

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

September 5 – 7, 2023

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square, 811 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10019

The live webcast and accompanying presentation slides will be available at the time of the event and can be accessed at the Investor Relations website. An audio replay of the webcast for the presentation will be available on this website for 180 days.

