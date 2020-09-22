Log in
TechnipFMC plc    FTI

TECHNIPFMC PLC

(FTI)
TechnipFMC : to Present at the Bernstein 17th Annual Pan European Strategic Decisions Conference

09/22/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announced today that Catherine MacGregor, President Technip Energies, will address attendees on Thursday, September 24, at 1:30 p.m. BST at the following event:

Bernstein 17th Annual Pan European Strategic Decisions Conference
September 23 – 24, 2020

Location: Virtual Conference

The access to the live webcast and accompanying presentation slides will be made available at the time of the event and can be accessed on the Investor Relations website. An audio replay of the webcast for the presentation will be available on this same website for 180 days.

About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a global leader in the energy industry; delivering projects, products, technologies and services. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our customers’ project economics.

Organized in three business segments — Subsea, Surface Technologies and Technip Energies — we are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our customers in developing their energy resources and in their positioning to meet the energy transition challenge.

Each of our approximately 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of project execution, purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.


© Business Wire 2020
