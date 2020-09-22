TechnipFMC : to Present at the Bernstein 17th Annual Pan European Strategic Decisions Conference

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announced today that Catherine MacGregor, President Technip Energies, will address attendees on Thursday, September 24, at 1:30 p.m. BST at the following event:

Bernstein 17th Annual Pan European Strategic Decisions Conference

September 23 – 24, 2020

Location: Virtual Conference

The access to the live webcast and accompanying presentation slides will be made available at the time of the event and can be accessed on the Investor Relations website. An audio replay of the webcast for the presentation will be available on this same website for 180 days.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922006040/en/