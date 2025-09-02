TechnipFMC announces that it has won two subsea contracts from Brazilian energy group Petrobras for flexible pipes to be used in several basins, which will be manufactured at its Brazilian plant in Açu.



The first contract, worth a "substantial" amount (between $250m and $500m according to the group's terminology), will cover the design, engineering, and manufacture of flexible gas injection risers.



"This high-tech solution will maintain reservoir pressure and improve production efficiency through high-capacity gas reinjection into the pre-salt formations of the Santos Basin," TechnipFMC says.



The second, worth a "significant" amount (between $75m and $250m), will involve the design, engineering, and manufacture of flexible risers and flowlines for deployment on assets in the Campos Basin.