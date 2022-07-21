Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    TECHNOE   INE285K01026

TECHNO ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED

(TECHNOE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:49 2022-07-21 am EDT
302.20 INR   +0.70%
TECHNO ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING : Compliance Report 30-06-2022
PU
07/12Indian shares end 1% lower ahead of inflation data
RE
07/12Indian shares drop on caution ahead of inflation data
RE
Techno Electric & Engineering : Compliance Report 30-06-2022

07/21/2022 | 02:44am EDT
General information about company

Scrip code

NSE Symbol

MSEI Symbol

ISIN

Name of the entity

Date of start of financial year

Date of end of financial year

Reporting Quarter

Date of Report

Risk management committee

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

542141

TECHNOE

NA

INE285K01026

Techno Electric & Engineering Company

Limited

01-04-2022

31-03-2023

Quarterly

30-06-2022

Applicable

Top 500 listed entities

Enter the quarter

ended date only

0

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Add Notes173

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

No

No of Directorship

No of Independent

Number of memberships in

No of post of Chairperson in

Whether special resolution

Directorship in listed

Title

Tenure of

in listed entities

entities including

Audit/ Stakeholder

Audit/ Stakeholder

passed?

Date of passing special

Date of Re-

Date of

including this listed

Committee(s) including this

Committee held in listed

Notes for not providing

Notes for not providing

Sr

(Mr /

Name of the Director

PAN

DIN

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Category 3 of directors

Date of Birth

Initial Date of appointment

director (in

this listed entity

[Refer Reg. 17(1A) of Listing

resolution

appointment

cessation

entity (Refer

listed entity (Refer

entities including this listed

PAN

DIN

Ms)

months)

(Refer Regulation

Regulations]

Regulation 17A of

Regulation 26(1) of Listing

entity (Refer Regulation

17A(1) of Listing

Listing Regulations)

Regulations)

26(1) of Listing Regulations)

Regulations

1

Mr

Padam Prakash Gupta

AEAPG8181L

00055954

Executive Director

Chairperson

MD

21-09-1949

NA

25-07-2018

10-08-2018

60

1

0

0

0

Vasudevan Kotivenkatesan

ABSPV6952H

Non-Executive - Independent

2

Mr

00018023

Director

Not Applicable

12-07-1939

Yes

28-09-2019

25-07-2018

29-09-2018

60

1

1

0

2

Krishna Murari Poddar

AGBPP6107C

Non-Executive - Independent

3

Mr

00028012

Director

Not Applicable

20-06-1945

Yes

28-09-2019

25-07-2018

29-09-2018

60

2

1

0

0

Samarendra Nath Roy

ADOPR1074N

Non-Executive - Independent

4

Mr

00408742

Director

Not Applicable

21-06-1943

Yes

28-09-2019

18-11-2009

29-09-2018

60

2

2

2

1

Ankit Saraiya

AIHPG2533P

5

Mr

02771647

Executive Director

Not Applicable

14-02-1986

NA

02-04-2012

02-04-2022

60

1

0

1

0

Avantika Gupta

AKRPG6298B

Non-Executive - Non

6

Ms

03149138

Independent Director

Not Applicable

11-04-1990

NA

25-03-2015

25-03-2015

0

3

0

3

0

AASPR6471Q

Non-Executive - Independent

7

Mr

Kadenja Krishna Rai

00629937

Director

Not Applicable

04-06-1944

Yes

28-09-2019

28-09-2019

28-09-2019

60

1

1

1

0

Non-Executive - Independent

8

Ms

Dipali Khanna

ADBPK0704H

03395440

Director

Not Applicable

23-10-1952

Yes

30-09-2020

30-09-2019

30-09-2020

36

2

2

1

0

Annexure 1

II. Composition of Committees

Disclosure of notes on composition of committees explanatory

Add Notes

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN Number

Name of Committee members

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Date of Appointment

Date of Cessation

Remarks

1

00018023

Vasudevan Kotivenkatesan

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Chairperson

25-07-2018

2

00408742

Samarendra Nath Roy

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Member

25-07-2018

3

00629937

Kadenja Krishna Rai

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Member

13-11-2019

4

02771647

Ankit Saraiya

Executive Director

Member

13-08-2019

5

6

7

8

9

10

Nomination and remuneration committee

Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN Number

Name of Committee members

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Date of Appointment

Date of Cessation

Remarks

1

00408742

Samarendra Nath Roy

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Chairperson

25-07-2018

2

00028012

Krishna Murari Poddar

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Member

25-07-2018

3

03149138

Avantika Gupta

Non-Executive - Non Independent Director

Member

13-08-2019

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Whether the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN Number

Name of Committee members

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Date of Appointment

Date of Cessation

Remarks

1

00018023

Vasudevan Kotivenkatesan

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Chairperson

25-07-2018

2

02771647

Ankit Saraiya

Executive Director

Member

25-07-2018

3

03149138

Avantika Gupta

Non-Executive - Non Independent Director

Member

25-07-2018

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Risk Management Committee

Whether the Risk Management Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN Number

Name of Committee members

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Date of Appointment

Date of Cessation

Remarks

1

00055954

Padam Prakash Gupta

Executive Director

Chairperson

25-07-2018

2

00408742

Samarendra Nath Roy

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Member

25-07-2018

3

02771647

Ankit Saraiya

Executive Director

Member

25-07-2018

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Whether the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Sr

DIN Number

Name of Committee members

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Date of Appointment

Date of Cessation

Remarks

1

00028012

Krishna Murari Poddar

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Chairperson

25-07-2018

2

00408742

Samarendra Nath Roy

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Member

25-07-2018

3

03149138

Avantika Gupta

Non-Executive - Non Independent Director

Member

25-07-2018

4

03395440

Dipali Khanna

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Member

21-03-2022

5

6

7

8

9

10

Other Committee

Sr

DIN Number

Name of Committee members

Name of other committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Remarks

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Annexure 1

III.

Meeting of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on meeting of board of directors explanatory

Add Notes

Sr

Date(s) of meeting (Enter dates of Previous quarter

Maximum gap between

Notes for not

Whether requirement

Number of Directors present*

No. of Independent Directors

and Current quarter in chronological order)

any two consecutive (in

providing Date

of Quorum met

(All directors including

attending the meeting*

number of days)

(Yes/No)

Independent Director)

1

14-02-2022

Yes

8

4

2

21-03-2022

34

Yes

8

4

3

30-05-2022

69

Yes

8

4

Annexure 1

IV.

Meeting of Committees

Disclosure of notes on meeting of committees explanatory

Add Notes

Date(s) of meeting (Enter

Maximum gap

Number of Directors present*

Sr

Name of Committee

dates of Previous quarter

between any two

Name of other committee

Reson for not

Whether requirement of

No. of Independent Directors

and Current quarter in

consecutive (in

providing date

Quorum met (Yes/No)

(All directors including

attending the meeting*

Independent Director)

chronological order)

number of days)

1

Audit Committee

14-02-2022

Yes

4

3

2

Audit Committee

21-03-2022

Yes

4

3

3

Audit Committee

30-05-2022

69

Yes

4

3

* to be filled in only for the current quarter meetings

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Techno Electric and Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 06:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 834 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2022 2 745 M 34,3 M 34,3 M
Net cash 2022 8 372 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 33 011 M 413 M 413 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 374
Free-Float 37,7%
