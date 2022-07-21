Techno Electric & Engineering : Compliance Report 30-06-2022

|
|
|
|
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
|
Yes
|
|
|
Sr
|
DIN Number
|
Name of Committee members
|
Category 1 of directors
|
Category 2 of directors
|
Date of Appointment
|
Date of Cessation
|
Remarks
|
1
|
00018023
|
Vasudevan Kotivenkatesan
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director
|
Chairperson
|
25-07-2018
|
|
|
2
|
00408742
|
Samarendra Nath Roy
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director
|
Member
|
25-07-2018
|
|
|
3
|
00629937
|
Kadenja Krishna Rai
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director
|
Member
|
13-11-2019
|
|
|
4
|
02771647
|
Ankit Saraiya
|
Executive Director
|
Member
|
13-08-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nomination and remuneration committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson
|
Yes
|
|
|
Sr
|
DIN Number
|
Name of Committee members
|
Category 1 of directors
|
Category 2 of directors
|
Date of Appointment
|
Date of Cessation
|
Remarks
|
1
|
00408742
|
Samarendra Nath Roy
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director
|
Chairperson
|
25-07-2018
|
|
|
2
|
00028012
|
Krishna Murari Poddar
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director
|
Member
|
25-07-2018
|
|
|
3
|
03149138
|
Avantika Gupta
|
Non-Executive - Non Independent Director
|
Member
|
13-08-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a Regular Chairperson
|
Yes
|
|
|
Sr
|
DIN Number
|
Name of Committee members
|
Category 1 of directors
|
Category 2 of directors
|
Date of Appointment
|
Date of Cessation
|
Remarks
|
1
|
00018023
|
Vasudevan Kotivenkatesan
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director
|
Chairperson
|
25-07-2018
|
|
|
2
|
02771647
|
Ankit Saraiya
|
Executive Director
|
Member
|
25-07-2018
|
|
|
3
|
03149138
|
Avantika Gupta
|
Non-Executive - Non Independent Director
|
Member
|
25-07-2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Risk Management Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether the Risk Management Committee has a Regular Chairperson
|
Yes
|
|
|
Sr
|
DIN Number
|
Name of Committee members
|
Category 1 of directors
|
Category 2 of directors
|
Date of Appointment
|
Date of Cessation
|
Remarks
|
1
|
00055954
|
Padam Prakash Gupta
|
Executive Director
|
Chairperson
|
25-07-2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
00408742
|
Samarendra Nath Roy
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director
|
Member
|
25-07-2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
02771647
|
Ankit Saraiya
|
Executive Director
|
Member
|
25-07-2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has a Regular Chairperson
|
|
|
|
Sr
|
DIN Number
|
Name of Committee members
|
Category 1 of directors
|
Category 2 of directors
|
Date of Appointment
|
Date of Cessation
|
Remarks
|
1
|
00028012
|
Krishna Murari Poddar
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director
|
Chairperson
|
25-07-2018
|
|
|
2
|
00408742
|
Samarendra Nath Roy
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director
|
Member
|
25-07-2018
|
|
|
3
|
03149138
|
Avantika Gupta
|
Non-Executive - Non Independent Director
|
Member
|
25-07-2018
|
|
|
4
|
03395440
|
Dipali Khanna
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director
|
Member
|
21-03-2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
