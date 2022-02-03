Techno Electric & Engineering : Compliance Report 31-12-2021

ANNEXURE I
Format to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
1. Name of Listed Entity - Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited
2. Quarter ending
- 31-Dec-2021
Mr.
Padam
0
C &
MD
25-
10-
60
21
NA
1
RMC
Prakash
E
ED
Jul-
Aug
-
Gupta
201
Se
5
8
p-
G
19
9
49
4
L
Vasudeva
ID
29-
12
Yes
2
SC
n
B
Sep
Kotivenk
S
Jul
atesan
V
p
6
39
3
H
Krishna
20
AC,NR
Murari
C
Poddar
Ju
n-
45
7
Samaren
18-
AC,RC
dra Nath
D
Nov-
,NRC
Roy
O
200
R
43
Ankit
02-
36
14
SC,RC
Saraiya
I
Apr-
Apr
Fe
b-
86
Ms.
Avantika
NED
11
AC,SC
K
Mar-
Mar
Ap
r-
90
Kadenja
28-
04
Sep-
Rai
44
Q
Dipali
30-
23
Khanna
Oc
202
t-
52
Company Remarks
Whether Regular chairperson
No
appointed
Whether Chairperson is
related to MD or CEO
a.
Audit Committee
Sr.
Name of the Director
Category
Chairperson/Membership
Appointment
Cessation Date
No.
Krishna Murari
25-Jul-
2018
Samarendra Nath
Member
Avantika Gupta
Whether Permanent
chairperson appointed
b.
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Vasudevan
Kotivenkatesan
Ankit Saraiya
