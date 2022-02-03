Log in
Techno Electric & Engineering : Compliance Report 31-12-2021

02/03/2022 | 06:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNEXURE I

Format to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

1. Name of Listed Entity - Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited

2. Quarter ending

- 31-Dec-2021

  1. Composition Of Board Of Director

Ti

Name of

DI

P

Categ

Su

Initial

Dat

Date

Ten

Dat

Whet

Da

No. of

No of

No of

No of post of

Mem

Re

tl

the Director

N

A

ory

b

Date

e of

of

ure

e of

her

te

Directo

Indepe

member

Chairperson

bersh

mar

e

N

Ca

of

App

cessati

Birt

speci

of

rship in

ndent

ships in

in Audit/

ip in

ks

(

te

Appo

oint

on

h

al

pa

listed

Directo

Audit/

Stakeholder

Com

M

go

intme

me

resolu

ssi

entities

rship

Stakehol

Committee

mitte

r./

ry

nt

nt

tion

ng

includin

in

der

held in listed

es of

M

passe

sp

g this

listed

Committ

entities

the

s)

d?

eci

listed

entities

ee(s)

including this

Comp

al

entity

includi

including

listed entity

any

re

ng this

this

sol

listed

listed

uti

entity

entity

on

Mr.

Padam

0

A

C &

MD

25-

10-

60

21

NA

1

0

0

0

RMC

Prakash

0

E

ED

Jul-

Aug

-

Gupta

0

A

201

-

Se

5

P

8

201

p-

5

G

8

19

9

8

49

5

1

4

8

1

L

Mr.

Vasudeva

0

A

ID

25-

29-

60

12

Yes

2

1

1

0

2

SC

n

0

B

Jul-

Sep

-

8

Kotivenk

0

S

201

-

Jul

-

atesan

1

P

8

201

-

Se

8

V

8

19

p

0

6

39

-

2

9

2

3

5

0

2

1

H

9

Mr.

Krishna

0

A

ID

25-

29-

60

20

Yes

2

2

1

0

0

AC,NR

Murari

0

G

Jul-

Sep

-

8

C

Poddar

0

B

201

-

Ju

-

2

P

8

201

n-

Se

8

P

8

19

p

0

6

45

-

1

1

2

2

0

0

7

1

C

9

Mr.

Samaren

0

A

ID

18-

29-

60

21

Yes

2

2

2

2

1

AC,RC

dra Nath

0

D

Nov-

Sep

-

8

,NRC

Roy

4

O

200

-

Ju

-

0

P

9

201

n-

Se

8

R

8

19

p

7

1

43

-

4

0

2

2

7

0

4

1

N

9

Mr.

Ankit

0

A

ED

02-

02-

36

14

NA

1

0

1

0

SC,RC

Saraiya

2

I

Apr-

Apr

-

7

H

201

-

Fe

7

P

2

201

b-

1

G

8

19

6

2

86

4

5

7

3

3

P

Ms.

Avantika

0

A

NED

25-

25-

0

11

NA

3

0

3

0

AC,SC

Gupta

3

K

Mar-

Mar

-

,NRC

1

R

201

-

Ap

4

P

5

201

r-

9

G

5

19

1

6

90

3

2

8

9

8

B

Mr.

Kadenja

0

A

ID

28-

28-

60

04

Yes

2

1

1

1

0

Krishna

0

A

Sep-

Sep

-

8

Rai

6

S

201

-

Ju

-

2

P

9

201

n-

Se

9

R

9

19

p

9

6

44

-

3

4

2

7

7

0

1

1

Q

9

Ms.

Dipali

0

A

ID

30-

30-

36

23

Yes

3

2

2

1

0

Khanna

3

D

Sep-

Sep

-

0

3

B

201

-

Oc

-

9

P

9

202

t-

Se

5

K

0

19

p

4

0

52

-

4

7

2

0

0

0

4

2

H

0

Company Remarks

Whether Regular chairperson

No

appointed

Whether Chairperson is

No

related to MD or CEO

  1. Composition of Committees

a.

Audit Committee

Sr.

Name of the Director

Category

Chairperson/Membership

Appointment

Cessation Date

No.

Date

1

Krishna Murari

ID

Chairperson

25-Jul-

Poddar

2018

2

Samarendra Nath

ID

Member

25-Jul-

Roy

2018

3

Avantika Gupta

NED

Member

25-Jul-

2018

Company Remarks

Whether Permanent

Yes

chairperson appointed

b.

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Sr.

Name of the Director

Category

Chairperson/Membership

Appointment

Cessation Date

No.

Date

1

Vasudevan

ID

Chairperson

25-Jul-

Kotivenkatesan

2018

2

Ankit Saraiya

ED

Member

25-Jul-

2018

3

Avantika Gupta

NED

Member

25-Jul-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Techno Electric and Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 11:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 051 M 148 M 11 051 M
Net income 2022 2 259 M 30,2 M 2 259 M
Net cash 2022 8 946 M 120 M 8 946 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 2,33%
Capitalization 28 798 M 385 M 28 798 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 374
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart TECHNO ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNO ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 261,80 INR
Average target price 366,80 INR
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Padam Prakash Gupta Managing Director & Director
Sujoy Ray Group President
Pradeep Kumar Lohia Chief Financial Officer
Niranjan Brahma Secretary & Compliance Officer
Samarendra Nath Roy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNO ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED8.83%385
VINCI5.46%62 724
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.58%37 220
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%34 292
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.43%22 504
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD7.18%20 620