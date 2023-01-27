Advanced search
    TECHNOE   INE285K01026

TECHNO ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED

(TECHNOE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:30:14 2023-01-27 am EST
343.55 INR   -6.83%
Techno Electric & Engineering : Compliance Report 31-12-2022

01/27/2023 | 02:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

XBRL Excel Utility

  1. Overview
  2. Before you begin
  3. Index
  4. Import XBRL file
  5. Steps for Filing Corporate Governance Report
  6. Fill up the data in excel utility

1. Overview

The excel utility can be used for creating the XBRL/XML file for efiling of Corporate Governance Report

XBRL filling consists of two processes. Firstly generation of XBRL/XML file and upload of generated XBRL/XML file to BSE Listing Center Website (www.listing.bseindia.com) .

  1. 2. Before you begin

  2. The version of Microsoft Excel in your system should be Microsoft Office Excel 2007 and above.
  3. The system should have a file compression software to unzip excel utility file.
  4. Make sure that you have downloaded the latest Excel Utility from BSE Website to your local system.
  5. Make sure that you have downloaded the Chrome Browser to view report generated from Excel utility
  6. Please enable the Macros (if disabled) as per instructions given in manual, so that all the functionalities of Excel Utility works fine. Please first go through Enable Macro - Manual attached with zip file.
    3. Index

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

Details of general information about company

General Info

Composition of BOD

Annexure I - Composition of BOD

Composition of Committee

Annexure I - Composition of Committee

Meeting of BOD

Annexure I - Meeting of BOD

Meeting of Committees

Annexure I - Meeting of Committees

Related Party Transaction

Annexure I - Related Party Transaction

Affirmation

Annexure I - Affirmation

Website

Annexure II - Website

Annual Affirmation

Annexure II - Annual Affirmation

Annual Affirmation Continue

Annexure II -Annual Affirmation Continue

Annexure III

Annexure III

Signatory Details

Signatory Details

4. Import XBRL file

1. Now you can import and view previously generated XBRL files by clicking Import XBRL button on Genenral information sheet.

5. Steps for Filing Corporate Governance Report

  1. Fill up the data: Navigate to each field of every section in the sheet to provide applicable data in correct format. (Formats will get reflected while filling data.)
    • Use paste special command to paste data from other sheet.
  1. Validating Sheets: Click on the ''Validate" button to ensure that the sheet has been properly filled and also data has been furnished in proper format. If there are some errors on the sheet, excel utility will prompt you about the same.
  1. Validate All Sheets: Click on the ''Home" button. And then click on "Validate All Sheet" button to ensure that all sheets has been properly filled and validated successfully. If there are some errors on the sheet, excel utility will prompt you about the same and stop validation at the same time. After correction, once again follow the same procedure to validate all sheets.

Excel Utility will not allow you to generate XBRL/XML until you rectify all errors.

IV. Generate XML : Excel Utility will not allow you to generate XBRL/XML unless successful validation of all sheet is completed. Now click on 'Generate XML'' to generate XBRL/XML file.

  • Save the XBRL/XML file in your desired folder in local system.

V. Generate Report : Excel Utility will allow you to generate Report. Now click on 'Generate Report'' to generate html report.

  • Save the HTML Report file in your desired folder in local system.
  • To view HTML Report open "Chrome Web Browser" .
  • To print report in PDF Format, Click on print button and save as PDF.

VI. Upload XML file to BSE Listing Center: For uploading the XBRL/XML file generated through Utility, login to BSE Listing Center and upload generated xml file. On Upload screen provide the required information and browse to select XML file and submit the XML.

6. Fill up the data in excel utility

  1. Cells with red fonts indicate mandatory fields.
  2. If mandatory field is left empty, then Utility will not allow you to proceed further for generating XML.
  3. You are not allowed to enter data in the Grey Cells.
  4. If fields are not applicable to your company then leave it blank. Do not insert Zero unless it is a mandatory field.
  5. Data provided must be in correct format, otherwise Utility will not allow you to proceed further for generating XML.
  6. Select data from "Dropdown list" wherever applicable.
  7. Adding Notes: Click on "Add Notes" button to add notes

Home

Validate

Import XML

General information about company

Scrip code

NSE Symbol

MSEI Symbol

ISIN

Name of the entity

Date of start of financial year

Date of end of financial year

Reporting Quarter

Date of Report

Risk management committee

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

542141

TECHNOE

NOTLISTED

INE285K01026

Techno Electric & Engineering Company

Limited

01-04-2022

31-03-2023

Quarterly

31-12-2022

Applicable

Top 500 listed entities

Enter the quarter

ended date only

Prev

Next

Home

Validate

0

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Add Notes2

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

No

Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013

No of Directorship

No of Independent

Number of memberships in

No of post of Chairperson in

Directorship in

Whether special resolution

in listed entities

Audit/ Stakeholder

Audit/ Stakeholder

Title

Tenure of

listed entities

Whether the director is

passed?

Date of passing special

Date of Re-

Date of

including this listed

Committee(s) including this

Committee held in listed

Notes for not providing

Notes for not providing

Sr

(Mr /

Name of the Director

PAN

DIN

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Category 3 of directors

Date of Birth

Start Date of disqualification

End Date of disqualification

Details of disqualification

Current status

Initial Date of appointment

director (in

including this listed

disqualified?

[Refer Reg. 17(1A) of Listing

resolution

appointment

cessation

entity (Refer

listed entity (Refer

entities including this listed

PAN

DIN

Ms)

months)

entity (Refer

Regulations]

Regulation 17A of

Regulation 26(1) of Listing

entity (Refer Regulation

Regulation 17A(1) of

Listing Regulations)

Regulations)

26(1) of Listing Regulations)

Listing Regulations

Add

Delete

1

Mr

Padam Prakash Gupta

AEAPG8181L

00055954

Executive Director

Chairperson

MD

21-09-1949

No

Active

NA

25-07-2018

10-08-2018

53

1

0

0

0

Vasudevan Kotivenkatesan

ABSPV6952H

Non-Executive - Independent

2

Mr

00018023

Director

Not Applicable

12-07-1939

No

Active

Yes

28-09-2019

25-07-2018

29-09-2018

53

1

1

0

2

Krishna Murari Poddar

AGBPP6107C

Non-Executive - Independent

3

Mr

00028012

Director

Not Applicable

20-06-1945

No

Active

Yes

28-09-2019

25-07-2018

29-09-2018

53

2

1

0

0

Samarendra Nath Roy

ADOPR1074N

Non-Executive - Independent

4

Mr

00408742

Director

Not Applicable

21-06-1943

No

Active

Yes

28-09-2019

18-11-2009

29-09-2018

161

2

2

2

1

Ankit Saraiya

AIHPG2533P

5

Mr

02771647

Executive Director

Not Applicable

14-02-1986

No

Active

NA

02-04-2012

02-04-2022

129

1

0

1

0

Avantika Gupta

AKRPG6298B

Non-Executive - Non

6

Ms

03149138

Independent Director

Not Applicable

11-04-1990

No

Active

NA

25-03-2015

26-09-2022

93

3

0

3

0

AASPR6471Q

Non-Executive - Independent

7

Mr

Kadenja Krishna Rai

00629937

Director

Not Applicable

04-06-1944

No

Active

Yes

28-09-2019

28-09-2019

28-09-2019

53

1

1

1

0

Non-Executive - Independent

8

Ms

Dipali Khanna

ADBPK0704H

03395440

Director

Not Applicable

23-10-1952

No

Active

Yes

30-09-2020

30-09-2019

30-09-2020

39

2

2

1

0

Prev

Next

Home Validate

Annexure 1

II. Composition of Committees

Disclosure of notes on composition of committees explanatory

Add Notes

Note: Please enter DIN. After entering DIN, Name of Committee members and Category 1 of Directors shall be prefilled automatically

For this quarter kindly note the following points:

  1. Date of Appointment and Date of Cessation (if applicable) must be mandatorily filled for every Committee.
  2. Date of Appointment can be any day upto September 30, 2022.
  3. Date of Cessation must be for the current quarter only, i.e. July 1,2022 to September 30,2022

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN Number

Name of Committee members

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Date of Appointment

Date of Cessation

Remarks

1

00018023

Vasudevan Kotivenkatesan

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Chairperson

25-07-2018

2

00408742

Samarendra Nath Roy

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Member

25-07-2018

3

00629937

Kadenja Krishna Rai

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Member

13-11-2019

4

02771647

Ankit Saraiya

Executive Director

Member

13-08-2019

5

6

7

8

9

10

Note: Please enter DIN. After entering DIN, Name of Committee members and Category 1 of Directors shall be prefilled automatically

Nomination and remuneration committee

Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN Number

Name of Committee members

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Date of Appointment

Date of Cessation

Remarks

1

00408742

Samarendra Nath Roy

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Chairperson

25-07-2018

2

00028012

Krishna Murari Poddar

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Member

25-07-2018

3

03149138

Avantika Gupta

Non-Executive - Non Independent Director

Member

13-08-2019

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Note: Please enter DIN. After entering DIN, Name of Committee members and Category 1 of Directors shall be prefilled automatically

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Whether the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Disclaimer

Techno Electric and Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 07:24:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
