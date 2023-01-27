Techno Electric & Engineering : Compliance Report 31-12-2022

Please enable the Macros (if disabled) as per instructions given in manual, so that all the functionalities of Excel Utility works fine. Please first go through Enable Macro - Manual attached with zip file.

Make sure that you have downloaded the Chrome Browser to view report generated from Excel utility

Make sure that you have downloaded the latest Excel Utility from BSE Website to your local system.

The system should have a file compression software to unzip excel utility file.

The version of Microsoft Excel in your system should be Microsoft Office Excel 2007 and above.

XBRL filling consists of two processes. Firstly generation of XBRL/XML file and upload of generated XBRL/XML file to BSE Listing Center Website (www.listing.bseindia.com) .

The excel utility can be used for creating the XBRL/XML file for efiling of Corporate Governance Report

Fill up the data in excel utility

4. Import XBRL file

1. Now you can import and view previously generated XBRL files by clicking Import XBRL button on Genenral information sheet.

5. Steps for Filing Corporate Governance Report

Fill up the data: Navigate to each field of every section in the sheet to provide applicable data in correct format. (Formats will get reflected while filling data.) Use paste special command to paste data from other sheet.

Validating Sheets: Click on the ''Validate" button to ensure that the sheet has been properly filled and also data has been furnished in proper format. If there are some errors on the sheet, excel utility will prompt you about the same.

Validate All Sheets: Click on the ''Home" button. And then click on "Validate All Sheet" button to ensure that all sheets has been properly filled and validated successfully. If there are some errors on the sheet, excel utility will prompt you about the same and stop validation at the same time. After correction, once again follow the same procedure to validate all sheets.

Excel Utility will not allow you to generate XBRL/XML until you rectify all errors.

IV. Generate XML : Excel Utility will not allow you to generate XBRL/XML unless successful validation of all sheet is completed. Now click on 'Generate XML'' to generate XBRL/XML file.

Save the XBRL/XML file in your desired folder in local system.

V. Generate Report : Excel Utility will allow you to generate Report. Now click on 'Generate Report'' to generate html report.

Save the HTML Report file in your desired folder in local system.

To view HTML Report open "Chrome Web Browser" .

To print report in PDF Format, Click on print button and save as PDF.

VI. Upload XML file to BSE Listing Center: For uploading the XBRL/XML file generated through Utility, login to BSE Listing Center and upload generated xml file. On Upload screen provide the required information and browse to select XML file and submit the XML.

