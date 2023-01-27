Techno Electric & Engineering : Compliance Report 31-12-2022
01/27/2023 | 02:25am EST
Home
Validate
Import XML
General information about company
Scrip code
NSE Symbol
MSEI Symbol
ISIN
Name of the entity
Date of start of financial year
Date of end of financial year
Reporting Quarter
Date of Report
Risk management committee
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
542141
TECHNOE
NOTLISTED
INE285K01026
Techno Electric & Engineering Company
Limited
01-04-2022
31-03-2023
Quarterly
31-12-2022
Applicable
Top 500 listed entities
Enter the quarter
ended date only
Prev
Next
Home
Validate
0
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Add Notes2
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
No
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
No
Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013
No of Directorship
No of Independent
Number of memberships in
No of post of Chairperson in
Directorship in
Whether special resolution
in listed entities
Audit/ Stakeholder
Audit/ Stakeholder
Title
Tenure of
listed entities
Whether the director is
passed?
Date of passing special
Date of Re-
Date of
including this listed
Committee(s) including this
Committee held in listed
Notes for not providing
Notes for not providing
Sr
(Mr /
Name of the Director
PAN
DIN
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of directors
Category 3 of directors
Date of Birth
Start Date of disqualification
End Date of disqualification
Details of disqualification
Current status
Initial Date of appointment
director (in
including this listed
disqualified?
[Refer Reg. 17(1A) of Listing
resolution
appointment
cessation
entity (Refer
listed entity (Refer
entities including this listed
PAN
DIN
Ms)
months)
entity (Refer
Regulations]
Regulation 17A of
Regulation 26(1) of Listing
entity (Refer Regulation
Regulation 17A(1) of
Listing Regulations)
Regulations)
26(1) of Listing Regulations)
Listing Regulations
Add
Delete
1
Mr
Padam Prakash Gupta
AEAPG8181L
00055954
Executive Director
Chairperson
MD
21-09-1949
No
Active
NA
25-07-2018
10-08-2018
53
1
0
0
0
Vasudevan Kotivenkatesan
ABSPV6952H
Non-Executive - Independent
2
Mr
00018023
Director
Not Applicable
12-07-1939
No
Active
Yes
28-09-2019
25-07-2018
29-09-2018
53
1
1
0
2
Krishna Murari Poddar
AGBPP6107C
Non-Executive - Independent
3
Mr
00028012
Director
Not Applicable
20-06-1945
No
Active
Yes
28-09-2019
25-07-2018
29-09-2018
53
2
1
0
0
Samarendra Nath Roy
ADOPR1074N
Non-Executive - Independent
4
Mr
00408742
Director
Not Applicable
21-06-1943
No
Active
Yes
28-09-2019
18-11-2009
29-09-2018
161
2
2
2
1
Ankit Saraiya
AIHPG2533P
5
Mr
02771647
Executive Director
Not Applicable
14-02-1986
No
Active
NA
02-04-2012
02-04-2022
129
1
0
1
0
Avantika Gupta
AKRPG6298B
Non-Executive - Non
6
Ms
03149138
Independent Director
Not Applicable
11-04-1990
No
Active
NA
25-03-2015
26-09-2022
93
3
0
3
0
AASPR6471Q
Non-Executive - Independent
7
Mr
Kadenja Krishna Rai
00629937
Director
Not Applicable
04-06-1944
No
Active
Yes
28-09-2019
28-09-2019
28-09-2019
53
1
1
1
0
Non-Executive - Independent
8
Ms
Dipali Khanna
ADBPK0704H
03395440
Director
Not Applicable
23-10-1952
No
Active
Yes
30-09-2020
30-09-2019
30-09-2020
39
2
2
1
0
Prev
Next
Home Validate
Annexure 1
II. Composition of Committees
Disclosure of notes on composition of committees explanatory
Add Notes
Note: Please enter DIN. After entering DIN, Name of Committee members and Category 1 of Directors shall be prefilled automatically
For this quarter kindly note the following points:
Date of Appointment and Date of Cessation (if applicable) must be mandatorily filled for every Committee.
Date of Appointment can be any day upto September 30, 2022.
Date of Cessation must be for the current quarter only, i.e. July 1,2022 to September 30,2022
Audit Committee Details
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN Number
Name of Committee members
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of directors
Date of Appointment
Date of Cessation
Remarks
1
00018023
Vasudevan Kotivenkatesan
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Chairperson
25-07-2018
2
00408742
Samarendra Nath Roy
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Member
25-07-2018
3
00629937
Kadenja Krishna Rai
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Member
13-11-2019
4
02771647
Ankit Saraiya
Executive Director
Member
13-08-2019
5
6
7
8
9
10
Note: Please enter DIN. After entering DIN, Name of Committee members and Category 1 of Directors shall be prefilled automatically
Nomination and remuneration committee
Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN Number
Name of Committee members
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of directors
Date of Appointment
Date of Cessation
Remarks
1
00408742
Samarendra Nath Roy
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Chairperson
25-07-2018
2
00028012
Krishna Murari Poddar
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Member
25-07-2018
3
03149138
Avantika Gupta
Non-Executive - Non Independent Director
Member
13-08-2019
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Note: Please enter DIN. After entering DIN, Name of Committee members and Category 1 of Directors shall be prefilled automatically
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Whether the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
