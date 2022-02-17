Techno Electric & Engineering : Conference Call FY22 Q3
02/17/2022 | 02:14am EST
"Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited
Q3 FY'22 Earnings Conference Call"
February 15, 2022
ANALYST: MR. KAMLESH KOTAK FROM ASIAN MARKETS SECURITIES MANAGEMENT: MR. P.P. GUPTA, MANAGING DIRECTOR - TECHNO
ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED
MR. ANKIT SARAIYA, DIRECTOR - TECHNO ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited
February 15, 2022
Moderator: Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the 3Q FY22 Earnings Conference Call of Techno Electric & Engineering Limited, hosted by Asian Market Securities Limited.
This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ from such expectations, projections et cetera, whether expressed or implied. Participants are requested to exercise caution while referring to such statements and remarks.
As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen only mode. And there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing '*' then '0' on your touchtone phone. Please note, that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kamlesh Kotak from Asian Market Securities. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Kamlesh Kotak: Thanks, Rutuja. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Asian Markets, we welcome you all to the 3Q FY22 earnings conference call of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited. We have pleasure to invite Mr. P.P. Gupta, Managing Director; and Mr. Ankit Saraiya, Director representing the company.
I request Mr. P.P. Guptaji to take us through an overview of the quarterly results, and then we shall begin the Q&A session. Over to you, Guptaji. Thank you.
Gupta: Thank you, Kamlesh. Very good afternoon to all of you, and welcome to discuss our financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Anything said on this call, which reflects our outlook for the future or that could be construed as a forward-looking statement must be reviewed in conjunction with the risk that the company faces and the challenges posed by the industry.
Let me quickly highlight our performance firstly for the very quarter and then for 9 months period ending December 31. The total revenue for this quarter is at INR 3 billion plus, it is up by 22.5% year-on-year and around 11% quarter-on-quarter. The more significant part is the EPC side, where revenue is up to INR 3 billion and year-on-year is 46% and
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited
February 15, 2022
32% quarter-on-quarter. Revenue from wind segment stands at meager INR 6.92 crore only this quarter.
This revenue is lower for two reasons. Firstly, the wind was poor in this third quarter, and we realized more wind in the second quarter this side, compared to last year. And also, we, last year had obtained a favorable APTEL order giving us entitlement of tariff charge of INR 0.975 per unit of the billed for the years '19-'20 and '20-'21. So that amount was about INR 36 crore, which is part of the comparative number of the previous year.
EBITDA for the company stands at INR 42.6 crore for this quarter compared to INR 77.5 crore in the same period last year. But if we take away these onetime previous period income of INR 35 crore, it will be around INR 41.6 crore. So -- but revenue realized is INR 42.6 crore compared to INR 41.6 crore last year. The operating profit for the EPC segment this quarter stands at INR 40.26 crore compared to INR 36.5 crore last year.
We experienced EBITDA margin mainly due to high commodity price cycle as all of you know and higher overseas container freights. So, it was a challenging decision whether we should execute more or defer the execution. But our goal was to grow it up and whatever depreciation marginally we have experienced in EBITDA, all the L2 networks of these projects are under revision with the project -- and we'll be entitled for PV reimbursement down a quarter or two for quarters calls. So, we have seen this INR 3 billion turnover almost after 7 to 8 quarters, and we are confident moving forward that this should be maintained.
The other income is again INR 120 crore compared to INR 11 crore. This includes income out of the sale of our shareholding in a company, in a JV company Kalpataru for our Northeast project, and the gain is about INR 110 crore in this quarter. The profit before tax is at INR 151 crore compared to INR 75 crore last year, and it is up by around 100% because of this other income. The PAT for the quarter is at INR 116.78 crore compared to last year INR 64 crore, up by 82%. The EPS for this quarter is at 10.36.
In the 9 months, we have seen a total revenue of INR 766 crore, up by 13.6% year-on-year, and the revenue from EPC is at around INR 700 crore, up by around 20% year-on-year. The revenue from wind segment is at INR 82 crore compared to INR 98 crore last year. It is mainly because of the onetime gain of INR 35 crore due to APTEL orders. EBITDA for the company stands at around INR 220 crore versus INR 197 crore last year, up by 11%. This is after adjusting onetime revenue of wind segment last year.
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited
February 15, 2022
The operating profit for the EPC segment is at INR 113.56 crore compared to INR 111.5 crore last year. The operating margin is at 16.6% in the EPC segment. In the wind segment, it is at 85% approximately. The other income is at INR 147 crore compared to INR 75 crore year- on-year. Even last year also, the other income had included a profit of about INR 50 crore by divesting the ownership in our Haryana project.
Profit before tax for 9 months is at INR 295 crore compared to INR 235 crore, and is up by 25%. And profit after tax is at INR 226 crore compared to INR 195 crore last year. The EPS is at 25.28. The current investment value that is cash and cash equivalents is at around INR 1,200 crore, that is almost INR 100 per share. We have received various orders in these last 9 months every I think about INR 600 crore. We are placed L1 in 2 FGD orders about INR 1,600 crore and one transmission asset of 765 kV for INR 250 crore. We hope to complete this -- this will be converted into orders in this month or fairly latest by March.
The unexecuted order book as on date is about INR 1,600 crore with us. This will give us a visibility of order book of more than INR 3,500 crore as of today. If no other business is booked in the last quarter, then you may say it will be around INR 3,000 crore plus as committed in various other quarters' calls.
As committed in last quarter, we will be recovering our performance of last year and shall be executing at least 50% of the unexecuted order backlog carried over the years and similarly for the years going forward. We expect large business out of FGD segment, AMI segment and data centers. The above order book, unexecuted order book does not include any business from data centers as of now.
In the coming years, basically, I will say, we see a strong power sector reforms and we will focus on efficiency, reliability and cost and cost of power and stresses on overall improvement in the financial health of the network. The power sector will continue to focus on renewable power related transmission infrastructure as green corridors. We see that the government has set a target of 500 gigawatt of renewable power by 2030. And similarly, yes, we also like to share that we are seeing how the business shifting from power to energy. That's a very significant change. You can also observe from the very Budget announced now that government has given infrastructure status to two businesses, data centers and energy storage solutions, both of which we would like to be part of -- this segment. This was long awaited one of the records achieved now.
The FGD sector coming to now, I'm going segment wise. First is the FGD segment. The FGD segment will continue to be in focus for the next 5 years. As per the notification of Government of India, all coal-
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited
February 15, 2022
fired thermal power plants need to limit their sulfur emission as notified by the Pollution Department by December '24 as of now. But there is a considerable progress with CPSU in ordering the projects for implementation of distillation solutions. But now the chain is being followed by SEBs and private sector thereafter. We are already L1 in around INR 16 billion business in this in 2 tenders, as communicated earlier and this level of business will continue on a yearly basis for the next 3, 4 years, as 80 gigawatt is yet to be ordered and fitted by the solutions by various SEBs and private sector.
Coming to transmission segment, we expect that there will be status quo in transmission side. It will be lifted during acquisition of renewable power, mainly through the green corridors. The TBCB bidding of 66 gigawatt out of 175 gigawatt is already tendered out. Tendering for the last lot of 60 gigawatt has started now. The two jobs which we booked last year, as discussed with you for seekers, but we could not acquire the land. So that job has spilled over to this year as well as we booked ne job of Lucknow for which the execution permission will be available after the elections reviewed. So, both these jobs will be part of it.
And additionally, we have got an order for Sterlite for soft project and Assam and Meghalaya project. We'll also be now, we stand qualified overall by virtue of EPC background under new rules of the green coordinators and we'll also be selectively participating in this project of our own all in partnership.
The Union Budget further allocates INR 3,00,000 crore in power distribution to be released over 5 years based on financial performance and viability demonstration by DISCOMs. We believe this will be very good high-end solution requirements by DISCOMs and use by -- will be part of this segment. We are seeing good interest from the large investors, InvIT funds to participate in the TBCB bid by making the company a significant partner, which will enhance our access to capital and will also help us in bidding for more projects.
Distribution. On the distribution side, we see a lot of activity happening, particularly in the AMI segment. Our project is at the peak now in execution for J&K where we have already supplied around 50,000 meters and we intend completing all the supplies by June end and completing the project during the -- the main aim of the government in all this is to contain losses so that these costs are able to achieve better efficiency and financial health. We had mentioned earlier that we will further be taking interest in 6,00,000 meters of J&K where we have a presence, which is presently tendering.
Apart from this, there are readings in media that government is utilizing this opportunity also as reforming this sector while dealing with the
