Techno Electric & Engineering : Conference Call FY22 Q3

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited

February 15, 2022

The operating profit for the EPC segment is at INR 113.56 crore compared to INR 111.5 crore last year. The operating margin is at 16.6% in the EPC segment. In the wind segment, it is at 85% approximately. The other income is at INR 147 crore compared to INR 75 crore year- on-year. Even last year also, the other income had included a profit of about INR 50 crore by divesting the ownership in our Haryana project.

Profit before tax for 9 months is at INR 295 crore compared to INR 235 crore, and is up by 25%. And profit after tax is at INR 226 crore compared to INR 195 crore last year. The EPS is at 25.28. The current investment value that is cash and cash equivalents is at around INR 1,200 crore, that is almost INR 100 per share. We have received various orders in these last 9 months every I think about INR 600 crore. We are placed L1 in 2 FGD orders about INR 1,600 crore and one transmission asset of 765 kV for INR 250 crore. We hope to complete this -- this will be converted into orders in this month or fairly latest by March.

The unexecuted order book as on date is about INR 1,600 crore with us. This will give us a visibility of order book of more than INR 3,500 crore as of today. If no other business is booked in the last quarter, then you may say it will be around INR 3,000 crore plus as committed in various other quarters' calls.

As committed in last quarter, we will be recovering our performance of last year and shall be executing at least 50% of the unexecuted order backlog carried over the years and similarly for the years going forward. We expect large business out of FGD segment, AMI segment and data centers. The above order book, unexecuted order book does not include any business from data centers as of now.

In the coming years, basically, I will say, we see a strong power sector reforms and we will focus on efficiency, reliability and cost and cost of power and stresses on overall improvement in the financial health of the network. The power sector will continue to focus on renewable power related transmission infrastructure as green corridors. We see that the government has set a target of 500 gigawatt of renewable power by 2030. And similarly, yes, we also like to share that we are seeing how the business shifting from power to energy. That's a very significant change. You can also observe from the very Budget announced now that government has given infrastructure status to two businesses, data centers and energy storage solutions, both of which we would like to be part of -- this segment. This was long awaited one of the records achieved now.

The FGD sector coming to now, I'm going segment wise. First is the FGD segment. The FGD segment will continue to be in focus for the next 5 years. As per the notification of Government of India, all coal-