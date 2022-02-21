Log in
    TECHNOE   INE285K01026

TECHNO ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED

(TECHNOE)
Techno Electric & Engineering : Investor Presentation 2021-22 Q3

02/21/2022 | 12:01am EST
A N I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N

Quarter Ended December, 2021

» Corporate Overview

03

»

Business Segment Review

17

»

Financial Review

38

POWERING

VALUE CREATION

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited (TEECL)

is among India's largest in power-infrastructure companies. It is one of the most attractive proxies of India's power sector, headquartered in Kolkata.

40+ Years

400+ Projects

25+ Years

400 Professionals

of rich experience in the

completed since

of average experience of

in team (engineering,

power sector EPC

inception

core engineering team

commercial, graduates

and postgraduates)

AA Long Term

A1+ Short Term

BSE, NSE

listed

COMPANY OVERVIEW

BUSINESS SEGMENT REVIEW

FINANCIAL REVIEW

PROGRESSING

WITH CONFIDENCE

»

EPC

»

Generation

» Design to

»

Asset Ownership

»

Transmission

Commissioning

Handover to

»

Operations and

»

Distribution

Maintenance

Maintenance

»

Industrial

Operation

Management

  • TEECL is divesting its renewable energy assets to concentrate more on its core businesses of EPC and Transmission Asset Ownership. Alternatively, TEECL may use the asset for powering the Data Centre at Chennai

COMPANY OVERVIEW

BUSINESS SEGMENT REVIEW

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Disclaimer

Techno Electric and Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 05:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 886 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2022 2 783 M 37,3 M 37,3 M
Net cash 2022 8 372 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 1,92%
Capitalization 28 584 M 383 M 383 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 374
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart TECHNO ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNO ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 259,85 INR
Average target price 378,60 INR
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Padam Prakash Gupta Managing Director & Director
Sujoy Ray Group President
Pradeep Kumar Lohia Chief Financial Officer
Niranjan Brahma Secretary & Compliance Officer
Samarendra Nath Roy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNO ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED8.02%383
VINCI8.69%64 827
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.00%36 471
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-0.58%35 455
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED15.37%24 222
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED17.45%23 155