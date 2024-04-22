XBRL Excel Utility

  1. Overview
  2. Before you begin
  3. Index
  4. Steps for Filing Corporate Governance Report
  5. Fill up the data in excel utility

1. Overview

The excel utility can be used for creating the XBRL/XML file for efiling of Corporate Governance Report

XBRL filling consists of two processes. Firstly generation of XBRL/XML file and upload of generated XBRL/XML file to BSE Listing Center Website (www.listing.bseindia.com) .

  1. 2. Before you begin

  2. The version of Microsoft Excel in your system should be Microsoft Office Excel 2007 and above.
  3. The system should have a file compression software to unzip excel utility file.
  4. Make sure that you have downloaded the latest Excel Utility from BSE Website to your local system.
  5. Make sure that you have downloaded the Chrome Browser to view report generated from Excel utility
  6. Please enable the Macros (if disabled) as per instructions given in manual, so that all the functionalities of Excel Utility works fine. Please first go through Enable Macro - Manual attached with zip file.
    3. Index

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

Details of general information about company

General Info

Composition of BOD

Annexure I - Composition of BOD

Composition of Committee

Annexure I - Composition of Committee

Meeting of BOD

Annexure I - Meeting of BOD

Meeting of Committees

Annexure I - Meeting of Committees

Related Party Transaction

Annexure I - Related Party Transaction

Affirmation

Annexure I - Affirmation

Website

Annexure II - Website

Annual Affirmation

Annexure II - Annual Affirmation

Annual Affirmation Continue

Annexure II -Annual Affirmation Continue

Annexure III

Annexure III

Annexure III Affirmations

Half yearly Affirmations

Additional Half yearly Disclosure

Additional Half Yearly Disc

Details of Cyber security incidence

Cyber security incidence

Signatory Details

Signatory Details

  • 5. Steps for Filing Corporate Governance Report

    I. Fill up the data: Navigate to each field of every section in the sheet to provide applicable data in correct format. (Formats will get reflected while filling data.)

  • Use paste special command to paste data from other sheet.
  1. Validating Sheets: Click on the ''Validate" button to ensure that the sheet has been properly filled and also data has been furnished in proper format. If there are some errors on the sheet, excel utility will prompt you about the same.
  1. Validate All Sheets: Click on the ''Home" button. And then click on "Validate All Sheet" button to ensure that all sheets has been properly filled and validated successfully. If there are some errors on the sheet, excel utility will prompt you about the same and stop validation at the same time. After correction, once again follow the same procedure to validate all sheets.

Excel Utility will not allow you to generate XBRL/XML until you rectify all errors.

IV. Generate XML : Excel Utility will not allow you to generate XBRL/XML unless successful validation of all sheet is completed. Now click on 'Generate XML'' to generate XBRL/XML file.

  • Save the XBRL/XML file in your desired folder in local system.

V. Generate Report : Excel Utility will allow you to generate Report. Now click on 'Generate Report'' to generate html report.

  • Save the HTML Report file in your desired folder in local system.
  • To view HTML Report open "Chrome Web Browser" .
  • To print report in PDF Format, Click on print button and save as PDF.

VI. Upload XML file to BSE Listing Center: For uploading the XBRL/XML file generated through Utility, login to BSE Listing Center and upload generated xml file. On Upload screen provide the required information and browse to select XML file and submit the XML.

6. Fill up the data in excel utility

  1. Cells with red fonts indicate mandatory fields.
  2. If mandatory field is left empty, then Utility will not allow you to proceed further for generating XML.
  3. You are not allowed to enter data in the Grey Cells.
  4. If fields are not applicable to your company then leave it blank. Do not insert Zero unless it is a mandatory field.
  5. Data provided must be in correct format, otherwise Utility will not allow you to proceed further for generating XML.
  6. Select data from "Dropdown list" wherever applicable.
  7. Adding Notes: Click on "Add Notes" button to add notes

Home Validate

General information about company

Scrip code

NSE Symbol

MSEI Symbol

ISIN

Name of the entity

Date of start of financial year

Date of end of financial year

Reporting Quarter

Date of Report

Risk management committee

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

542141

TECHNOE

NOTLISTED

INE285K01026

Techno Electric and Engineering Company

Limited

01-04-2023

31-03-2024

Yearly

31-03-2024

Applicable

Top 1000 listed entities

Enter the quarter

ended date only

Prev

Next

Home

Validate

0

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Add Notes

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

Yes

Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013

No of Directorship in

No of Independent

Number of memberships in

No of post of Chairperson in

Whether special resolution

Directorship in listed

Title

Tenure of

listed entities

entities including

Audit/ Stakeholder

Audit/ Stakeholder

Whether the director is

passed?

Date of Re-

Date of

including this listed

Committee(s) including this

Committee held in listed

Notes for not providing

Notes for not providing

Sr

(Mr /

Name of the Director

PAN

DIN

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Category 3 of directors

Date of Birth

Start Date of disqualification

End Date of disqualification

Details of disqualification

Current status

Date of passing special resolution

Initial Date of appointment

director (in

this listed entity

Reason for Cessation

disqualified?

[Refer Reg. 17(1A) of Listing

appointment

cessation

entity (Refer

listed entity (Refer

entities including this listed

PAN

DIN

Ms)

months)

[with reference to

Regulations]

Regulation 17A of

Regulation 26(1) of Listing

entity (Refer Regulation

proviso to regulation

Listing Regulations)

Regulations)

26(1) of Listing Regulations)

17A(1) & 17A(2)]

Add

Delete

1

Mr

Padam Prakash Gupta

AEAPG8181L

00055954

Executive Director

Chairperson

MD

21-09-1949

No

Active

NA

25-07-2018

26-09-2023

60.00

1

0

0

0

Krishna Murari Poddar

AGBPP6107C

Non-Executive - Independent

2

Mr

00028012

Director

Not Applicable

20-06-1945

No

Active

Yes

26-09-2023

25-07-2018

26-09-2023

60.00

2

1

0

0

Samarendra Nath Roy

ADOPR1074N

Non-Executive - Independent

3

Mr

00408742

Director

Not Applicable

21-06-1943

No

Active

Yes

26-09-2023

18-11-2009

26-09-2023

60.00

2

2

2

1

Ankit Saraiya

AIHPG2533P

4

Mr

02771647

Executive Director

Not Applicable

14-02-1986

No

Active

NA

02-04-2012

02-04-2022

60.00

1

0

1

0

Avantika Gupta

AKRPG6298B

Non-Executive - Non Independent

5

Ms

03149138

Director

Not Applicable

11-04-1990

No

Active

NA

25-03-2015

26-09-2023

12.00

3

0

3

0

AASPR6471Q

Non-Executive - Independent

6

Mr

Kadenja Krishna Rai

00629937

Director

Not Applicable

04-06-1944

No

Active

Yes

26-09-2023

28-09-2019

26-09-2023

24.00

1

1

1

1

Non-Executive - Independent

7

Ms

Dipali Khanna

ADBPK0704H

03395440

Director

Not Applicable

23-10-1952

No

Active

Yes

26-09-2023

30-09-2019

26-09-2023

60.00

2

2

1

0

Non-Executive - Independent

8

Mr

Anjan Dasgupta

ADTPD1506G

08064739

Director

Not Applicable

14-08-1953

No

Active

Yes

26-09-2023

14-08-2023

26-09-2023

60.00

2

2

2

1

Shailesh Kumar Mishra

ABAPM0015C

Non-Executive - Independent

9

Mr

08068256

Director

Not Applicable

28-07-1964

No

Active

NA

10-11-2023

10-11-2023

60.00

1

1

0

0

Non-Executive - Non Independent

1

10

Mr

James Raymond Trout

ZZZZZ9999Z

10566465

Director

Not Applicable

06-03-1963

No

Active

NA

29-03-2024

29-03-2024

12.00

0

1

0

0

Prev

Next

Home Validate

Annexure 1

II. Composition of Committees

Disclosure of notes on composition of committees explanatory

Add Notes

Note: Please enter DIN. After entering DIN, Name of Committee members and Category 1 of Directors shall be prefilled automatically

For this quarter kindly note the following points:

  1. Date of Appointment and Date of Cessation (if applicable) must be mandatorily filled for every Committee.
  2. Date of Appointment can be any day upto September 30, 2022.
  3. Date of Cessation must be for the current quarter only, i.e. July 1,2022 to September 30,2022

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN Number

Name of Committee members

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Date of Appointment

Date of Cessation

Remarks

1

00629937

Kadenja Krishna Rai

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Chairperson

10-11-2023

2

00408742

Samarendra Nath Roy

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Member

25-07-2018

3

02771647

Ankit Saraiya

Executive Director

Member

13-08-2019

4

08064739

Anjan Dasgupta

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Member

10-11-2023

5

6

7

8

9

10

Note: Please enter DIN. After entering DIN, Name of Committee members and Category 1 of Directors shall be prefilled automatically

Nomination and remuneration committee

Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN Number

Name of Committee members

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Date of Appointment

Date of Cessation

Remarks

1

00408742

Samarendra Nath Roy

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Chairperson

25-07-2018

2

03149138

Avantika Gupta

Non-Executive - Non Independent Director

Member

25-07-2018

3

00028012

Krishna Murari Poddar

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Member

13-08-2019

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Note: Please enter DIN. After entering DIN, Name of Committee members and Category 1 of Directors shall be prefilled automatically

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Whether the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN Number

Name of Committee members

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Date of Appointment

Date of Cessation

Remarks

1

08064739

Anjan Dasgupta

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Chairperson

10-11-2023

2

02771647

Ankit Saraiya

Executive Director

Member

25-07-2018

3

03149138

Avantika Gupta

Non-Executive - Non Independent Director

Member

25-07-2018

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Risk Management Committee

Whether the Risk Management Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN Number

Name of Committee members

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Date of Appointment

Date of Cessation

Remarks

1

00055954

Padam Prakash Gupta

Executive Director

Chairperson

25-07-2018

2

00408742

Samarendra Nath Roy

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Member

25-07-2018

3

02771647

Ankit Saraiya

Executive Director

Member

25-07-2018

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Note: Please enter DIN. After entering DIN, Name of Committee members and Category 1 of Directors shall be prefilled automatically

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Whether the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN Number

Name of Committee members

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Date of Appointment

Date of Cessation

Remarks

1

00028012

Krishna Murari Poddar

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Chairperson

25-07-2018

2

00408742

Samarendra Nath Roy

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Member

25-07-2018

3

03149138

Avantika Gupta

Non-Executive - Non Independent Director

Member

25-07-2018

4

03395440

Dipali Khanna

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Member

21-03-2022

5

6

7

8

9

10

Other Committee

Sr

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

DIN Number

Name of Committee members

Name of other committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Remarks

Prev

Next

Home Validate

Annexure 1

  1. Meeting of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on meeting of board of directors explanatory

Add Notes

Maximum gap between

Whether

Number of Directors present*

No. of Independent

Date(s) of meeting (Enter dates of Previous quarter

Notes for not

requirement of

Total Number of Directors as

Sr

any two consecutive (in

(All directors including

Directors attending the

and Current quarter in chronological order)

number of days)

providing Date

Quorum met

on date of the meeting

Independent Director)

meeting*

(Yes/No)

Add

Delete

1

10-11-2023

Yes

9

7

2

13-02-2024

94

Yes

9

7

3

29-03-2024

44

Yes

10

9

Prev

4

5

6

Next

* to be filled in only for the current quarter meetings

Home Validate

Annexure 1

IV.

Meeting of Committees

Disclosure of notes on meeting of committees explanatory

Add Notes

Date(s) of meeting (Enter

Maximum gap

Total Number of Directors in

Number of Directors Present

No. of members attending

Sr

Name of Committee

dates of Previous quarter

between any two

Name of other committee

Reson for not

Whether requirement of

No. of Independent Directors

and Current quarter in

consecutive (in

providing date

Quorum met (Yes/No)

the Committee as on date of

(All Directors including

attending the meeting*

the meeting (other than

the meeting

Independent Director)

Board of Directors)

chronological order)

number of days)

Add

Delete

1

Audit Committee

10-11-2023

Yes

4

3

3

3

2

Audit Committee

13-02-2024

94

Yes

4

3

3

3

Nomination and remuneration

3

committee

02-11-2023

Yes

3

3

2

1

Nomination and remuneration

4

committee

28-03-2024

Yes

3

3

2

1

5

Risk Management Committee

01-03-2024

Yes

3

3

1

1

Corporate Social Responsibility

6

Committee

21-11-2023

Yes

4

3

2

1

Corporate Social Responsibility

7

Committee

27-03-2024

126

Yes

4

3

2

1

Stakeholders Relationship

8

Committee

12-01-2024

Yes

3

3

1

1

Prev

Next

* to be filled in only for the current quarter meetings

Home Validate

Details of Cyber security incidence

Whether as per Regulation 27(2)(ba) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 there

has been cyber security incidents or breaches or loss of data or documents

No

during the quarter

Other details of cyber security incidence or breaches or loss of data event

Add Notes

Number of cyber security incidence or breaches or loss of data event

occurred during the quarter

Sr.

Date of the event

Brief details of the event

Home

Validate

Annexure 1

V.

Related Party Transactions

Sr

Subject

Compliance status

If status is "No" details of non-compliance may be

(Yes/No/NA)

given here.

1

Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained

Yes

2

Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT

NA

3

Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have been reviewed by Audit Committee

Yes

Disclosure of notes on related party transactions

Add Notes

Disclosure of notes of material transaction with related party

Add Notes

Prev

Next

Home

Validate

Annexure 1

VI.

Affirmations

Sr

Subject

Compliance status (Yes/No)

1

The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015

Yes

2

The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015

Yes

a. Audit Committee

3

The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Yes

b. Nomination & remuneration committee

4

The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Yes

c. Stakeholders relationship committee

5

The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Yes

d. Risk management committee (applicable to the top 1000 listed entities)

6

The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and

Yes

disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.

7

The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing

Yes

obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.

8

This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors.

Yes

9

Any comments/observations/advice of Board of Directors may be mentioned here:

Add Notes

PrevNext

Annexure 1

Sr

Subject

Compliance status

1

Name of signatory

Niranjan Brahma

2

Designation

Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Techno Electric and Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2024 07:11:07 UTC.