XBRL Excel Utility
- Overview
- Before you begin
- Index
- Steps for Filing Corporate Governance Report
- Fill up the data in excel utility
1. Overview
The excel utility can be used for creating the XBRL/XML file for efiling of Corporate Governance Report
XBRL filling consists of two processes. Firstly generation of XBRL/XML file and upload of generated XBRL/XML file to BSE Listing Center Website (www.listing.bseindia.com) .
2. Before you begin
- The version of Microsoft Excel in your system should be Microsoft Office Excel 2007 and above.
- The system should have a file compression software to unzip excel utility file.
- Make sure that you have downloaded the latest Excel Utility from BSE Website to your local system.
- Make sure that you have downloaded the Chrome Browser to view report generated from Excel utility
-
Please enable the Macros (if disabled) as per instructions given in manual, so that all the functionalities of Excel Utility works fine. Please first go through Enable Macro - Manual attached with zip file.
3. Index
Details of general information about company
General Info
Composition of BOD
Annexure I - Composition of BOD
Composition of Committee
Annexure I - Composition of Committee
Meeting of BOD
Annexure I - Meeting of BOD
Meeting of Committees
Annexure I - Meeting of Committees
Related Party Transaction
Annexure I - Related Party Transaction
Affirmation
Annexure I - Affirmation
Website
Annexure II - Website
Annual Affirmation
Annexure II - Annual Affirmation
Annual Affirmation Continue
Annexure II -Annual Affirmation Continue
Annexure III
Annexure III
Annexure III Affirmations
Half yearly Affirmations
Additional Half yearly Disclosure
Additional Half Yearly Disc
Details of Cyber security incidence
Cyber security incidence
Signatory Details
Signatory Details
5. Steps for Filing Corporate Governance Report
I. Fill up the data: Navigate to each field of every section in the sheet to provide applicable data in correct format. (Formats will get reflected while filling data.)
- Use paste special command to paste data from other sheet.
- Validating Sheets: Click on the ''Validate" button to ensure that the sheet has been properly filled and also data has been furnished in proper format. If there are some errors on the sheet, excel utility will prompt you about the same.
- Validate All Sheets: Click on the ''Home" button. And then click on "Validate All Sheet" button to ensure that all sheets has been properly filled and validated successfully. If there are some errors on the sheet, excel utility will prompt you about the same and stop validation at the same time. After correction, once again follow the same procedure to validate all sheets.
Excel Utility will not allow you to generate XBRL/XML until you rectify all errors.
IV. Generate XML : Excel Utility will not allow you to generate XBRL/XML unless successful validation of all sheet is completed. Now click on 'Generate XML'' to generate XBRL/XML file.
- Save the XBRL/XML file in your desired folder in local system.
V. Generate Report : Excel Utility will allow you to generate Report. Now click on 'Generate Report'' to generate html report.
- Save the HTML Report file in your desired folder in local system.
- To view HTML Report open "Chrome Web Browser" .
- To print report in PDF Format, Click on print button and save as PDF.
VI. Upload XML file to BSE Listing Center: For uploading the XBRL/XML file generated through Utility, login to BSE Listing Center and upload generated xml file. On Upload screen provide the required information and browse to select XML file and submit the XML.
6. Fill up the data in excel utility
- Cells with red fonts indicate mandatory fields.
- If mandatory field is left empty, then Utility will not allow you to proceed further for generating XML.
- You are not allowed to enter data in the Grey Cells.
- If fields are not applicable to your company then leave it blank. Do not insert Zero unless it is a mandatory field.
- Data provided must be in correct format, otherwise Utility will not allow you to proceed further for generating XML.
- Select data from "Dropdown list" wherever applicable.
- Adding Notes: Click on "Add Notes" button to add notes
General information about company
Scrip code
NSE Symbol
MSEI Symbol
ISIN
Name of the entity
Date of start of financial year
Date of end of financial year
Reporting Quarter
Date of Report
Risk management committee
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
542141
TECHNOE
NOTLISTED
INE285K01026
Techno Electric and Engineering Company
Limited
01-04-2023
31-03-2024
Yearly
31-03-2024
Applicable
Top 1000 listed entities
Enter the quarter
ended date only
Prev
Next
0
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Add Notes
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
Yes
Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013
No of Directorship in
No of Independent
Number of memberships in
No of post of Chairperson in
Whether special resolution
Directorship in listed
Title
Tenure of
listed entities
entities including
Audit/ Stakeholder
Audit/ Stakeholder
Whether the director is
passed?
Date of Re-
Date of
including this listed
Committee(s) including this
Committee held in listed
Notes for not providing
Notes for not providing
Sr
(Mr /
Name of the Director
PAN
DIN
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of directors
Category 3 of directors
Date of Birth
Start Date of disqualification
End Date of disqualification
Details of disqualification
Current status
Date of passing special resolution
Initial Date of appointment
director (in
this listed entity
Reason for Cessation
disqualified?
[Refer Reg. 17(1A) of Listing
appointment
cessation
entity (Refer
listed entity (Refer
entities including this listed
PAN
DIN
Ms)
months)
[with reference to
Regulations]
Regulation 17A of
Regulation 26(1) of Listing
entity (Refer Regulation
proviso to regulation
Listing Regulations)
Regulations)
26(1) of Listing Regulations)
17A(1) & 17A(2)]
Add
Delete
1
Mr
Padam Prakash Gupta
AEAPG8181L
00055954
Executive Director
Chairperson
MD
21-09-1949
No
Active
NA
25-07-2018
26-09-2023
60.00
1
0
0
0
Krishna Murari Poddar
AGBPP6107C
Non-Executive - Independent
2
Mr
00028012
Director
Not Applicable
20-06-1945
No
Active
Yes
26-09-2023
25-07-2018
26-09-2023
60.00
2
1
0
0
Samarendra Nath Roy
ADOPR1074N
Non-Executive - Independent
3
Mr
00408742
Director
Not Applicable
21-06-1943
No
Active
Yes
26-09-2023
18-11-2009
26-09-2023
60.00
2
2
2
1
Ankit Saraiya
AIHPG2533P
4
Mr
02771647
Executive Director
Not Applicable
14-02-1986
No
Active
NA
02-04-2012
02-04-2022
60.00
1
0
1
0
Avantika Gupta
AKRPG6298B
Non-Executive - Non Independent
5
Ms
03149138
Director
Not Applicable
11-04-1990
No
Active
NA
25-03-2015
26-09-2023
12.00
3
0
3
0
AASPR6471Q
Non-Executive - Independent
6
Mr
Kadenja Krishna Rai
00629937
Director
Not Applicable
04-06-1944
No
Active
Yes
26-09-2023
28-09-2019
26-09-2023
24.00
1
1
1
1
Non-Executive - Independent
7
Ms
Dipali Khanna
ADBPK0704H
03395440
Director
Not Applicable
23-10-1952
No
Active
Yes
26-09-2023
30-09-2019
26-09-2023
60.00
2
2
1
0
Non-Executive - Independent
8
Mr
Anjan Dasgupta
ADTPD1506G
08064739
Director
Not Applicable
14-08-1953
No
Active
Yes
26-09-2023
14-08-2023
26-09-2023
60.00
2
2
2
1
Shailesh Kumar Mishra
ABAPM0015C
Non-Executive - Independent
9
Mr
08068256
Director
Not Applicable
28-07-1964
No
Active
NA
10-11-2023
10-11-2023
60.00
1
1
0
0
Non-Executive - Non Independent
1
10
Mr
James Raymond Trout
ZZZZZ9999Z
10566465
Director
Not Applicable
06-03-1963
No
Active
NA
29-03-2024
29-03-2024
12.00
0
1
0
0
Home Validate
Annexure 1
II. Composition of Committees
Disclosure of notes on composition of committees explanatory
Add Notes
Note: Please enter DIN. After entering DIN, Name of Committee members and Category 1 of Directors shall be prefilled automatically
For this quarter kindly note the following points:
- Date of Appointment and Date of Cessation (if applicable) must be mandatorily filled for every Committee.
- Date of Appointment can be any day upto September 30, 2022.
- Date of Cessation must be for the current quarter only, i.e. July 1,2022 to September 30,2022
Audit Committee Details
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN Number
Name of Committee members
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of directors
Date of Appointment
Date of Cessation
Remarks
1
00629937
Kadenja Krishna Rai
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Chairperson
10-11-2023
2
00408742
Samarendra Nath Roy
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Member
25-07-2018
3
02771647
Ankit Saraiya
Executive Director
Member
13-08-2019
4
08064739
Anjan Dasgupta
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Member
10-11-2023
5
6
7
8
9
10
Note: Please enter DIN. After entering DIN, Name of Committee members and Category 1 of Directors shall be prefilled automatically
Nomination and remuneration committee
Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN Number
Name of Committee members
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of directors
Date of Appointment
Date of Cessation
Remarks
1
00408742
Samarendra Nath Roy
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Chairperson
25-07-2018
2
03149138
Avantika Gupta
Non-Executive - Non Independent Director
Member
25-07-2018
3
00028012
Krishna Murari Poddar
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Member
13-08-2019
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Note: Please enter DIN. After entering DIN, Name of Committee members and Category 1 of Directors shall be prefilled automatically
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Whether the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN Number
Name of Committee members
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of directors
Date of Appointment
Date of Cessation
Remarks
1
08064739
Anjan Dasgupta
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Chairperson
10-11-2023
2
02771647
Ankit Saraiya
Executive Director
Member
25-07-2018
3
03149138
Avantika Gupta
Non-Executive - Non Independent Director
Member
25-07-2018
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Risk Management Committee
Whether the Risk Management Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN Number
Name of Committee members
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of directors
Date of Appointment
Date of Cessation
Remarks
1
00055954
Padam Prakash Gupta
Executive Director
Chairperson
25-07-2018
2
00408742
Samarendra Nath Roy
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Member
25-07-2018
3
02771647
Ankit Saraiya
Executive Director
Member
25-07-2018
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Note: Please enter DIN. After entering DIN, Name of Committee members and Category 1 of Directors shall be prefilled automatically
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
Whether the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN Number
Name of Committee members
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of directors
Date of Appointment
Date of Cessation
Remarks
1
00028012
Krishna Murari Poddar
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Chairperson
25-07-2018
2
00408742
Samarendra Nath Roy
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Member
25-07-2018
3
03149138
Avantika Gupta
Non-Executive - Non Independent Director
Member
25-07-2018
4
03395440
Dipali Khanna
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Member
21-03-2022
5
6
7
8
9
10
Other Committee
Sr
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
DIN Number
Name of Committee members
Name of other committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of directors
Remarks
Annexure 1
- Meeting of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on meeting of board of directors explanatory
Add Notes
Maximum gap between
Whether
Number of Directors present*
No. of Independent
Date(s) of meeting (Enter dates of Previous quarter
Notes for not
requirement of
Total Number of Directors as
Sr
any two consecutive (in
(All directors including
Directors attending the
and Current quarter in chronological order)
number of days)
providing Date
Quorum met
on date of the meeting
Independent Director)
meeting*
(Yes/No)
1
10-11-2023
Yes
9
7
2
13-02-2024
94
Yes
9
7
3
29-03-2024
44
Yes
10
9
5
6
* to be filled in only for the current quarter meetings
Annexure 1
IV.
Meeting of Committees
Disclosure of notes on meeting of committees explanatory
Add Notes
Date(s) of meeting (Enter
Maximum gap
Total Number of Directors in
Number of Directors Present
No. of members attending
Sr
Name of Committee
dates of Previous quarter
between any two
Name of other committee
Reson for not
Whether requirement of
No. of Independent Directors
and Current quarter in
consecutive (in
providing date
Quorum met (Yes/No)
the Committee as on date of
(All Directors including
attending the meeting*
the meeting (other than
the meeting
Independent Director)
Board of Directors)
chronological order)
number of days)
1
Audit Committee
10-11-2023
Yes
4
3
3
3
2
Audit Committee
13-02-2024
94
Yes
4
3
3
3
Nomination and remuneration
3
committee
02-11-2023
Yes
3
3
2
1
Nomination and remuneration
4
committee
28-03-2024
Yes
3
3
2
1
5
Risk Management Committee
01-03-2024
Yes
3
3
1
1
Corporate Social Responsibility
6
Committee
21-11-2023
Yes
4
3
2
1
Corporate Social Responsibility
7
Committee
27-03-2024
126
Yes
4
3
2
1
Stakeholders Relationship
8
Committee
12-01-2024
Yes
3
3
1
1
* to be filled in only for the current quarter meetings
Home Validate
Details of Cyber security incidence
Whether as per Regulation 27(2)(ba) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 there
has been cyber security incidents or breaches or loss of data or documents
No
during the quarter
Other details of cyber security incidence or breaches or loss of data event
Add Notes
Number of cyber security incidence or breaches or loss of data event
occurred during the quarter
Sr.
Date of the event
Brief details of the event
Annexure 1
V.
Related Party Transactions
Sr
Subject
Compliance status
If status is "No" details of non-compliance may be
(Yes/No/NA)
given here.
1
Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained
Yes
2
Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT
NA
3
Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have been reviewed by Audit Committee
Yes
Disclosure of notes on related party transactions
Add Notes
Disclosure of notes of material transaction with related party
Add Notes
Annexure 1
VI.
Affirmations
Sr
Subject
Compliance status (Yes/No)
1
The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015
Yes
2
The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015
Yes
a. Audit Committee
3
The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Yes
b. Nomination & remuneration committee
4
The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Yes
c. Stakeholders relationship committee
5
The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Yes
d. Risk management committee (applicable to the top 1000 listed entities)
6
The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and
Yes
disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.
7
The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing
Yes
obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.
8
This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors.
Yes
9
Any comments/observations/advice of Board of Directors may be mentioned here:
Add Notes
Annexure 1
Sr
Subject
Compliance status
1
Name of signatory
Niranjan Brahma
2
Designation
Company Secretary and
Compliance Officer
