Techno Smart : Notice Regarding the Result and the Completion of Acquisition of Own Shares through Off Auction Own Share Repurchase Transaction (ToSTNeT 3)
June 27, 2024 at 09:29 pm EDT
2024
年６月 28 日
各
位
会社名 株式会社テクノスマート
代表者名 代表取締役社長
飯田 陽弘
(コード番号 6246 東証スタンダード )
問合せ先 取締役管理統括部長 髙橋 要
(TEL
．06 －6253 －7200)
自己株式立会外買付取引（ＴｏＳＴＮｅＴ－３）による自己株式の
取得結果及び自己株式の取得終了に関するお知らせ
当社は、昨日（
2024 年６月 27 日）にお知らせした自己株式の取得について、下記の通り買付けを行いまし たので、お知らせいたします。
なお、この度の取得をもちまして、
2024 年６月 27 日開催の取締役会決議に基づく自己株式の取得は終了い たしましたので、併せてお知らせいたします。
記
１．自己株式の取得を行った理由
経営環境の変化に対応した機動的な資本政策の一環として取得いたしました。
２．取得の内容
（１）
取 得 し た 株 式 の 種 類
当社普通株式
（２）
取 得 し た 株 式 の 総 数
850,000
株
（３）
株式の取得価額の総額
1,436,500,000
円（１株につき 1,690 円）
（４）
取
得
日
2024
年６月 28 日
（５）
取
得
方
法
東京証券取引所の自己株式立会外買付取引（ＴｏＳＴＮｅＴ－
３）による買付け
（ご参考）自己株式の取得に関する決議内容（
2024 年６月 27 日公表）
（１）
取 得 す る 株 式 の 種 類
当社普通株式
（２）
取 得 す る 株 式 の 総 数
850,000
株（上限）
（自己株式を除く発行済株式総数に対する割合
6.90％）
（３）
株式の取得価額の総額
1,436,500,000
円（上限）
以 上
Disclaimer Techno Smart Corp. published this content on
28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
28 June 2024 01:28:03 UTC.
Techno Smart Corp. announces an Equity Buyback for 850,000 shares, representing 6.9% for ¥1,436.5 million.
Jun. 27
CI
Techno Smart Corp. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
Jun. 26
CI
Techno Smart Corp.(TSE:6246) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
22-09-19
CI
Tranche Update on Techno Smart Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 16, 2021.
21-12-16
CI
Techno Smart Corp.'s Equity Buyback announced on December 16, 2021, has expired with 100,000 shares, representing 0.81% for ¥137.9 million.
21-12-16
CI
Techno Smart Corp. announces an Equity Buyback for 110,000 shares, representing 0.89% for ¥151.69 million.
21-12-16
CI
Techno Smart Corp. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
21-12-15
CI
Techno Smart Corp.(TSE:6246) added to S&P Global BMI Index
21-09-20
CI
Techno Smart Corp.(TSE:6246) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
19-09-23
CI
Techno Smart Corp. announced that it has received ¥15.21 million in funding from Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Investment Arm
18-01-31
CI
Techno Smart Corp. announced that it expects to receive ¥15.21 million in funding from Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Investment Arm
18-01-15
CI
Techno Smart Corp.(TSE:6246) added to S&P Global BMI Index
17-09-18
CI
Techno Smart Corp. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture of machinery and equipment. The Company is engaged in the design, production and sale of various dryers, heat treatment machines, chemical processing machines, and other industrial machines, mainly coating and drying equipment for imparting various functions to substrates such as films, metal foils, and paper. Products include closed edge die (CED) coaters, die coaters, gravure coaters, micro bar coaters for cleaning, two-roll reverse coaters, double-sided simultaneous coaters, floating dryers, unwinder and winder equipment, butt-splicing devices, film feed devices and film laminate devices, among others.
