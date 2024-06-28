Techno Smart Corp. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture of machinery and equipment. The Company is engaged in the design, production and sale of various dryers, heat treatment machines, chemical processing machines, and other industrial machines, mainly coating and drying equipment for imparting various functions to substrates such as films, metal foils, and paper. Products include closed edge die (CED) coaters, die coaters, gravure coaters, micro bar coaters for cleaning, two-roll reverse coaters, double-sided simultaneous coaters, floating dryers, unwinder and winder equipment, butt-splicing devices, film feed devices and film laminate devices, among others.