2024 年６月 28

会社名 株式会社テクノスマート

代表者名 代表取締役社長

飯田 陽弘

(コード番号 6246 東証スタンダード)

問合せ先 取締役管理統括部長 髙橋 要

(TEL0662537200)

自己株式立会外買付取引（ＴｏＳＴＮｅＴ－３）による自己株式の

取得結果及び自己株式の取得終了に関するお知らせ

当社は、昨日（2024 年６月 27 日）にお知らせした自己株式の取得について、下記の通り買付けを行いまし たので、お知らせいたします。

なお、この度の取得をもちまして、2024 年６月 27 日開催の取締役会決議に基づく自己株式の取得は終了い たしましたので、併せてお知らせいたします。

１．自己株式の取得を行った理由

経営環境の変化に対応した機動的な資本政策の一環として取得いたしました。

２．取得の内容

（１）

取 得 し た 株 式 の 種 類

当社普通株式

（２）

取 得 し た 株 式 の 総 数

850,000

（３）

株式の取得価額の総額

1,436,500,000 円（１株につき 1,690 円）

（４）

2024 年６月 28

（５）

東京証券取引所の自己株式立会外買付取引（ＴｏＳＴＮｅＴ－

３）による買付け

（ご参考）自己株式の取得に関する決議内容（2024 年６月 27 日公表）

（１）

取 得 す る 株 式 の 種 類

当社普通株式

（２）

取 得 す る 株 式 の 総 数

850,000 株（上限）

（自己株式を除く発行済株式総数に対する割合 6.90％）

（３）

株式の取得価額の総額

1,436,500,000 円（上限）

以 上

