Press release 9 months 2021 revenues

Cesena (Italy), October 27th 2020 - The Board of Directors of Technogym (MTA: TGYM), a globally leading company operating in the fitness equipment area and active in the broader wellness sector, has reviewed today the consolidated revenues of the first nine months of 2021. Revenue trend as of September 30th 2021 The unaudited consolidated results have been prepared in compliance with the International Reporting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and approved by the European Union. The first nine months of the year were influenced by the progress of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in many countries which allowed a gradual softening of the pandemic-related restrictions. Thanks to the reopening of many activities, the improved optimism among operators and the ever- growing interest in Wellness, Technogym recorded an important acceleration in all BtoB segments revenue growth during the third quarter. The first nine months closed with a revenue growth of 20.8% (+ 22.4% at constant exchange rates) thanks to the recovery of sales volumes in the BtoB segments and to the further expansion of Home Fitness. Here below we provide a short analysis of revenues broken down by: client category

geographic areas

distribution channels Revenue by client category (In thousands of Euro and percentage of total 9M as of September 30 revenues) 2021 2020 '21 VS '20 % BtoC 132,738 97,669 35,069 35.9% BtoB 292,093 253,870 38,223 15.1% Total Revenue 424,830 351,539 73,292 20.8% Revenues as of 30 September show a strong growth in the BtoB customer segment, thanks to the vigorous re-start of the face-to-face activities following the softening of the pandemic-related restrictions in many geographical areas. At the same time, the interest in at-home products and services continues to be high, albeit with a less vigorous growth, due to the aforementioned resumption of activities in public places. Finally, it should be remembered that, at the moment, the BtoC revenue continues to be generated mainly in some European countries.

Revenue by geographic areas (In thousands of Euro and percentage of total 9M as of September 30 revenues) 2021 2020 '21 VS '20 % Europe (ex Italy) 197,802 171,103 26,699 15.6% APAC 80,537 60,928 19,609 32.2% Italy 46,476 40,911 5,565 13.6% North America 45,354 38,710 6,644 17.2% MEIA 45,452 30,280 15,152 50.1% LATAM 9,210 9,606 (0.396) (4.1%) Totale Revenue 424,830 351,539 73,292 20.8% In terms of geographies, all regions bring double-digit growth, with the exception of the LATAM area. The performance in MEIA was particularly positive, both in reference to the UAE and in the countries covered through distributors. The region, with a growth of 50.1%, surpasses Italy for the first time; Italy grows by +17.2% and records a + 9.6% on 2019. The performance in APAC was also good + 32.2%, driven by China (+ 64.2%), which records a +22.5% on 2019. In Europe, which continues to represent the main geographical area of the group, Technogym grows by 15.6%, the growth was mainly driven by the UK, Spain and Benelux. North America sees a growth of 13.6% despite the slow recovery of the Club segment. Revenue by distribution channels (In thousands of Euro and percentage of total 9M as of September 30 revenues) 2021 2020 '21 VS '20 % Field sales 256,911 228,845 28,065 12.3% Wholesale 101,581 71,906 29,675 41.3% Inside sales (Ecommerce+Teleselling) 57,593 43,420 14,173 32.6% Retail 8,746 7,368 1,378 18.7% Totale Revenue 424,830 351,539 73,292 20.8% With regard to the performance of turnover by sales channel, the company records an excellent performance of the distributors (Wholesale), which with a growth of 41.3%, register a +14.8% on the same period of 2019. Inside Sales continues the positive growth path with +32.6% thanks to the excellent performance of E-Commerce. Field Sales, the main distribution channel for the company, was impacted by a slower than expected reopening phase in some geographies and recorded growth of 12.3%. We recall how the contamination between the different channels is a distinctive trait of the Technogym direct distribution model and this has allowed the Home segment to generate a higher performance over the period than indicated for the Retail and Inside Sales channels.

Business Outlook The current market scenario differs significantly from the forecasts represented by multiple sources during the pandemic. With reference to the BtoB segments, there is a further recovery for industry operators, with fitness clubs already returning in many countries at least to the membership levels of 2019 and with hotels occupancy improving in various geographical areas. These players have restarted their investment plans, as evidenced by the performance of the first nine months of the year. With reference to the Home segment, in 2021 consumers behavior has significantly changed and people, at the end of the lockdown, have shown a quick and strong interest for returning to the gym and to outdoor activities. This led to a slowdown in the home fitness growth, to the advantage of an acceleration of the BtoB. For these reasons, the home fitness forecast of approx 300 million will not be reached next year, but we estimate that the overall 2022 result will, in any case, be compensated by the BtoB growth. The unique positioning of the company - that combines wellness solutions for home fitness, fitness clubs, hotels and workplaces - allows Technogym to exploit the growing end-users interest for the hybrid training mode. Moreover, the wellness potential market growth, in the light of changed lifestyles, allow us to pursue our mid-long term objectives. Other resolutions The Board of Directors also approved the Policy for Managing Dialogue with General Shareholders and Investors, which will be made available on the Company's website at https://corporate.technogym.com.

