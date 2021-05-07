Log in
    TGYM   IT0005162406

TECHNOGYM S.P.A.

(TGYM)
  Report
Technogym S p A : Appointment of the CEO and assignation of operating powers

05/07/2021 | 01:56pm EDT
The Board of Directors:

  • Appoints Nerio Alessandri as Chief Executive Officer
  • Grants the Vice Chairman Pierluigi Alessandri and the Director Carlo Capelli with operating powers
  • Appoints the members of the internal Committees

Cesena, May 7th, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Technogym S.p.A. (MTA: TGYM) (the 'Company'), appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting held on May 5th, 2021, met today and proceeded to the appointment of corporate offices and the assignment of operating powers to its members.

In particular, the Board appointed, for the entire duration of his mandate and therefore until the approval of the financial statements as of December 31, 2023, the Chairman Mr. Nerio Alessandri as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Mr. Pierluigi Alessandri as Vice Chairman, granting them and the Director Mr. Carlo Capelli with the necessary operating powers. The Director Mr. Carlo Capelli has also been appointed as director responsible for the internal control and risk management system.

The Board of Directors, on the basis of the available information and the declarations received, has also ascertained the possession by all Directors of professionalism and integrity requirements, as required by applicable laws, and has verified the existence of the independence requirements provided for by the applicable provisions of the Legislative Decree 58/98 and the Corporate Governance Code of listed companies with reference to Directors Maria Cecilia La Manna, Francesca Bellettini, Vincenzo Giannelli, Chiara Dorigotti, Melissa Ferretti Peretti and Luca Martines. The Board of Statutory Auditors has verified the correct application of the criteria and procedures adopted by the Board of Directors to assess the independence of its members.

In accordance with Recommendation no. 13 of the Corporate Governance Code of listed companies, the Board appointed Ms. Maria Cecilia La Manna as lead independent director called to perform the functions referred to in Recommendation no. 14 of the abovementioned Code.

The Board of Directors also appointed the members of the Control and Risk and Sustainability Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee - approving the relevant rules of procedure - and the Related Parties Transactions Committee as follows.

The Control and Risk and Sustainability Committee is composed by Ms. Maria Cecilia La Manna (Chairman), Mr. Maurizio Cereda (Vice Chairman) and Ms. Chiara Dorigotti.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is composed by Mr. Vincenzo Giannelli (Chairman), Ms. Melissa Ferretti Peretti (Vice Chairman) and Mr. Luca Martines.

The Related Parties Transactions Committee is composed by Ms. Maria Cecilia La Manna (Chairman), Ms. Chiara Dorigotti (Vice Chairman) and Mr. Luca Martines.

Finally, the Board appointed the members of the new Supervisory Body up to the date of the approval of the Company's financial statements as at December 31, 2023 in the persons of Giuliano Boccanegra, Riccardo Pinza, and Lawyer Andrea Ciani as Chairman.

Disclaimer

Technogym S.p.A. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 17:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
