Technogym SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the recreational products industry. The Company manufactures fitness equipment. It designs and manufactures fitness equipment for private individuals, corporations, fitness centres, hotels and spas and medical centres. The Company's products offer include treadmills, exercise bikes, cross trainers, circuit training, core exercises equipment, fitness accessories, gym benches, kinesis, legs exercises equipment, multi gyms, plate loaded equipment, software and hardware, steppers, stretching machines, upper body equipment and weights, dumbbells and bars for cardiovascular training, group fitness, resistance and functional training and strength training, among others.

Sector Recreational Products