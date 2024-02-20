February 20, 2024 at 02:56 am EST

(Alliance News) - Technogym Spa announced Tuesday that it had purchased 111,837 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 12 and Feb. 16.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR9.44, for a total consideration of EUR1.1 million.

As of today, the company holds 1.5 million treasury shares, or 0.8 percent of its share capital.

Technogym closed, Monday, in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR9.52 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

