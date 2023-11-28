(Alliance News) - Technogym Spa announced Tuesday that it purchased 38,000 of its own shares during the period between Nov. 20 and Nov. 24.

The shares were purchased at a weighted average price of EUR7.96 for a consideration of EUR302,308.23.

The company thus holds 433,500 of its own shares or 0.04 percent of the share capital.

Technogym on Tuesday closed in the red by 0.1 percent at EUR7.89 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

