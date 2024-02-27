February 27, 2024 at 03:02 am EST

(Alliance News) - Technogym Spa announced Tuesday that it purchased 150,000 of its own shares between Feb. 19 and Feb. 23.

The shares were purchased at a daily weighted average price of EUR9.45 for a value of EUR1.4 million.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 1.7 million treasury shares or 0.84 percent of its share capital.

Technogym's stock closed Monday down 0.4 percent at EUR9.32 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

