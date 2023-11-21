November 21, 2023 at 02:46 am EST

(Alliance News) - Technogym Spa announced Tuesday that it bought back 146,026 of its own shares during the period from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17.

The shares were taken over at a daily weighted average price of EUR7.82 for a value of EUR1.1 million.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 395,500 treasury shares equal to 0.04 percent of its share capital.

Technogym closed Monday in the green by 0.2 percent at EUr8.00 per share.

