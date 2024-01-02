January 02, 2024 at 03:00 am EST

(Alliance News) - Technogym Spa on Monday announced that it purchased - in the period between Dec. 27 and Dec. 29 - a total number of 41,000 treasury shares.

The daily weighted average price amounted to EUR9.13 per share for a total consideration of approximately EUR375,000.

Technogym closed Friday's session in the green by 0.2 percent at EUR9.06 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

