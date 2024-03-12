March 12, 2024 at 04:34 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Technogym Spa announced Tuesday that it purchased 125,000 of its own shares in the period between March 4 and March 8.

The shares were purchased at a daily weighted average price of EUR9.00 for a countervalue of EUR1.1 million.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 2.0 million treasury shares or 1.0 percent of its share capital.

Technogym's stock advances 0.3 percent to EUR9.40 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.