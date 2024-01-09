January 09, 2024 at 02:52 am EST

(Alliance News) - Technogym Spa reported Wednesday that it bought back 112,372 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR8.88, for a total consideration of EUR996,126.53.

As of today, the company holds 959,344 treasury shares, or 0.1 percent of its share capital.

Technogym on Monday closed in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR8.82 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.