Germany's Habeck optimistic EU and U.S. can reduce trade tension

BERLIN/WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - German Economy
Minister Robert Habeck expressed optimism before departing on a
trip to the United States on Monday that a European Union trade
dispute with Washington can be resolved soon.
Many EU leaders are worried the local content requirements
of $369 billion of green subsidies in the U.S. Inflation
Reduction Act will encourage companies to relocate, making the
United States a leader in green tech at Europe's expense.
Habeck, who is slated to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary
Janet Yellen on Tuesday along with French Finance Minister Bruno
Le Maire, said the European Commission was taking the lead on
the trade issue, but added, "We want to lend support.
"And supporting means: in the working atmosphere that we
have developed, to explore ways in which the problematic parts
of the Inflation Reduction Act - that is, this industrial
project - can perhaps be resolved," he said.
"And I am quite confident that maybe not today and tomorrow,
but in the next few days and weeks we will succeed in finding
further solutions," he added.
Yellen welcomed the meeting with Habeck and Le Maire as part
of Washington's "ongoing and sustained engagement" on the
Inflation Reduction Act and the European Union's Green Deal
Industrial Plan, a Treasury official said.
"We look forward to working with our European allies on
accelerating investments in green technologies. The U.S. is
committed to partnering with counterparts in Europe and globally
on building resilient clean energy supply chains," the official
said.
(Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Additional reporting by Andrea
Shalal; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and
Leslie Adler)