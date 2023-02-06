Advanced search
    5248   JP3545290003

TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(5248)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
2813.00 JPY   +0.36%
03:03pUber's 2023 Guidance Expected to be 'Bullish' Amid Improving Mobility Trends, Wedbush Says
MT
02:31pUber's Set to Report Solid Q4 Results, Promising 2023 Guidance Following Transitional Year, Wedbush Says
MT
02:29pGermany's Habeck optimistic EU and U.S. can reduce trade tension
RE
Germany's Habeck optimistic EU and U.S. can reduce trade tension

02/06/2023 | 02:29pm EST
BERLIN/WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed optimism before departing on a trip to the United States on Monday that a European Union trade dispute with Washington can be resolved soon.

Many EU leaders are worried the local content requirements of $369 billion of green subsidies in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act will encourage companies to relocate, making the United States a leader in green tech at Europe's expense.

Habeck, who is slated to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday along with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, said the European Commission was taking the lead on the trade issue, but added, "We want to lend support.

"And supporting means: in the working atmosphere that we have developed, to explore ways in which the problematic parts of the Inflation Reduction Act - that is, this industrial project - can perhaps be resolved," he said.

"And I am quite confident that maybe not today and tomorrow, but in the next few days and weeks we will succeed in finding further solutions," he added.

Yellen welcomed the meeting with Habeck and Le Maire as part of Washington's "ongoing and sustained engagement" on the Inflation Reduction Act and the European Union's Green Deal Industrial Plan, a Treasury official said.

"We look forward to working with our European allies on accelerating investments in green technologies. The U.S. is committed to partnering with counterparts in Europe and globally on building resilient clean energy supply chains," the official said. (Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 789 M 6,03 M 6,03 M
Net income 2022 81,0 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
Net cash 2022 109 M 0,83 M 0,83 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 638 M 58,3 M 58,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoshinari Kashima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%58
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.73%1 923 107
SYNOPSYS INC.13.20%55 090
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE14.96%54 940
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.15.69%50 982
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION31.57%43 389