U.S. Treasury's Yellen to meet French, German officials on green subsidies -Treasury

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary
Janet Yellen will meet with German and French officials this
week as part of Washington's ongoing engagement on the Inflation
Reduction Act and the European Union's Green Deal Industrial
Plan, a Treasury official said.
"We look forward to working with our European allies on
accelerating investments in green technologies. The U.S. is
committed to partnering with counterparts in Europe and globally
on building resilient clean energy supply chains," the official
said.
Yellen is slated to meet with German Economy Minister Robert
Habeck and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday.
Habeck on Monday said he was optimistic a dispute over $369
billion in U.S. green subsidies could be resolved soon.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal
Editing by Chris Reese)