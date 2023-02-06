Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. TECHNOLOGIES, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5248   JP3545290003

TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(5248)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
2813.00 JPY   +0.36%
01:19pSector Update: Technology Stocks Trade Lower Monday Afternoon
MT
01:16pU.S. Treasury's Yellen to meet French, German officials on green subsidies -Treasury
RE
01:16pU.s. treasury's yellen will meet with french, german officials,…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Treasury's Yellen to meet French, German officials on green subsidies -Treasury

02/06/2023 | 01:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with German and French officials this week as part of Washington's ongoing engagement on the Inflation Reduction Act and the European Union's Green Deal Industrial Plan, a Treasury official said.

"We look forward to working with our European allies on accelerating investments in green technologies. The U.S. is committed to partnering with counterparts in Europe and globally on building resilient clean energy supply chains," the official said.

Yellen is slated to meet with German Economy Minister Robert Habeck and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday.

Habeck on Monday said he was optimistic a dispute over $369 billion in U.S. green subsidies could be resolved soon. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
All news about TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
01:19pSector Update: Technology Stocks Trade Lower Monday Afternoon
MT
01:16pU.S. Treasury's Yellen to meet French, German officials on green subsidies -Treasury
RE
01:16pU.s. treasury's yellen will meet with french, german officials,…
RE
01:08pSector Update: Tech
MT
12:54pHydrogen Utopia International welcomes European Commission green plan
AN
12:36pHuntington Ingalls Industries' Technology Division Wins $21 Million US Army Contract
MT
12:19pDell Technologies to Eliminate 5% of Workforce in Latest Tech Layoffs
MT
11:50aDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs as PC Sales Plunge
MT
11:37aQuantum Computing Launches New Company, Shares Climb
DJ
11:36aBioasis Technologies Slumps 25% As Provides Update on Financial Position
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 789 M 6,03 M 6,03 M
Net income 2022 81,0 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
Net cash 2022 109 M 0,83 M 0,83 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 638 M 58,3 M 58,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
TECHNOLOGIES, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoshinari Kashima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%58
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.73%1 923 107
SYNOPSYS INC.13.20%55 090
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE14.96%54 940
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.15.69%50 982
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION31.57%43 389