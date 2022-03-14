Technology Metals Australia : MTMP INTEGRATION STUDY PROGRESSING TO SCHEDULE

MTMP INTEGRATION STUDY PROGRESSING TO SCHEDULE

High vanadium recoveries up to 95% from Yarrabubba roast - leach testwork completed by FLSmidth - results consistent with the Gabanintha DFS.

Optimal grind size of 150 microns confirmed for Yarrabubba ore to maximise both vanadium and titanium recoveries.

Initial open pit mine scheduling across Gabanintha and Yarrabubba completed to provide clear guidance for the Integration Study.

Diamond drilling completed at Yarrabubba to collect a representative bulk sample and provide additional geotechnical data.

An integrated MTMP ore reserve estimate is being prepared based on the Global Measured and Indicated MRE1 of 50.2Mt @ 0.9% V2O5.

TMT is progressing downstream processing linked to production of high purity vanadium from MTMP, including vanadium electrolyte for vanadium redox flow batteries in Australia.

Vanadium prices have risen significantly this year (to >US$12/lb V2O5) with tightenting supply-demand exacerbated by the impacts of the Ukraine conflict.

The Board of Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT)

(Technology Metals, or the Company) is pleased to provide an

update on progress of the Murchison Technology Metals Project ("MTMP") Integration Study, on schedule for mid 2022 delivery.

Work completed has confirmed roast - leach vanadium recoveries for Yarrabubba ore of 85% to 95%, definition of the optimal grind size to maximise both vanadium and titanium recoveries for Yarrabubba ore as well as initial open pit mine scheduling to provide clear guidance for the Integration Study. An integrated MTMP ore reserve estimate is being prepared to incorporate data from the latest testwork programs.

Managing Director Ian Prentice commented:

"We are very pleased with the results of work completed to date in support of the MTMP Integration Study, confirming our expectation that this study will enhance the economics of the Project, accelerating the delivery of the world's next large scale primary vanadium mine."

1 - ASX Announcement 10 Nov 2021 - 110% increase to Yarrabubba Indicated Mineral Resource