Technology Metals Australia : Murchison Technology Metals Project Integration Study Update

MURCHISON TECHNOLOGY

METALS PROJECT

INTEGRATION STUDY UPDATE

Work is progressing to integrate the expanded Yarrabubba Mineral Resource Estimate into the development of the Murchison Technology Metals Project (MTMP).

Integration of Yarrabubba into the MTMP is expected to extend the project life beyond 25 years based on a Global Measured and Indicated Resource of 50.2Mt at 0.9% V2O5.

Metallurgical testwork to confirm Yarrabubba ore operating parameters and product recoveries is underway, building on positive results from previous sighter testwork.

A total of 120kg of magnetic concentrate produced from representative composites of Yarrabubba ore has been sent to the kiln vendor's testing facility in Pennsylvania.

Downstream testwork on calcine from the earlier pilot kiln testing confirms +99.5% purity vanadium pentoxide and process efficiency improvements.

Open pit mine scheduling is underway to optimise the integration of Yarrabubba into the MTMP and deliver an updated Ore Reserve estimate.

Infill diamond drilling designed to collect a bulk sample from Yarrabubba to commence in early January 2022.

Discussions with offtake and downstream vanadium electrolyte / VRFB partners are progressing.

Project delivery professional, Mr David English, appointed to the new role of Chief Operating Officer.

The Board of Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) ("Technology Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the workstreams underway designed to integrate the updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Yarrabubba Project ("Yarrabubba") into the enlarged Murchison Technology Metals Project ("MTMP").

The "Integration Study" is designed to optimise the integration of Yarrabubba ore, which was not included in the Gabanintha Vanadium Project ("GVP") definitive feasibility study ("DFS"), into the expanded MTMP. This study benefits from the detailed engineering and metallurgical testwork completed for the GVP DFS and will deliver optimised production, operating costs, capital costs and financial model to enable the progression of project financing.

Importantly, the integrated MTMP provides an opportunity to bring forward the delivery of vanadium production relative to the previously contemplated staged development strategy.

Managing Director Ian Prentice commented; "The TMT team is making

significant progress towards the timely development of the low cost MTMP as a large scale, world class vanadium development project.

This will be furthered bolstered by the return of David English to the Company in the newly established role of COO."