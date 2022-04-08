Technology Metals Australia : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TMT

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

TECHNOLOGY METALS AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Date of this announcement Friday April 08, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date TMTAK PERFORMANCE RIGHTS CLASS B 775,000 19/04/2022 TMTAO CLS E OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2025 EX 1,575,000 19/04/2022 $0.60 TMTAP PERFORMANCE RIGHTS CLASS D 1,575,000 19/04/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

TECHNOLOGY METALS AUSTRALIA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code TMT

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022

Registration number 64612531389

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description TMTAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS CLASS B

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 19/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200304/pdf/44fr1j3dhr3sqp.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Class B Performance Right is a right to receive one fully paid ordinary share in TMT, subject to the terms of the employee incentive scheme and subject to the Company making a final investment decision (FID) for the MTMP Project prior to 30 October 2023.

Issue details

Number of +securities

775,000

ASX +security code and description

TMTAO : CLS E OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2025 EX $0.60

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 19/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200304/pdf/44fr1j3dhr3sqp.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Class E Incentive Options ($0.60 exercise expiring 30 June 2025) vest, subject to the terms of the employee incentive scheme and subject to the Company achieving first commercial production at MTMP prior to 30 June 2025

Issue details

Number of +securities

1,575,000

ASX +security code and description TMTAP : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS CLASS D

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 19/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200304/pdf/44fr1j3dhr3sqp.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification Class D Performance Rights vest upon first production at MTMP prior to 30 June 2025.

