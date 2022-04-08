Technology Metals Australia : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TMT

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary
Entity name
TECHNOLOGY METALS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Date of this announcement Friday April 08, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
TMTAK
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS CLASS B
775,000
19/04/2022
TMTAO
CLS E OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2025 EX
1,575,000
19/04/2022
$0.60
TMTAP
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS CLASS D
1,575,000
19/04/2022
1.1 Name of entity
TECHNOLOGY METALS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2 Registered number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code TMT
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022
Registration number 64612531389
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description TMTAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS CLASS B
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 19/4/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200304/pdf/44fr1j3dhr3sqp.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Class B Performance Right is a right to receive one fully paid ordinary share in TMT, subject to the terms of the employee incentive scheme and subject to the Company making a final investment decision (FID) for the MTMP Project prior to 30 October 2023.
Issue details
Number of +securities
775,000
ASX +security code and description
TMTAO : CLS E OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2025 EX $0.60
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 19/4/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200304/pdf/44fr1j3dhr3sqp.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Class E Incentive Options ($0.60 exercise expiring 30 June 2025) vest, subject to the terms of the employee incentive scheme and subject to the Company achieving first commercial production at MTMP prior to 30 June 2025
Issue details
Number of +securities
1,575,000
ASX +security code and description TMTAP : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS CLASS D
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 19/4/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200304/pdf/44fr1j3dhr3sqp.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification Class D Performance Rights vest upon first production at MTMP prior to 30 June 2025.
