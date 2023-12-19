Technology Minerals PLC - London-based battery metals and recycling firm - Updates on trading at annual general meeting. Says acquisition of the remaining shares in Recyclus is progressing well, expects to circulate the prospectus for shareholder approval as planned in the first quarter of 2024. Recyclus is ramping up production at the UK's first industrial scale lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Wolverhampton, with the target to recycle 8,300 tonnes of Li-ion batteries in the first full year of production. In addition, Recyclus' lead acid battery recycling plant in Tipton is progressing well through the commissioning phase, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024. Excited by the prospects and looks forward to 2024 with confidence.

Current stock price: 1.10 pence

12-month change: down 21%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.