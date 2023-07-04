(Alliance News) - Technology Minerals PLC on Tuesday said that its subsidiary, Recyclus Group Ltd, is due to start commissioning the UK's first industrial-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Wolverhampton.

Technology Minerals is a London-based junior mining company, with a portfolio of battery metal projects focused on cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, and manganese. It owns 48% of the battery recycling business, Recyclus.

The plant will be operational for certain periods of time during the commissioning phase, while any emissions will be carefully monitored and recorded. Providing the emissions continue to be within approved levels, the number of processing hours will be extended until the facility reaches continuous operation.

During this phase, the first end-of-life Li-ion batteries will be fed into the plant to produce black mass, which contains critical battery metals that can be reprocessed and sold back into the battery supply chain.

Recyclus expects to receive gate fees for collecting and storing these batteries, and from selling black mass.

"We are pleased that Recyclus will shortly begin the commissioning phase at the state-of-the-art Li-ion battery recycling facility, the first of its kind and of this scale in the UK. With the ongoing global shift towards electrification, the accumulation of discarded batteries poses a significant challenge, underscoring the need for recycling initiatives such as our Wolverhampton plant. By implementing advanced recycling solutions, we are committed to addressing this burgeoning issue and contributing to the sustainable evolution of the global economy," said Chair Robin Brundle.

Technology Minerals shares were trading 1.6% lower at 1.82 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

