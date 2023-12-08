Technology Minerals PLC - London-based battery metals and recycling firm - Says that Global Battery Metals Ltd has completed a shallow trench sampling programme at the Knockeen lithium pegmatite project, which is on the Leinster lithium project in Ireland. The project is under an option agreement between Global Battery Metals and Technology Minerals, but is being operated by the former.

According to Technology Minerals, a cross-cut trench of 25 metres in total length was successfully opened up at 1 to 2 metres depth, in order to confirm a historically reported 1.8 metre wide spodumene bearing pegmatite dike. Samples collected at 1 metre intervals were submitted for expedited lab testing, with results expected later in December.

Current stock price: 1.03 pence, up 5.6% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 37%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

