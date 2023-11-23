Technology Minerals PLC - London-based battery metals and recycling firm - Announces that Global Battery Metals Ltd has received an approved trenching permit from Ireland's Geoscience Regulation Office in relation to a short programme of trenching at its Knockeen lithium pegmatite project. The project is progressing under an ongoing and successful option agreement between GBML and Technology Minerals which is being operated by GBML. The approved permit is for up to 10 shallow trenches for a combined length of up to 200m for a period of up to two years.
Current stock price: 0.99 pence
12-month change: down 31%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
