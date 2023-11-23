Technology Minerals Plc is a United Kingdom-based junior mining company, with a portfolio of projects focused on battery metals, including cobalt, copper, nickel, manganese, and lithium. The Company is engaged in extracting raw materials required for Li-ion battery cathodes. It recycles them for reuse by battery manufacturers. These battery metals comprise cobalt, lithium, nickel and manganese. The Company's projects include Asturmet, Blackbird, Emperium, Technology Minerals Cameroon (TMC), Leinster and Oacoma. The Asturmet Project is based in the Principality of Asturias, north-west Spain. The project consists of seven exploration permits. The Company holds 100% interest in the Blackbird Property. The Blackbird Creek Property is situated in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. The Emperium Project covers approximately 55 square kilometers (km2) in east-central Idaho. TMC Property consists of five exploration permits in south-eastern Cameroon.