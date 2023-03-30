Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Technology Minerals Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TM1   GB00BP094P47

TECHNOLOGY MINERALS PLC

(TM1)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:38:43 2023-03-30 am EDT
1.126 GBX   +15.49%
10:42aTechnology Minerals shares rise on funding for recycling business
AN
05:01aTechnology Minerals believes Ã‚£2.5mln fundraise will "see it through" to positive cash flow
AQ
03/28EKF Diagnostics swings to loss as revenue drops
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Technology Minerals shares rise on funding for recycling business

03/30/2023 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Technology Minerals PLC on Thursday said that its partially-owned battery recycling business, Recyclus Group Ltd, has been awarded GBP2.0 million funding to create a mobile battery recycling system.

The battery metals developer said Recyclus has received the funding alongside the University of Birmingham from the UK government's Innovate UK programme.

Recyclus will lead the project, designing and building a compact prototype Universal Battery Recycling System, a mobile recycling truck that handles a complete range of lithium-ion battery modules from all areas of industry.

The main unit will be designed to accept batteries on an individual or batch-load basis and will implement a new industry standard that can benefit the UK and global recycling sectors.

"Securing this grant from Innovate UK is a strong endorsement for Recyclus, and we look forward to working with the University of Birmingham on this programme, which could be the catalyst for future collaboration," said Chair Robin Brundle.

Technology Minerals shares were trading 15% higher at 1.13 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about TECHNOLOGY MINERALS PLC
10:42aTechnology Minerals shares rise on funding for recycling business
AN
05:01aTechnology Minerals believes Ã‚£2.5mln fundraise will "see it through" to positiv..
AQ
03/28EKF Diagnostics swings to loss as revenue drops
AN
03/28Technology Minerals Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
03/27Technology Minerals raises GBP2.5 million from new investor
AN
03/20Technology Minerals notes positive results at Leinster
AN
03/20Technology Minerals plc Announces Update on Exploration Campaign at Leinster Project in..
CI
03/02Downing Renewables acquires two hydropower plants
AN
02/28Celsius hails MCB assays; Brandshield revenue rises
AN
02/28Technology Minerals plc Provides Update on Cameroon Licences
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1,64 M -2,03 M -2,03 M
Net cash 2022 0,35 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,0 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
EV / Sales 2021
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 42,3%
Chart TECHNOLOGY MINERALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Technology Minerals Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,01
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Stanbury Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Seymour Cable Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robin Charles Brundle Executive Chairman
Wilson Robb Director & Chief Technology Officer
Nick Pickard Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNOLOGY MINERALS PLC-32.76%17
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION25.42%58 555
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.3.79%56 427
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.9.25%10 579
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-5.24%9 931
ALLKEM LIMITED6.14%5 084
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer