End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/24
11.47 AUD   -8.61%
04:50pTECHNOLOGY ONE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TNE
PU
04:40pTECHNOLOGY ONE : Application for quotation of securities - TNE
PU
12:51aAustralian shares end lower as firmer dollar, bond yields weigh
RE
Technology One : Application for quotation of securities - TNE

11/24/2021 | 04:40pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday November 25, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

TNE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

648,232

24/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

84010487180

1.3

ASX issuer code

TNE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

25/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description

New shares issued

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

TNE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

648,232

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190121/pdf/441zhfbr67y0gr.pdf

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No

Issue date

24/11/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

648,232

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 12.92000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Shares issued at $12.92 being the closing TNE share price om 22/11/2021.

The securities are being issued to Pacific Custodians Pty Limited as trustee for Technology One Employee Share Trust.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Technology One Limited published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 21:39:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 316 M 227 M 227 M
Net income 2021 75,2 M 54,1 M 54,1 M
Net cash 2021 132 M 94,8 M 94,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,7x
Yield 2021 1,25%
Capitalization 3 690 M 2 656 M 2 653 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 848
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Technology One Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 11,47 AUD
Average target price 11,49 AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward James Chung Chief Executive Officer
Paul Simon Jobbins Chief Financial Officer
Adrian di Marco Executive Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Stuart MacDonald Chief Operating Officer & Head-Sales
Stephen Kennedy Secretary, Head-Governance, Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED39.88%2 915
ORACLE CORPORATION43.67%254 069
SAP SE11.49%158 845
SERVICENOW, INC.15.71%126 742
DOCUSIGN, INC.9.15%47 734
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.32.67%36 558