  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Technology One Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNE   AU000000TNE8

TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED

(TNE)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/06 01:27:28 am EDT
11.01 AUD   +0.36%
12:52aTECHNOLOGY ONE : Application for quotation of securities - TNE
PU
06/02TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/23TRANSCRIPT : Technology One Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, May 24, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Technology One : Application for quotation of securities - TNE

06/06/2022 | 12:52am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday June 06, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

TNE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

250,000

06/06/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

84010487180

1.3

ASX issuer code

TNE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/6/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description

New issue of shares

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

TNE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

250,000

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190121/pdf/441zhfbr67y0gr.pdf

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No

Issue date

6/6/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

250,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 10.67000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Shares issued at $10.67 being the closing TNE share price on 2/6/2022.

The securities are being issued Pacific Custodians Pty Limited as trustee for the Technology One Employee Share Trust

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Technology One Limited published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 04:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 359 M 259 M 259 M
Net income 2022 83,7 M 60,4 M 60,4 M
Net cash 2022 159 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,7x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 3 558 M 2 567 M 2 567 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,46x
EV / Sales 2023 8,38x
Nbr of Employees 848
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
Technology One Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 10,97 AUD
Average target price 11,45 AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward James Chung Chief Executive Officer
Paul Simon Jobbins Chief Financial Officer
Adrian di Marco Executive Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Stuart MacDonald Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Kennedy Secretary, Head-Governance, Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED-14.36%2 567
ORACLE CORPORATION-17.68%191 547
SAP SE-25.05%117 442
SERVICENOW INC.-24.13%98 722
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-18.61%32 173
SENSETIME GROUP INC.6.73%24 900