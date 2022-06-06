Technology One : Application for quotation of securities - TNE

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
No security currently exists
FROM (Existing Class) +Security description
New issue of shares
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
TNE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
250,000
Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190121/pdf/441zhfbr67y0gr.pdf
Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No
Issue date
6/6/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes