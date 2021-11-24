Technology One : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TNE
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Thursday November 25, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
TNE
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
423,078
24/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
84010487180
1.3
ASX issuer code
TNE
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
25/11/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:
securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A transfer of existing +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Already quoted by ASX
Existing +securities converting into an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
TNEAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
TNE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
423,078
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
24/11/2021
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
24/11/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?
No
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred
24/11/2021
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
423,078
For personal use only
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Technology One Limited published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 21:49:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
Sales 2021
316 M
227 M
227 M
Net income 2021
75,2 M
54,1 M
54,1 M
Net cash 2021
132 M
94,8 M
94,8 M
P/E ratio 2021
49,7x
Yield 2021
1,25%
Capitalization
3 690 M
2 656 M
2 653 M
EV / Sales 2021
11,2x
EV / Sales 2022
10,2x
Nbr of Employees
848
Free-Float
77,5%
Chart TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
11,47 AUD
Average target price
11,49 AUD
Spread / Average Target
0,20%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.