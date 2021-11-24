Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Technology One Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNE   AU000000TNE8

TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED

(TNE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/24
11.47 AUD   -8.61%
04:50pTECHNOLOGY ONE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TNE
PU
04:40pTECHNOLOGY ONE : Application for quotation of securities - TNE
PU
12:51aAustralian shares end lower as firmer dollar, bond yields weigh
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Technology One : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TNE

11/24/2021 | 04:50pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday November 25, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

TNE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

423,078

24/11/2021



Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

84010487180

1.3

ASX issuer code

TNE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

25/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted



2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:

securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

TNEAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES



TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

TNE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

423,078

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

24/11/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

24/11/2021



Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

24/11/2021

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

423,078



Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Technology One Limited published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 21:49:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 316 M 227 M 227 M
Net income 2021 75,2 M 54,1 M 54,1 M
Net cash 2021 132 M 94,8 M 94,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,7x
Yield 2021 1,25%
Capitalization 3 690 M 2 656 M 2 653 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 848
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Technology One Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 11,47 AUD
Average target price 11,49 AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward James Chung Chief Executive Officer
Paul Simon Jobbins Chief Financial Officer
Adrian di Marco Executive Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Stuart MacDonald Chief Operating Officer & Head-Sales
Stephen Kennedy Secretary, Head-Governance, Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED39.88%2 915
ORACLE CORPORATION43.67%254 069
SAP SE11.49%158 845
SERVICENOW, INC.15.71%126 742
DOCUSIGN, INC.9.15%47 734
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.32.67%36 558